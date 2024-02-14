Discounts Of Up To Rs 1 Lakh Offered On Volvo C40 Recharge
By Yash Sunil
1 mins read
Published on February 14, 2024
Highlights
- The C40 Recharge has a claimed WLTP range of 530 kilometers
- Discounts are available on MY23 stock and valid until stocks last
- Produces 403 bhp and 660 Nm of torque with a claimed 0 to 100 kmph time of 4.7 seconds
The Volvo C40 Recharge was launched in India back in 2023, priced at Rs 61.25 lakh. The Swedish automaker sells this electric coupe SUV in a single, fully loaded variant with a current price tag of Rs 62.96 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom, India respectively. However, in order to clear out the inventory of MY2023 vehicles, dealers are offering discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh on the C40 Recharge manufactured in 2023.
Also Read: Volvo Cars’ 10,000th Made-In-India Passenger Vehicle Is An EV
While it has a similar 78 kWh battery pack as the XC40 Recharge, due to its aerodynamic design, it has an improved claimed WLTP range of up to 530 kilometres. For the Indian market, Volvo offers the C40 Recharge in the twin motor guise with an AWD system that develops 403 bhp and 660 Nm of peak torque. The SUV's claimed 0-100 kmph time is 4.7 seconds, and it's limited to a top speed of 180 kmph. The C40 Recharge can be fast charged at up to 150 kW, allowing it to juice up from 10 to 80 per cent in 37 minutes.
The features on offer are identical to those of the XC40 Recharge. It offers pixel LED headlights, 19-inch alloys, a 12.3-inch driver display with a 9.0-inch Android-based central infotainment unit, a Harman Kardon sound system, wired Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, and vegan leather upholstery. For safety, it packs Level 3 ADAS features with an auto one-pedal drive system that can also gauge traffic conditions.
Also Read: Volvo Cars India Issues Statement After Video Of C40 Recharge Engulfed In Flames Circulates
The Volvo C40 Recharge doesn't have any direct rivals. Still, its closest competition is the Hyundai Ioniq 5, which is priced at Rs 45.95 lakh (ex-showroom, India) and the Kia EV6, which is priced at Rs 60.95 to Rs 65.95 lakh (ex-showroom, India).
