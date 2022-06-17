Pagani Huayra Codalunga Pays Homage To 1960s Long-Tail Race Cars

Pagani has revealed its homage to the 1960s ‘long-tail' race car designs with the new Huayra Codalunga. Italian for ‘long-tail' the Codalunga features a heavily revised body as compared to the standard Huayra with redesigned bumpers and an extended rear section to give it the long-tail look. The Codalunga is limited to just 5 units, each costing about 7 million Euros, with all units already sold out. Starting with the look, the Condaluga gets a revised front bumper with larger intakes. Its moving to the side where the differences really stand out. The tail stretches out much longer than the standard Huayra with the rear overhang tapering upwards. The engine cover is 360mm longer than on the standard model and features redesigned vents for engine cooling.

At the rear, the Codalunga lacks a grille on the rear bumper exposing the titanium exhaust system. The limited-run model also gets its own unique tail lamps. The Huayra Codalunga retains the active aero flaps from the standard Huayra which continue to sit between the light clusters at the front and rear. The Codalunga is also lighter than the regular Huayra weighing in at 1280 kg – 70 kg less.

“We made the Huayra Codalunga longer and smoother, as if it had been caressed and molded by the wind, to design lines that were even more elegant than the coupe. We drew inspiration from the long tails of the 1960s that raced at Le Mans, which had very clean lines,” said Horatio Pagani, Founder and Chief Designer of Pagani Automobili.

Moving to the engine, the Huayra Codalunga is powered by a twin-turbocharged 6.0-litre V12 pushing out 827 bhp and 1,100 Nm of peak torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels via a 7-speed sequential gearbox.

Pagani hasn't revealed as to who are the buyers or when the cars will be delivered though it has said that one unit will be certified for the North American market. The company said that the process to design and develop the long-tail was a two-year process and included building two test models – one at a 1:4 scale and the second a full-size model.