Volvo Cars India Issues Statement After Video Of C40 Recharge Engulfed In Flames Circulates

A video emerged on Saturday on social media showing a Volvo C40 Recharge engulfed in flames. This incident occurred in Chhattisgarh while the owner was driving the vehicle. The extent of damage caused by the fire was quite severe and is evidently visible in the video circulating online. Fortunately, everyone on board the C40 Recharge managed to escape unharmed before the flames spread across the vehicle.

While the cause of the fire is yet to be determined and investigations are underway, the incident has caused Volvo India to release an official statement. The automaker stated, “We are aware of an incident on Saturday involving a fire on a C40 while being driven. The embedded safety features informed the driver to take the car aside and step out of the car. There were no injuries and all occupants were safe. Our customer care call centre was online to guide the customer on requisite safety measures. At Volvo Cars we pride ourselves on the safety of our cars and have taken this incident very seriously. The said vehicle will be minutely examined by our technical experts to ascertain the cause. We are in touch with and continue to support the customer.”

The statement does not properly clarify the cause of the damage, and Volvo clearly states that they will be able to provide more details only after further investigation of the concerned vehicle. In 2022, news surfaced of a Nexon EV catching fire in Mumbai due to unforeseen circumstances. Back then, Tata Motors released a similar press statement stating that they would carry out a detailed investigation of the vehicle. However, as of now, there is no update on that incident either.

India is seeing a massive boom in electric vehicle sales, with customers even opting for luxury electric vehicles such as the C40 Recharge, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and Kia EV6. This is the first incident where a premium electric vehicle has caught on fire in India. We hope this is an isolated incident, and doesn’t deter customers from opting for EVs. A detailed report by Volvo India would give greater insight into this incident.