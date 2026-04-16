Renault Group Plans 7-Car India Lineup By 2030
- Seven-model India lineup planned by 2030, spanning multiple segments
- India to serve as a key export base for Renault’s global operations
- New RGMP and RGEP platforms to support multi-energy powertrains
Renault Group appears to have pressed the reset button by outlining a fresh product roadmap for India. The headline number is a seven-model portfolio by the end of the decade. For Renault, which currently has a four-passenger vehicle lineup in India, this is essentially a scale-up plan. The recently launched Renault Duster will be one of the key pillars of this lineup, as it remains one of the brand’s most recognisable nameplates in the Indian market
Also Read: New Renault Duster’s Global Modular Platform Can Spawn Nexon Rival, Sedans, MPVs & More
Renault also previewed the Bridger concept, which points to a sub-4 metre SUV positioned in one of the most competitive segments in India. The production version is set to arrive by the end of 2027, with India being the first market globally. It is expected to rival cars like the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza and Hyundai Venue.
The Bridger will follow a multiple powertrain approach, with petrol, hybrid and fully electric options confirmed. It is also expected to be Renault’s first EV for India, while a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine will be part of the lineup.
Also Read: Renault Bridger Sub-4M SUV Concept Unveiled: Mini Duster To Arrive In 2027 With Hybrid, EV Options
Underpinning this new lineup will be two platforms, RGMP and RGEP. The RGMP (Renault Global Modular Platform) will form the base for four of the seven upcoming models, including the Duster.
It is designed to support multiple body styles such as SUVs, hatchbacks and MPVs, and can accommodate vehicles ranging from around 3,990 mm to 4,673 mm in length. The platform also supports flexible seating layouts, including five-, six- and seven-seat configurations. It is built with a multi-powertrain approach, allowing Renault to offer ICE, hybrid and EV powertrains on the same architecture.
The RGEP (Renault Group Entry Platform), on the other hand, will underpin more affordable models in the lineup, likely positioned under Rs 10 lakh. It supports petrol and CNG powertrains along with AMT and CVT gearbox options.
Like RGMP, it also allows for multiple seating configurations, including five-, six- and seven-seat layouts, making it suitable for entry-level MPVs and hatchbacks.
Beyond products, Renault is also positioning India as a larger part of its global strategy. The company has taken full ownership of its Chennai facility and plans to use the country as both a manufacturing and export hub.
Renault is targeting €2 billion in annual exports from India by 2030, covering vehicles, components and engineering services, with markets like South America in focus.
As Renault Group CEO Francois Provost put it, India is expected to be “at the heart” of the brand’s next phase of global growth, to make it one of its top three markets by 2030.
Related News
Popular Renault Models
- Renault
TriberEx-showroom Price₹ 6.14 - 9.42 Lakh
- Renault
KigerEx-showroom Price₹ 5.76 - 10.34 Lakh
- Renault
KwidEx-showroom Price₹ 4.3 - 5.99 Lakh
Latest Cars
- VinFast
VF MPV 7Ex-showroom Price₹ 24.49 Lakh
- Volkswagen
TaigunEx-showroom Price₹ 10.99 - 19.29 Lakh
- Audi
SQ8Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.78 Crore
- Tata
Punch EVEx-showroom Price₹ 9.69 - 12.59 Lakh
- Volkswagen
Tayron R-LineEx-showroom Price₹ 46.99 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki
e-VitaraEx-showroom Price₹ 10.99 - 14.51 Lakh
- Nissan
GraviteEx-showroom Price₹ 5.65 - 8.93 Lakh
- BMW
X3Ex-showroom Price₹ 72.5 - 74.5 Lakh
- Tata
PunchEx-showroom Price₹ 5.65 - 10.6 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-16
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-20
- MG MajestorExpected Price₹ 38 - 43 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-20
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-21
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-22
- Skoda 7S ConceptExpected Price₹ 28 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-22
- Mahindra eKUV100Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-23
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-23
- Mercedes-Benz CLA EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-24
- Toyota Urban Cruiser EbellaExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-27
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-05
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-10
- Nissan TektonExpected Price₹ 19 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-15
- Skoda Kodiaq RSExpected Price₹ 45 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-15
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-21
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-22
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-23
- Maruti Suzuki 2026 BrezzaExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-28
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-09
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-15
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Tata Sierra EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Mercedes-Benz New S-ClassExpected Price₹ 90 - 95 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-18
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-18
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-24
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-28
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-05
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-14
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-18
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-19
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-27
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-28
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-05
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-13
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Kia Syros EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-20
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-25
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-27
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-01
- Mahindra Global Pik Up conceptExpected Price₹ 18 - 18.5 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-09
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-11
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-20
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- Volvo EX90 RechargeExpected Price₹ 95 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-30
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-17
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-10-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-20
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-26
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-28
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-30
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-12
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-24
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-15
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-18
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-06
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-19
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-02-24
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-08
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-15
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-23
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-07-14
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-08-27
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-25
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-29
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2028-08-28
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2030-04-14
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Janak Sorap | Apr 16, 2026Ducati India To Increase Prices of Select Models from June 1, 2026The Italian brand will revise prices across its line-up, citing rising costs and inflation.1 min read
- Volvo Cars India To Hike Prices By Up To Rs 1 Lakh From May 1Volvo cites supply chain issues and forex impact for the price hike.1 min read
- Renault Group Plans 7-Car India Lineup By 2030Renault also plans to make India one of its top three markets globally by 2030.2 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Apr 16, 2026Volkswagen ID.3 Neo Debuts With New Design Language, Newer Cabin Layout And 630km RangeVolkswagen has unveiled the new ID.3 Neo with updated styling, premium interiors, improved tech and up to 630km claimed range.1 min read
- 2026 Yamaha Fascino Updated With New Tail Section, Priced From Rs 76,500The Yamaha Fascino 125 gets a revised rear section, while retaining its 125 cc engine, hybrid assist and feature list.2 mins read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Apr 15, 2026Exclusive: BYD India To Increase Car Prices From May 1There will be a 2 to 3 per cent rise in the price of BYD vehicles, and it will come into effect from May 1, 2026.1 min read
- Amaan Ahmed | Apr 15, 2026Kinetic DX+ Review: Pure Nostalgia Can Only Take You So FarNo smoke, no two-stroke – the reborn Kinetic relies heavily on the charm of the original’s design to sway buyers, but can it offer genuine substance to go with the style?1 min read
- Janak Sorap | Apr 10, 2026Triumph 350 Range First Ride Review: More Affordable, More Refined, Still Fun?Triumph’s shift to 350cc aims to cut costs, but does it affect the ride experience?5 mins read
- car&bike Team | Apr 7, 2026Flying Flea C6 Review: Royal Enfield’s Electric Gamble?The C6 is the beginning of Royal Enfield's EV journey under the Flying Flea brand. Does it make a strong impression? Read on.8 mins read
- Janak Sorap | Mar 31, 20262026 Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Apex – First Ride Review: The Update That Changes EverythingAfter riding the updated 2026 Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 for a round trip of over 140 km from Guwahati to Shillong, the new Apex variant feels like the version of the Guerrilla 450 that should have existed from day one.6 mins read
- Amaan Ahmed | Apr 6, 2026Yamaha EC-06 First Ride Review: Building Is Hard, Repackaging Is ECTo develop a capable maiden electric two-wheeler for India, Yamaha Motor didn't have to dig deep -- it just needed to strike up a clever partnership with a promising Indian startup.8 mins read