Login

Tata Power Establishes Electric Car Charging Stations On Chandigarh-Shimla Highway

The charging stations will aid in travellers to cover the 111 km route between Chandigarh and Shimla
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 23, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The first charging point stands at a distance of 83 kilometres from Chandigarh, situated at Hotel Falcon Crest
  • Another charging point is positioned 26 kilometres away from Hotel Falcon Crest at The Oberoi Cecil.
  • The users can locate these stations via the Tata Power EZ Charge mobile app

Tata Power has announced the activation of its electric vehicle charging infrastructure along the Chandigarh-Shimla highway. The charging stations located at Hotel Falcon Crest Chandigarh-Shimla Highway around Kandaghat and The Oberoi Cecil, Chaura Maidan Road near Shimla will aid travellers in covering the total distance of 111 kilometers. 

 

Also Read: Tata Power Has Installed Over 60,000 Home EV Chargers Across India So Far
 

The first charging point for EVs is located at a distance of 83 kilometers from Chandigarh, and the other is at a distance of 26 kilometers from Hotel Falcon Crest to The Oberoi Cecil in Shimla. The users can locate these stations via the Tata Power EZ Charge mobile app. Additionally, they can make the payments online for their charging sessions or utilise an RFID Card for a "Tap.Charge.Go" experience.

 


 

The company has a network comprising more than 62,000 home chargers, 4,900 public and semi-public charging points, and 460 bus-charging stations situated strategically across diverse locations. Furthermore, in September 2023, Tata Power EZ also deployed 180e-bus charging stations.

 

Written by: - Ronit Agarwal

# Tata Power# Tata Power Company# Tata Motors# Electric Vehicle Charging Station# Electric Mobility# Charging Stations# Charging Station
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
2022 Tata Nexon EV
20,156 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 19.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
2016 Toyota Camry
85,000 km
Hybrid
Automatic
₹ 17.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A6
2013 Audi A6
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 11.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
70,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Research More on Nexon EV

Tata Nexon EV
8.5
0
10

Tata Nexon EV

Starts at ₹ 14.74 - 19.94 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Nexon EV Specifications
View Nexon EV Features

Popular Tata Models

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon

₹ 8.1 - 15 Lakh

Tata Punch
Tata Punch

₹ 6 - 10.1 Lakh

Tata Altroz
Tata Altroz

₹ 6.6 - 10.74 Lakh

Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier

₹ 15.49 - 26.44 Lakh

Tata Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV

₹ 8.69 - 12.04 Lakh

Tata Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV

₹ 14.74 - 19.94 Lakh

Tata Tiago
Tata Tiago

₹ 5.6 - 8.11 Lakh

Tata Safari
Tata Safari

₹ 16.19 - 27.34 Lakh

Tata Tigor
Tata Tigor

₹ 6.3 - 8.95 Lakh

Tata Tigor EV
Tata Tigor EV

₹ 12.49 - 13.75 Lakh

Tata Nexon EV Max
Tata Nexon EV Max

₹ 16.49 - 19.54 Lakh

Tata Tiago NRG
Tata Tiago NRG

₹ 6.7 - 8.11 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

Expected Price :

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 14, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 23, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Expected Price :

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Benelli 752S
Benelli 752S

Expected Price :

₹ 6 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

Expected Price :

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Expected Price :

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Yamaha MT-03
Yamaha MT-03

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

Expected Price :

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Suzuki SV 650
Suzuki SV 650

Expected Price :

₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 20, 2023

Emflux Motors One
Emflux Motors One

Expected Price :

₹ 5.5 - 6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 20, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 21, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

New Jersey To Ban The Sale Of New ICE Models By 2035
New Jersey To Ban The Sale Of New ICE Models By 2035
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-19245 second ago

The legislation mandates that 43 per cent of a manufacturer's annual production volume in 2027 must be ZEVs, escalating annually to reach 100 per cent by 2035.

Triumph Speed 400 And Scrambler 400 X Launched In Malaysia
Triumph Speed 400 And Scrambler 400 X Launched In Malaysia
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-17748 second ago

The made-in-India Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X have been launched in Malaysia with deliveries set to commence in few weeks

All-New Royal Enfield Himalayan To Be Launched On Nov 24: What To Expect
All-New Royal Enfield Himalayan To Be Launched On Nov 24: What To Expect
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-16463 second ago

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan is expected to be priced at around Rs. 2.70 lakh (Ex-showroom).

Jeep Avenger SUV Gains Mild-Hybrid Powertrain Options For European Markets
Jeep Avenger SUV Gains Mild-Hybrid Powertrain Options For European Markets
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-15140 second ago

The 48V mild-hybrid system features a 21 kW electric motor integrated into the SUV's gearbox offering for low-speed EV-only driving for up to 1 km.

Updated Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Spotted Testing, To Get Upgrades From KTM 250 Duke
Updated Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Spotted Testing, To Get Upgrades From KTM 250 Duke
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-3895 second ago

The Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 is all set to get an update based on the recently upgraded KTM 250 Duke introduced earlier this year, and is likely to arrive sometime next year.

Honda CB350: Full Accessories List Revealed
Honda CB350: Full Accessories List Revealed
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-3688 second ago

The new Honda CB350 now comes with touring-friendly accessories from the dealership including a taller windscreen, leg guards, fog lamps and more

Kawasaki Unveils Ninja ZX-10RR 40th Anniversary Edition
Kawasaki Unveils Ninja ZX-10RR 40th Anniversary Edition
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-3288 second ago

Limited to just 40 units, this special edition version of the motorcycle will currently only be sold in the UK market

2024 Kia Sorento Revealed; Gets Styling Updates, New Tech
2024 Kia Sorento Revealed; Gets Styling Updates, New Tech
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-51 second ago

The new Sorento borrows design cues from the Kia EV9 electric SUV while also packing in some new tech

2023 Yamaha MT-03, R3 India Launch Date Announced
2023 Yamaha MT-03, R3 India Launch Date Announced
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-6 second ago

Both the Yamaha YZF-R3 and its naked sibling the MT-03 will be launched on December 15, 2023.

Jehan Daruvala Shifts Gears; Bids Farewell To Formula 2
Jehan Daruvala Shifts Gears; Bids Farewell To Formula 2
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

23 minutes ago

The Indian racer took to social media to announce his departure from F2 to focus on his budding Formula E career

Tata Power Has Installed Over 60,000 Home EV Chargers Across India So Far
Tata Power Has Installed Over 60,000 Home EV Chargers Across India So Far
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

Tata Power installed 11,529 new EV home chargers in the second quarter of FY24.

Most Affordable Cars In India With A Factory-Fitted Air Purifier
Most Affordable Cars In India With A Factory-Fitted Air Purifier
c&b icon
By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

6 days ago

Air purifiers are important not just for your home but also inside your cars

Exxonmobil To Supply Lithium For 1 Million+ EV Batteries From 2030
Exxonmobil To Supply Lithium For 1 Million+ EV Batteries From 2030
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

8 days ago

The company anticipates commencing lithium production for electric vehicles under the brand Mobil Lithium by 2027.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal Visits Tesla’s California Manufacturing Facility
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal Visits Tesla’s California Manufacturing Facility
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

8 days ago

While company chief Elon Musk was unable to meet in person due to health reasons, he expressed his honour in having the Indian minister visit Tesla’s manufacturing unit

Valeo To Supply Electric Powertrain For Mahindra’s ‘Born Electric’ Platform
Valeo To Supply Electric Powertrain For Mahindra’s ‘Born Electric’ Platform
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

9 days ago

Valeo will invest in localising the production of these electric powertrains in Pune, Maharashtra near Mahindra’s plant

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Tata Power Establishes Electric Car Charging Stations On Chandigarh-Shimla Highway
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved