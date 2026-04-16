Renault Group Plans 7-Car India Lineup By 2030

Renault Group appears to have pressed the reset button by outlining a fresh product roadmap for India. The headline number is a seven-model portfolio by the end of the decade. For Renault, which currently has a four-passenger vehicle lineup in India, this is essentially a scale-up plan. The recently launched Renault Duster will be one of the key pillars of this lineup, as it remains one of the brand’s most recognisable nameplates in the Indian market

Also Read: New Renault Duster’s Global Modular Platform Can Spawn Nexon Rival, Sedans, MPVs & More

Renault also previewed the Bridger concept, which points to a sub-4 metre SUV positioned in one of the most competitive segments in India. The production version is set to arrive by the end of 2027, with India being the first market globally. It is expected to rival cars like the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza and Hyundai Venue.

The Bridger will follow a multiple powertrain approach, with petrol, hybrid and fully electric options confirmed. It is also expected to be Renault’s first EV for India, while a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine will be part of the lineup.

Also Read: Renault Bridger Sub-4M SUV Concept Unveiled: Mini Duster To Arrive In 2027 With Hybrid, EV Options

Underpinning this new lineup will be two platforms, RGMP and RGEP. The RGMP (Renault Global Modular Platform) will form the base for four of the seven upcoming models, including the Duster.

It is designed to support multiple body styles such as SUVs, hatchbacks and MPVs, and can accommodate vehicles ranging from around 3,990 mm to 4,673 mm in length. The platform also supports flexible seating layouts, including five-, six- and seven-seat configurations. It is built with a multi-powertrain approach, allowing Renault to offer ICE, hybrid and EV powertrains on the same architecture.

The RGEP (Renault Group Entry Platform), on the other hand, will underpin more affordable models in the lineup, likely positioned under Rs 10 lakh. It supports petrol and CNG powertrains along with AMT and CVT gearbox options.

Like RGMP, it also allows for multiple seating configurations, including five-, six- and seven-seat layouts, making it suitable for entry-level MPVs and hatchbacks.

Beyond products, Renault is also positioning India as a larger part of its global strategy. The company has taken full ownership of its Chennai facility and plans to use the country as both a manufacturing and export hub.

Renault is targeting €2 billion in annual exports from India by 2030, covering vehicles, components and engineering services, with markets like South America in focus.

As Renault Group CEO Francois Provost put it, India is expected to be “at the heart” of the brand’s next phase of global growth, to make it one of its top three markets by 2030.