Volvo Cars India Issues Statement After Video Of C40 Recharge Engulfed In Flames Circulates
By Yash Sunil
1 mins read
Published on January 31, 2024
- The incident occurred in Chhattisgarh while the owner was driving the C40 Recharge
- The embedded safety features in the vehicle informed the owner about the impending mishap
- This is the first incident reported where a luxury electric vehicle has spontaneously caught fire
A video emerged on Saturday on social media showing a Volvo C40 Recharge engulfed in flames. This incident occurred in Chhattisgarh while the owner was driving the vehicle. The extent of damage caused by the fire was quite severe and is evidently visible in the video circulating online. Fortunately, everyone on board the C40 Recharge managed to escape unharmed before the flames spread across the vehicle.
Also Read: Volvo Cars’ 10,000th Made-In-India Passenger Vehicle Is An EV
While the cause of the fire is yet to be determined and investigations are underway, the incident has caused Volvo India to release an official statement. The automaker stated, “We are aware of an incident on Saturday involving a fire on a C40 while being driven. The embedded safety features informed the driver to take the car aside and step out of the car. There were no injuries and all occupants were safe. Our customer care call centre was online to guide the customer on requisite safety measures. At Volvo Cars we pride ourselves on the safety of our cars and have taken this incident very seriously. The said vehicle will be minutely examined by our technical experts to ascertain the cause. We are in touch with and continue to support the customer.”
Also Read: Volvo Cars India Reports Sales Of 2,423 Cars and SUVs In 2023
The statement does not properly clarify the cause of the damage, and Volvo clearly states that they will be able to provide more details only after further investigation of the concerned vehicle. In 2022, news surfaced of a Nexon EV catching fire in Mumbai due to unforeseen circumstances. Back then, Tata Motors released a similar press statement stating that they would carry out a detailed investigation of the vehicle. However, as of now, there is no update on that incident either.
Also Read: Volvo Cars India To Hike Prices From January 2024
India is seeing a massive boom in electric vehicle sales, with customers even opting for luxury electric vehicles such as the C40 Recharge, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and Kia EV6. This is the first incident where a premium electric vehicle has caught on fire in India. We hope this is an isolated incident, and doesn’t deter customers from opting for EVs. A detailed report by Volvo India would give greater insight into this incident.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-4081 second ago
The camp will be held from February 1 to 4 2024.
-2894 second ago
This fault can potentially lead to electric shock during service procedures and increase the risk of a fire hazard
-2610 second ago
Hyundai plans to showcase its new range of offerings along with future technologies, special initiatives, interactive zones and more
-650 second ago
The all-electric derivative of Mercedes' iconic off-roader will debut in 2024.
44 minutes ago
Tata Motors has revealed that the Curvv concept on display at the Expo is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine.
2 hours ago
The carmaker has shared the first images of the three SUV variants with the models to be joined by other concepts at the Expo.
The Mahindra Thar 5-door is likely to get a digital console along with a floating touchscreen infotainment system, detachable headrests and more
The Citroen C3 Aircross finally gets an automatic transmission that packs more torque and features too. Check out its fuel efficiency figures below
4 hours ago
The Jeep Wagoneer S is the brand's first EV for the US and will be launched towards the end of the year.
4 hours ago
Hyundai Motor India Ltd.'s COO, Tarun Garg, announces the Hyundai Creta as the winner's additional prize during the reality show's finale.
The Mahindra Thar 5-door is likely to get a digital console along with a floating touchscreen infotainment system, detachable headrests and more
1 day ago
Abroad, the 2024 Audi Q7 facelift will be available in three trims with four engine options
1 day ago
The latest version of the SUV comes with subtle cosmetic updates as well a longer equipment list
3 days ago
The Creta N Line will arrive as a sportier avatar of the SUV and it could be powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol motor and feature a range of cosmetic upgrades
6 days ago
Kia has already registered the name Clavis in India, which hints at the possibility of the SUV coming to India.