Volvo Cars India Reports Sales Of 2,423 Cars and SUVs In 2023

Total car deliveries reached 2,423 units for the Swedish brand, a significant increase from the 1,851 units sold in 2022.
By Jafar Rizvi

1 mins read

Published on January 5, 2024

Story
  • Volvo sold 510 units of the XC40 Recharge in 2023
  • The XC60 was the highest-selling Volvo, with 921 deliveries
  • All-new C40 recharged recorded sales of 180 units

Carmakers in India have begun the new year by announcing their respective sales figures for 2023. Like most other luxury brands, Volvo Cars India, too, witnessed strong growth in sales last year – the brand noted a 31 per cent surge in overall sales compared to the previous year. Total deliveries for Volvo reached 2,423 vehicles, a significant increase from the 1,851 units in 2022. Moreover, the locally assembled all-electric XC40 Recharge emerged as a standout performer for the automaker, with 510 units sold.

 

Also Read: Volvo Cars India To Hike Prices From January 2024

 

The brand sold 921 units of the XC60 in 2023. 

 

The XC60, Volvo's top-selling model, exhibited a noteworthy surge, contributing to 921 deliveries in 2023. The newly introduced C40 Recharge also garnered positive attention, accounting for 180 units within four months, as it was launched in September 2023. Volvo has highlighted that the states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu showed promising acceptance of battery electric vehicles (BEVs), each surpassing 100 deliveries.

 

In September 2023, Volvo Car India expanded its electric vehicle portfolio with the introduction of the C40 Recharge, assembled at the Hoskote plant near Bengaluru. This move followed the success of the XC40 Recharge. Volvo further aims to strengthen its position in the luxury electric vehicle market, emphasizing its commitment to electrify the entire product range by 2030.

 

Also Read: Volvo C40 Recharge Review: Is It The Best EV From Volvo?

 

Volvo Sold  510 units of the XC40 Recharge in 2023.

 

Volvo's current lineup in India includes the C40 Recharge, XC40 Recharge, XC40, XC60, XC90, and the S90. Looking ahead, the company has announced a price hike of up to 2 per cent for 2024, attributing this decision to escalating input costs and fluctuations in foreign exchange rates.

