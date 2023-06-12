Porsche Unveils Mission X All-Electric Hypercar Concept

To commemorate its 75th anniversary, Porsche has unveiled a concept car, the Mission X. Currently just a design study, the Mission X could preview a spiritual successor to the 918 Spyder and the Carrera GT. Porsche is also targeting some lofty standards with the Mission X should it make production including making it the fastest road-legal car around the Nurburgring Nordschleife, achieving a power-to-weight ratio of 1 bhp to 1 kg, generate greater downforce than the 911 GT3 RS and charge twice as fast as the Taycan.



Measuring approximately 4.5 metres in length and 2 metres in width and sits on a 2.73 metre wheelbase with Porsche saying its roughly the same size as the 918 Spyder. The aerodynamics of the concept car are optimised with staggered tires, i.e. 20-inch wheels at the front and 21-inch wheels at the rear.



The Mission X looks the part of a hypercar with a low and sleek design with elements borrowed from Porsche’s Le Mans race cars. It features butterfly-style doors to access the two-seat cockpit which is encased in a shell of lightweight glass and carbon fibre-reinforced plastic. Up front, the vertical stacked headlamps feature a revised interpretation of the ‘four-point’ daytime running lamp design while at the rear the concept features a full-width lightbar appearing to float and featuring illuminated Porsche lettering.



The Mission X also gets unique transparent aero blades resembling turbines designed into the rear wheels which aid in brake cooling.



Inside, the cabin is primarily upholstered in Andalusia Brown leather, with the upper section of the driver's seat and the steering finsihed in Kalahari Grey leather. The motorsport-inspired elements include carbon fibre-reinforced plastic seat shells and six-point seat belts within the monocoque and a yoke-style steering wheel, equipped with mode switches and shift paddles.





Another interesting touch to the cabin is the stopwatch module on the dashboard. It features a bayonet system letting users attach or remove the Porsche Design stopwatch specifically designed for the Mission X. The module features both analog and digital read-outs and displays lap times and essential driver data.



Porsche did not reveal any powertrain details but confirmed that the Mission X was all-electric. The battery pack is positioned in the place of the traditional mid-mounted engine in a hypercar to aid in agility.





Written by:- RONIT AGARWAL