India Bike Week Returns to Goa for 2023: Dates Announced

Gulf Oil has partnered with India Bike Week 2023 for its 10th edition
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

14-Sep-23 01:12 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • IBW 2023 scheduled to take place in Goa
  • In its 10th edition now
  • The Chai Pakoda Rides initiative starts on September 17th

The dates for India Bike Week 2023 have been officially revealed, and it is the event's 10th edition. India Bike Week 2023, in collaboration with Gulf Syntrac, is scheduled to take place on December 8th and 9th of this year in Goa. To register for any of the activities, interested people can visit India Bike Weeks' official website.

       

This 10th edition of IBW promises to be a thrilling experience for motorcycle enthusiasts overall. Whether you are a motocross enthusiast or an adventure rider, there will be dedicated racetracks to test your riding skills. In addition to the races, attendees can look forward to engaging activities such as Big Trip sessions, shopping opportunities, ride-outs, and specially curated experiences throughout Goa and beyond.

 

Also Read: India Welcomes MotoGP: A Look at the 2023 Rider Lineup

 

Speaking on the occasion, Martin da Costa, CEO and Founder, Seventy EMG, said, "I am delighted to partner with Gulf Oil for the ten-year anniversary of IBW in Goa this year. Over the past decade, India Bike Week has been instrumental in the astonishing growth of motorcycling culture in the country. In its tenth edition, we are positive that the IBW will be witnessing its most epic edition to date, with a huge line-up of events including Chai-pakoda rides, ride-outs, a music festival, food trails, etc."

 

Also Read:  KTM India Unveils Ultimate Orange Pass for Exclusive MotoGP Bharat Event

 

Moreover, this year's festivities kick off with a unique initiative: the IBW Chai Pakoda Rides, presented in partnership with Gulf Syntrac. The aim is to bring together the biking community across India. Starting on September 17th, 2023, and spanning 20 cities nationwide, these Sunday morning rides offer a chance to ride and connect with fellow bikers. Participants also have the chance to partake in entertaining motorcycle games and win exciting prizes.

# India Bike Week# India Bike Week 2023# IBW 2023# IBW Chai Pakoda Rides# Chai Pakoda Rides# Gulf Syntrac# Gulf Oil

