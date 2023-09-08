KTM India Unveils Ultimate Orange Pass for Exclusive MotoGP Bharat Event

KTM has extended an invitation to its customers and fans for the upcoming MotoGP Bharat event, which is set to be the largest motorsports event in the country. The company is introducing the Ultimate Orange MotoGP Experience.

MotoGP India starts on September 22nd, with the main race scheduled for September 24th. The KTM Orange Pass provides access to all three days of the event. KTM India has priced the Orange Pass at Rs 6,000, which is an all-inclusive cost.

The KTM Orange Pass provides access to an exclusive fan section within the KTM Classic Stand 1-West. Each KTM Orange Pass includes a specially curated merchandise package.

Pass holders will have an exclusive access route to the MotoGP Fan Zone. Pass holders will have a chance to meet and greet the racers of the KTM Factory Racing Team, Brad Binder and Jack Miller. They can take photos and collect autographs.

Speaking on the occasion, Sumeet Narang, President (Pro Biking) at Bajaj Auto Ltd., said, “As the historic MOTOGP TM India beckons, we as an organization extend a heartfelt invitation to all KTM customers & fans to join us for an electrifying KTM & MOTOGP TM weekend. Available to all those who love KTM and racing, the Orange Pass offers you a vantage position to watch the race. At Rs. 6000/-, all-inclusive, with additional benefits like a fan package and meet & greet session with the KTM racers, this is a great opportunity for the racing community to experience the MotoGP races.

