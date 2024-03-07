Login

Volvo XC40 Recharge Single-Motor Variant Launched In India At Rs 54.95 Lakh

The single-motor version of Volvo’s electric SUV has a smaller battery pack and misses out on a few features.
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

Published on March 7, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Volvo XC40 Recharge ‘Single’ equipped with a 69 kWh battery; priced at Rs 54.95 lakh.
  • More accessible variant has a peak output of 238 bhp; range pegged at 475 km (WLTP).
  • Harman Kardon sound system, 360-degree cameras deleted from equipment list.

In a bid to make its electric SUV more accessible, Volvo Car India has introduced a single-motor version of the XC40 Recharge, priced at Rs 54.95 lakh (ex-showroom). Fittingly named the XC40 Recharge ‘Single’, this variant drops the front motor seen on the XC40 Recharge ‘Twin’, and also misses out on a handful of features, but it undercuts the Twin variant by nearly Rs 3 lakh. Like the Twin, the XC40 Recharge Single, too, will be assembled at the Swedish firm’s Hoskote facility.

 

Also Read: Discounts Of Up To Rs 1 Lakh Offered On Volvo C40 Recharge

 

The single motor in the more affordable XC40 Recharge – which powers the rear wheels only – produces a peak 238 bhp and 420 Nm of torque, which is 164 bhp and 240 Nm lower than what the XC40 Recharge Twin’s dual-motor setup develops. The claimed 0-100 kmph acceleration time for this variant is 7.3 seconds, which is considerably slower than the Twin’s 4.8-second time. Top speed remains the same at 180 kmph.

This XC40 Single also has a smaller battery pack (69 kWh compared to the Twin’s 78 kWh pack), but its range of up to 475 kilometres isn’t too far off the 505-kilometre range of the Twin (all range figures are WLTP cycle).

 

The XC40 Recharge Single will take a claimed 7.3 seconds to go from 0 to 100 kmph.

 

There are also some notable omissions from the XC40 Single’s equipment list. According to the company’s website, the XC40 Single, compared to the Twin variant, misses out on fog lamps, ‘Pixel LED’ headlights (standard LED headlights are included), 360-degree cameras (replaced by a reverse camera) and power child safety lock. It also loses side parking assist, and the 13-speaker Harman Kardon sound system makes way for an 8-speaker system.

 

Also Read: Volvo Renames XC40 And C40 EVs, Drops 'Recharge' Sub-Brand Entirely

 

Volvo recently announced changes to its vehicle naming and nomenclature system. The biggest change under this revised scheme is discontinuing the ‘Recharge’ sub-brand from its all-electric and plug-in hybrid model line-up. Overseas, the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge will now be branded EX40 and EC40 respectively. The new naming scheme will be implemented across all global markets for Volvo, though for now Volvo Cars India will continue to use the existing names for the XC40 and C40 EVs.

