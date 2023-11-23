Tata Power Establishes Electric Car Charging Stations On Chandigarh-Shimla Highway
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on November 23, 2023
Highlights
- The first charging point stands at a distance of 83 kilometres from Chandigarh, situated at Hotel Falcon Crest
- Another charging point is positioned 26 kilometres away from Hotel Falcon Crest at The Oberoi Cecil.
- The users can locate these stations via the Tata Power EZ Charge mobile app
Tata Power has announced the activation of its electric vehicle charging infrastructure along the Chandigarh-Shimla highway. The charging stations located at Hotel Falcon Crest Chandigarh-Shimla Highway around Kandaghat and The Oberoi Cecil, Chaura Maidan Road near Shimla will aid travellers in covering the total distance of 111 kilometers.
Also Read: Tata Power Has Installed Over 60,000 Home EV Chargers Across India So Far
The first charging point for EVs is located at a distance of 83 kilometers from Chandigarh, and the other is at a distance of 26 kilometers from Hotel Falcon Crest to The Oberoi Cecil in Shimla. The users can locate these stations via the Tata Power EZ Charge mobile app. Additionally, they can make the payments online for their charging sessions or utilise an RFID Card for a "Tap.Charge.Go" experience.
The company has a network comprising more than 62,000 home chargers, 4,900 public and semi-public charging points, and 460 bus-charging stations situated strategically across diverse locations. Furthermore, in September 2023, Tata Power EZ also deployed 180e-bus charging stations.
Written by: - Ronit Agarwal
