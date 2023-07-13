Production-Spec Koenigsegg Gemera Gets New Hybrid Powertrains With Up To 2,269 BHP

Swedish automaker Koenigsegg has unveiled the production specification Gemera. The 4-seat hypercar gains some notable upgrades over the concept that first arrived in 2020 including updates to the original three-cylinder powertrain as well as the option of a new V8 variant with over 2,000 bhp on tap.



Styling stays true to the car from 2020 though there are extensive changes under the skin.

While the original concept from 2020 featured a direct drive transmission in line with the Regera, the production Gemera gains a new transmission derived from the Jesko’s 9-speed Light Speed Transmission. The unit in the Jesko featured seven individual clutches and fixed gear cogs with each individual gear engaged by individually engaging and disengaging the seven clutches. Koenigsegg claims that this helped reduce shift times to under 2 milliseconds. The Regera’s transmission takes things up a notch by sending power to all four-wheels with four-wheel torque vectoring compared to the rear-wheel drive Jesko.



Compared to the 2020 concept, the Gemera gains a new electric motor, a new gearbox and a V8 engine option. The twin-turbo three-cylinder engine is retained.

Koenigsegg has also done away with the tri-motor hybrid set-up from the original Gemera concept. The three e-motors make way for a single “Dark Matter” electric motor. The company says that the new unit develops 789 bhp and 1,250 Nm of torque and aids in making the Gemera’s powertrain lighter than before. The twin-turbo three-cylinder engine from the concept carries over into production and develops 591 bhp and 600 Nm of torque. Cumulative output figures stand at 1380 bhp and 1850 Nm of torque for the powertrain.



The bigger news however is the second powertrain - a twin-turbo 5.0-litre V8 unit borrowed from the Jesko. The V8 itself pushes out a mammoth 1,479 bhp and 1,500 Nm of torque giving the hypercar a combined 2,268 bhp and 2,750 Nm - record figures for a production car.



Koenigsegg says that the new “Dark Matter” electric motor along with the new gearbox enabled it to fit a V8 into the Gemera.

The company also introduced a Ghost Package for the Gemera, which includes enhancements such as an extended front splitter, S-duct, rear wing, and other aerodynamic tweaks. However, these modifications eliminate the storage space previously available under the front trunk.



The production Gemera retains its four-seat layout with each featuring heating and ventilation. The front and rear passengers also get individual central touchscreens with both supporting Apple CarPlay connectivity.



Interior retains the four-seat cabin from the 2020 concept.

Koenigsegg has also inaugurated the Gripen Atelier, a facility spanning 11,000 square metres. The new facility will allow Koenigsegg to produce the four-seat hypercar alongside its two-seater models as well as cater to future models from the company.



The Gemera's production is set to begin from end-2024, with customer deliveries scheduled for 2025.