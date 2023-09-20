MotoGP: Franco Morbidelli Joins Pramac Ducati For 2024

In a significant development for the 2024 MotoGP season, Franco Morbidelli, a former member of Valentino Rossi's VR46 Academy, will ride for the Pramac Ducati team. This move comes on the heels of Morbidelli losing his factory Yamaha ride.

The Italian rider is set to pilot one of the satellite squad's Desmosedici GP24s, stepping into the spot left vacant by Johann Zarco, who is bound for Honda. Morbidelli will be sharing the Pramac garage with Jorge Martin, who has an existing contract with the team.

Pramac team boss Paolo Campinoti expressed his delight at the addition, emphasising Morbidelli's championship-winning capabilities. Campinoti stated, "I am very happy that Franco is joining our family for 2024. I have a very good relationship with him, who has proved to be a champion on many occasions. I am sure that in our team he will find the right conditions to come back and fight for the positions he deserves."

Morbidelli, the Moto2 champion in 2017, had been linked with Ducati for some time. The move became more apparent as it became evident that he would not retain his Yamaha ride, which was eventually filled by Alex Rins. Initially, there were speculations that Morbidelli could join the VR46 team due to his long-standing ties with Valentino Rossi. However, Marco Bezzecchi's decision to stay with the VR46 squad opened the door for Morbidelli to join Pramac.

Ducati's general manager, Gigi Dall’Igna, expressed his pleasure at welcoming Franco Morbidelli to the factory-supported Pramac Racing team for the upcoming season. He praised Morbidelli's talent and experience, citing his strong and fast track record. Dall’Igna added, "We are convinced that together with the Pramac Racing team and thanks to our support, he will be able to show his full potential. We look forward to this exciting new adventure together."

With Pramac's rider lineup for 2024 now settled, Gresini is the only one of the three satellite Ducati teams yet to announce its roster for the upcoming season. The team is considered to be a prime option for Marc Marquez in case the Spaniard decides to part ways with Honda.

