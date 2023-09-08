Login

KTM India Unveils Ultimate Orange Pass for Exclusive MotoGP Bharat Event

MOTOGP India starts on September 22nd to 24th. The KTM Orange Pass provides access to all three days of the event at Rs 6000.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

08-Sep-23 07:21 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • KTM's Ultimate Orange MotoGP Experience offers fans an exclusive fan section, merchandise package, and access to the MotoGP Fan Zone for Rs 6,000.
  • Pass holders can meet and greet KTM Racing Team stars like Brad Binder and Jack Miller.
  • The KTM Orange Pass provides a vantage position to witness the MotoGP India event.

KTM has extended an invitation to its customers and fans for the upcoming MotoGP Bharat event, which is set to be the largest motorsports event in the country. The company is introducing the Ultimate Orange MotoGP Experience.

 

Also Read: 100 MotoGP Tickets Up For Grabs From Yamaha: Here's How

 

MotoGP India starts on September 22nd, with the main race scheduled for September 24th. The KTM Orange Pass provides access to all three days of the event. KTM India has priced the Orange Pass at Rs 6,000, which is an all-inclusive cost.

The KTM Orange Pass provides access to an exclusive fan section within the KTM Classic Stand 1-West. Each KTM Orange Pass includes a specially curated merchandise package.

 

Pass holders will have an exclusive access route to the MotoGP Fan Zone. Pass holders will have a chance to meet and greet the racers of the KTM Factory Racing Team, Brad Binder and Jack Miller. They can take photos and collect autographs.

 

Also Read: MotoGP India Race Pass Categories Explained

 

Speaking on the occasion, Sumeet Narang, President (Pro Biking) at Bajaj Auto Ltd., said, “As the historic MOTOGP TM India beckons, we as an organization extend a heartfelt invitation to all KTM customers &amp; fans to join us for an electrifying KTM &amp; MOTOGP TM weekend. Available to all those who love KTM and racing, the Orange Pass offers you a vantage position to watch the race. At Rs. 6000/-, all-inclusive, with additional benefits like a fan package and meet & greet session with the KTM racers, this is a great opportunity for the racing community to experience the MotoGP races. 

 

Written by:- - Ronit Agarwal

# MotoGP Bharat# MotoGP# MotoGP 2023# KTM India# KTM

