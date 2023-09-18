Login

F1 2023: Ferrari And Sainz Executes Strategic Masterclass In Singapore To End Red Bull Domination

RedBull and Verstappen’s respective 15 and 10 win streaks came to end courtesy of the super Spaniard on the winding streets of Singapore.
By Yashraj Singh

3 mins read

18-Sep-23 12:39 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr. became the first non-RedBull driver to win a race in 2023 as the dominant team looked a shadow of themselves under the lights
  • The Mercedes duo of Russell and Hamilton fought hard for the win opting for the alternative strategy, however Russell crashed out of a podium position a few corners from finish after clipping the wall
  • Sainz pulled off a strategic masterclass in tyre and DRS management under pressure as McLaren’s Lando Norris and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton followed him onto the podium

The dazzling Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore bore witness to a captivating Formula 1 race night, culminating in a spectacular victory for Carlos Sainz and Ferrari. The Singapore Grand Prix unfolded with high drama, featuring intense battles, unexpected twists, and a dramatic climax that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

 

Also Read: F1: Sebastian Vettel Hints at Possible Formula 1 Comeback
 

From the outset, Carlos Sainz asserted his dominance, leading the pack from pole position. His teammate, Charles Leclerc, added to Ferrari's early delight by surging ahead of George Russell's Mercedes, momentarily forming a commanding Ferrari 1-2 at the front of the grid. It was a tantalising sight for the Scuderia faithful.

However, motorsport's unpredictability soon took centre stage. A safety car intervention was triggered by Logan Sargeant's Williams colliding with the barrier, forcing most of the field into the pits. This pit stop frenzy momentarily altered the race dynamics, with Leclerc suffering a time-sapping delay that dropped him behind Russell and Lando Norris in the McLaren. Even worse, Leclerc lost an additional position to Lewis Hamilton after a frightening moment following the restart as he avoided the rear of Norris.

 

There was then a lull in the action as most drivers went into tyre conservation mode due to the abrasive nature of the Singapore circuit. The drama eventually picked up due to Estaban Ocon’s Alpine shutting down in the middle of the track. A virtual safety car period ensued offering the Mercedes drivers an opportunity to switch to fresh medium tires, setting the stage for a gripping finale. In the closing laps, the top four drivers engaged in a nail-biting contest, running nose-to-tail and delivering heart-stopping moments to the eager spectators.

 

George Russell, in particular, relentlessly pressured Carlos Sainz, as he sought a first-ever victory for Mercedes. With the gap narrowing, it seemed a victory might be within Russell's grasp. However, fate had other plans.

In a heart-stopping twist on the final lap, Russell's audacious pursuit ended in calamity. The British driver clipped a barrier, sending his Mercedes careening into the wall and extinguishing his hopes of a second F1 win. The late drama gifted Lewis Hamilton a hard-fought podium finish in the process.

 

Ultimately, it was Carlos Sainz who emerged as the hero of the night. The Spanish driver showcased unwavering composure and skill throughout the tumultuous race, steering his Ferrari to victory in a fashion reminiscent of the Scuderia's glory days.

 

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen, who had embarked on his journey from 11th place on hard tires, faced a formidable challenge. The timing of the safety car disrupted his team's strategy, causing him to plummet back from a promising second place. However, Verstappen's indomitable spirit shone through as he battled his way back up the field, eventually finishing in a commendable fifth place only metres behind Leclerc in fourth. 

 

Also Read: India Welcomes MotoGP: A Look at the 2023 Rider Lineup

 

Sainz’s victory brought about the end of the RedBull team’s monopoly over F1 and their phenomenal unbeaten streak, however most rival teams expect them to be back on form in Suzuka next week.

