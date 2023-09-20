MotoGP Bharat: Safety Advisor Loris Capirossi Praises BIC Track Layout Ahead of IndianOil GP

Ahead of the inaugural India round of MotoGP scheduled to take place from September 22 to 24, safety advisor to Dorna Sports Loris Capirossi has praised the Buddh International Circuit's (BIC) layout. The former MotoGP racer took a few laps of the circuit to test the layout of the course. Dorna Sports has organised the FIM World Championship Grand Prix (MotoGP) since 1991 and owns exclusive commercial and television rights to the series worldwide.

Also Read: India Welcomes MotoGP: A Look at the 2023 Rider Lineup

"Everything seems to be going smoothly and I am really pleased with the layout of the track. There are fast corners and good braking points and it will be interesting to see how each of the riders race here," said Capirossi after going around the circuit.

“The level of MotoGP is really high at the moment as every rider is really close. It's just conformity of the track that takes you to victory. Francesco Bagnaia is also someone who can win the race, but he is not 100 per cent after the crash in Barcelona, but it will be interesting to see who wins", said Capirossi, adding that Marco Bezzecchi, Jorge Martin and Brad Binder are likely candidates to secure victory at the BIC.

Speaking about the nature of the track, he further added, "The turns from four to seven are really nice, while the parabolic is exciting as well. The riders will be here in India for the first time and I am really excited."

Also Read: MotoGP: Franco Morbidelli Joins Pramac Ducati For 2024

The BIC is set to host the first-ever MotoGP Bharat, where 82 riders from 41 teams battle it out for top honours across MotoGP, Moto 2 and Moto 3 categories over the course of three days. For those who wish to catch all the action of the race, it will be exclusively broadcast on Sports18 and livestreamed on JioCinema in India.