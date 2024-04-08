Login
Adani Total Energies To Install 60 kW DC Fast Chargers At New MG Dealerships

As per the MoU signed between the two companies, ATEL will install CCS2 DC chargers at upcoming MG dealerships.
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Published on April 8, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • A dedicated mobile app will be introduced for MG EV owners.
  • ATEL will install CC2 60 kW DC chargers at selected MG dealerships.
  • ATEL will supply RFID cards to MG through bulk purchase arrangements.

MG Motor India has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Adani Total Energies E-Mobility Limited (ATEL), where the latter will set up DC fast chargers at the carmaker's upcoming dealerships. As per the agreement, ATEL will install 60 kW DC fast chargers with CCS2 guns at new MG outlets, but the companies haven't disclosed the exact number of chargers that will be supplied under this agreement.

 

Also Read: MG Trademarks Excelor EV Name Ahead Of Third BEV Launch In India

 

 

A media statement says the partnership encompasses the supply, installation, commissioning, operations, and maintenance of charging infrastructure. A digital platform will be introduced to facilitate charger discovery, user authentication, charging, and billing settlement via a dedicated mobile app.

 

Also Read: MG Cyberster Electric Roadster Makes India Debut

 

 

Additionally, the collaboration will benefit customers with RFID solutions available to MG users at locations within ATEL's public charging network, at places such as airports. ATEL will supply RFID cards to MG through bulk purchase arrangements, offering preferential discount offerings for MG owners.

 

Gaurav Gupta, Chief Growth Officer, MG Motor India, said, “MG is committed to Carbon Neutrality, Sustainability, and Green Mobility. We are delighted to embark on a new journey with Adani TotalEnergies E-Mobility Limited, which will catalyse the adoption of electric vehicles in India. This strategic partnership reflects our commitment to sustainable mobility and our vision to revolutionise the EV landscape by building a robust charging infrastructure. The combined synergies aim to empower Indian consumers to embrace electric mobility.”

 

Also Read: Mahindra Partners With Adani Total Energies To Expand EV-Charging Infrastructure In India

 

MG's India business, which is now named JSW MG Motor India, announced plans in March to launch new products including BEVs and PHEVs every three to six months starting September 2024 and set up a countrywide EV charging network.

