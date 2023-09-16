Login

F1: Sebastian Vettel Hints at Possible Formula 1 Comeback

The former Formula 1 champion has cracked open the door to a potential comeback, admitting he can't entirely dismiss the allure of the racetrack.
By Carandbike Team

3 mins read

16-Sep-23 05:19 PM IST

    Former Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel has opened the door to a potential return to the grid, suggesting that he "can't exclude" the idea of making a comeback. The four-time champion retired at the age of 35 at the end of the 2022 season, aiming to spend more time with his family and focus on environmental issues. However, the allure of the racetrack hasn't entirely lost its grip on the legendary German driver.
     

    Vettel's contemplation of a comeback is not unprecedented in the world of Formula 1. Legends like Alain Prost, Niki Lauda, Michael Schumacher, Fernando Alonso, and Kimi Raikkonen all took sabbaticals from the sport before making triumphant returns. In the case of Lauda and Prost, they even clinched the championship following their return.
     

    The four-time world champion recently put on a show run in one of his title-winning RedBull at the legendary Nurburgring Nordschleife

     

    While Vettel is not actively pursuing a return to racing, he's far from shutting the door on the possibility. In a recent interview with Sky Sports F1 during a demonstration run at the Nurburgring in his 2011 title-winning Red Bull RB7, Vettel shared his thoughts on the matter.
     

    Vettel expressed that he can't definitively reject the idea of a Formula 1 return, emphasising the uncertainty of the future. He noted that many drivers who initially declined such prospects eventually made comebacks, implying that he can't dismiss it.
     

    Regarding a potential return, Vettel clarified that it would only happen under his terms, ruling out stepping in as a replacement for an injured driver. He mentioned that his physical condition is generally good, except for neck strength, which remains unprepared for the extreme forces of F1.
     

    Vettel couldn't rule out his love for the sport perhaps leading to his return.

     

    At 36 years old, Vettel is younger than some of his Formula 1 peers. His recent challenging stint with the struggling Aston Martin team likely influenced his retirement decision. He emphasised that the right challenge would be the decisive factor if he were to contemplate a return. He also highlighted that this decision would not be a prolonged one, given his current age.
     

    Vettel emphasised that he's enjoying exploring new challenges and possibilities outside of racing. He believes that life offers much beyond the racetrack, even after one's career as a racing driver.
     

    His former team, Red Bull Racing is currently basking in a level of dominance that's nothing short of historic. Adrian Newey, their mastermind designer, has birthed a true racing monster. Max Verstappen, their star driver, is performing at the pinnacle of his career. Guided by the astute leadership of Christian Horner, every cog in the Red Bull machine is firing with precision. So commanding is their performance that they stand on the precipice of clinching the championship title at the upcoming Singapore Grand Prix, with a whopping seven races still left on the calendar.
     

    Vettel’s return might come sooner than expected. Not as a driver however but as a celebrator. He himself has added fuel to the fire by confirming his presence in the paddock at the Japanese Grand Prix. Yet, sources whisper that this might not be the end of the story. Whispers have emerged suggesting that Vettel's presence could grace the Singapore Grand Prix too, his most successful hunting ground.
     

    The prospect of Vettel's return to Formula 1, a sport he has graced with his talent and charisma for years, remains a tantalising possibility. Whether or not this chapter of his racing career will be rewritten, only time will tell.

     

