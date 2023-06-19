Koenigsegg Regera Retakes 0-400-0 KMPH Record; Outperforms Rimac Nevera

In May, Rimac announced that the Nevera had blitzed the 0-400-0 kmph test in a record 29.93 seconds – eclipsing the 31.49-second record set by Koenigsegg in 2019. Now Koenigsegg has responded by reclaiming the record with the very car that set the record in 2019 – the Regera hybrid hypercar.

The Swedish brand claims it made no performance-based changes to its car, besides adding new Michelin Cup 2R tyres. The company said that a smoother track also aided in setting the record. These claims certainly make matters interesting, with the Regera now being almost a decade old and also out of production.

The Koenigsegg Regera was 1.12 seconds faster than the Nevera in the 0-400-0 kmph run.

The hybrid hypercar made its public debut at the 2015 Geneva Motor Show and packs some impressive stats. The hypercar features a mid-mounted twin-turbocharged 5.0-litre V8 petrol engine that works in sync with three electric motors - two on the rear axle and one mounted to the engine - to develop over 1,479 bhp and 2000 Nm of torque when using E85 fuel.

Power is sent solely to the rear wheels and, unlike conventional hypercars, the Regera lacked a regular gearbox. The hypercar features what Koenigsegg called a Direct Drive System with a hydraulic coupling linking the engine to the rear axle that determined when the engine sent power to the rear wheels. The result – minimal delay in putting the power down and no gears to row through.

Koenigsegg says that all the data from the run was collected by Race Logic. Aside from the 0-400-0 kmph test, the Regera also clocked times for acceleration and deceleration to and from 400 kmph. The hybrid hypercar hit 400 kmph from a standstill in 20.68 seconds – faster than the 21.32 seconds Racelogic recorded for the Nevera in May 2023. Meanwhile, deceleration to zero from the speed took just 8.13 seconds.

Koenigsegg only made 80 examples of the Regera with the car no longer on sale.

Koenigsegg also posted times for sprints and decelerations at speeds of up to 250 mph. The car completed the 0-250-0 mph test in 29.60 seconds.