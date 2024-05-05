Login

Kazakhstan MotoGP Round Postponed Indefinitely Due to Severe Flooding

The flooding crisis, described as the worst in 80 years for the region, has disrupted MotoGP's plans for the Kazakhstan Grand Prix debut
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Published on May 5, 2024

    The hotly anticipated Kazakhstan Grand Prix, set to make its debut in the 2024 MotoGP calendar, faces a significant delay due to extensive flooding wreaking havoc in Central Asia, prompting MotoGP organisers to indefinitely postpone the event.
     

    Initially slated to take place on June 14-16 at the Sokol International Racetrack near Almaty, the Grand Prix will now be rescheduled later in the year, although the precise date remains undetermined, as the region contends with a severe national emergency.
     

    motogp 2024 bagnaia defeats marquez in an all time classic at jerez

    Representational image

     

    In a joint statement, MotoGP's governing bodies, Dorna and the FIM, cited unprecedented weather conditions leading to widespread flooding across Central Asia, resulting in a national emergency in Kazakhstan and the displacement of a substantial portion of the population. MotoGP expressed reluctance to add further strain on local authorities and services amid relief efforts for the affected communities.
     

    The flooding crisis, described as the worst in the region in 80 years, has disrupted MotoGP's plans for the debut of the Kazakhstan Grand Prix, which had already faced setbacks, including logistical issues leading to its cancellation in 2023 and subsequent rescheduling for 2024.
     

    Despite initial optimism surrounding preparations for the race, including efforts to enhance the Sokol circuit's infrastructure and organisational support, the flooding crisis has cast fresh doubt on the feasibility of hosting the event later in the year.
     

    2024 03 10t180010z 1 lynxnpek2906h rtroptp 3 motor motogp qatar

    Representational image

     

    The decision to postpone the Kazakhstan Grand Prix leaves a significant void in the MotoGP calendar, particularly in the weeks following the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello. With the already tight schedule in the latter half of 2024, rescheduling the race presents logistical challenges and uncertainties, further compounded by the potential need to navigate logistics and customs for the first-time event.
     

    Furthermore, the fate of the Indian Grand Prix remains uncertain, with no tickets on sale yet for the event. The cancellation of the Argentina Grand Prix earlier in the year due to government spending cuts has already strained the 2024 MotoGP calendar, raising concerns about potential replacements or rescheduling efforts.
     

    As MotoGP grapples with these challenges, its focus remains on ensuring the safety and well-being of all involved while striving to deliver a competitive and engaging championship for fans worldwide.

    # MotoGP# MotoGP Kazakhstan# Motorsport
