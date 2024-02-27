Login
Pagani Unveils A Huayra R Simulator For The Ultimate Virtual Track Experience

A 5.1 audio system mimics the Pagani V12-R engine sound, while other sounds are recreated from real trackside and in-car recordings.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 27, 2024

Story

Highlights

    Pagani has unveiled a way to experience their Huayra R hypercar without actually dropping millions on one in the form of a simulator. They joined forces with a high-end simulator company (the kind that trains fighter pilots) to create a home version for Huayra R owners. While it's initially exclusive to Huayra R owners, Pagani said that it will be offering it to the masses soon. 

     

     

    The company said that they made a super realistic driving experience, built with the same sleek carbon fibre as the real car and featuring the same steering wheel, pedals, seat, and belts you'd find in the Huayra R. It is also equipped with cool air vents to keep things from overheating during virtual races. The hardware setup includes a high-performance gaming computer, a curved screen, and VR headphones, aimed at providing an immersive experience for drivers.

     

    Also Read: Pagani Unveils Limited-Run Imola Roadster; Powered By A 838 bhp V12 Engine

     

     

    But the Huayra R simulator is more than just a fancy seat. It puts you right in the driver's seat (virtually) on world-famous racetracks. A tricked-out computer runs the whole show, displaying everything on a curved screen for a super-wide view. The whole thing even comes in a special case for easy dragging and storing.

     

    The software is top-notch too, featuring Assetto Corsa Pro, the same program used by pro drivers to train. This means you can virtually race around laser-scanned recreations of legendary tracks like Monza and Silverstone, perfecting your skills from the comfort of your home. 

     

     

    The software lets you do things like virtual races, coaching sessions with remote instructors, and even challenges you can set up with other owners. It's a social club for gearheads, all happening in the virtual world. The incorporation of three degrees of freedom allows for pitch, roll, and yaw motion cues, while features such as the ABS emulator and active safety belt system simulate real-world driving conditions.

     

    Also Read: Pagani Unveils Huayra R Evo: An Open-Top, Track-Only V12 Hypercar

     

     

    The auditory experience has also been prioritised, with integrated kickers in the seat and a 5.1 audio system delivering the distinctive sound of the Pagani V12-R engine. The sounds are meticulously recreated from real trackside and in-car recordings, according to Pagani. Measuring 3,110 mm in length and 1,700 mm in width, the simulator meets the ICE 62368-1 standard for global markets. 

     

     

    Written by: Ronit Agarwal


     

