India Bike Week Returns to Goa for 2023: Dates Announced
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
14-Sep-23 01:12 PM IST
Highlights
- IBW 2023 scheduled to take place in Goa
- In its 10th edition now
- The Chai Pakoda Rides initiative starts on September 17th
The dates for India Bike Week 2023 have been officially revealed, and it is the event's 10th edition. India Bike Week 2023, in collaboration with Gulf Syntrac, is scheduled to take place on December 8th and 9th of this year in Goa. To register for any of the activities, interested people can visit India Bike Weeks' official website.
This 10th edition of IBW promises to be a thrilling experience for motorcycle enthusiasts overall. Whether you are a motocross enthusiast or an adventure rider, there will be dedicated racetracks to test your riding skills. In addition to the races, attendees can look forward to engaging activities such as Big Trip sessions, shopping opportunities, ride-outs, and specially curated experiences throughout Goa and beyond.
Also Read: India Welcomes MotoGP: A Look at the 2023 Rider Lineup
Speaking on the occasion, Martin da Costa, CEO and Founder, Seventy EMG, said, "I am delighted to partner with Gulf Oil for the ten-year anniversary of IBW in Goa this year. Over the past decade, India Bike Week has been instrumental in the astonishing growth of motorcycling culture in the country. In its tenth edition, we are positive that the IBW will be witnessing its most epic edition to date, with a huge line-up of events including Chai-pakoda rides, ride-outs, a music festival, food trails, etc."
Also Read: KTM India Unveils Ultimate Orange Pass for Exclusive MotoGP Bharat Event
Moreover, this year's festivities kick off with a unique initiative: the IBW Chai Pakoda Rides, presented in partnership with Gulf Syntrac. The aim is to bring together the biking community across India. Starting on September 17th, 2023, and spanning 20 cities nationwide, these Sunday morning rides offer a chance to ride and connect with fellow bikers. Participants also have the chance to partake in entertaining motorcycle games and win exciting prizes.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
You might be interested in
Latest News
Related Articles
-18693 second ago
The Mozilla Foundation study claims that automakers share a considerable amount of personal data with third parties, and this study ranks cars as the worst category of products ever reviewed by Mozilla
-17179 second ago
This edition is restricted to a production run of just 99 units, and all reserved for the European market
-13754 second ago
The 3rd generation KTM 390 Duke is now on sale in India and finds itself amidst two new and capable rivals in the TVS Apache RTR 310 and the Triumph Speed 400. We tell you how the new Duke stacks up against the other two on paper in this specifications comparison.
-9546 second ago
Honda has updated its Connect application with a range of new features
-8943 second ago
The Stealth Mode livery essentially flips the current colour scheme with black playing a more predominant role as compared to orange.
-7741 second ago
First units of the electric SUV-coupe have been delivered in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.
-5933 second ago
The all-new Aprilia RS 457 will be unveiled in India on September 20, 2023. We expect the prices of the motorcycle to be announced as well.
-4040 second ago
Hyundai India Delivers 46 Venue Subcompact SUVs To Government Of Maharashtra
28 minutes ago
Gulf Oil has partnered with India Bike Week 2023 for its 10th edition
29 minutes ago
The Nexon EV also gets a sharper design, new features and updates to the electric powertrain.
7 months ago
The drivers for the 2023 season are Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant.
8 months ago
Altigreen is the third EV OEM to partner with Gulf Oil in recent months for brand-specific EV fluids.
9 months ago
While it may not come to India any time in the near future, the KTM 1290 Super Duke does make an appearance on Indian soil.
9 months ago
Following reports about IBW 2022 facing cancellation for not taking the necessary permissions, the organisers of the motorcycling festival have confirmed that the event will be held as planned. Now all permissions have been taken and it will be held in Vagator, Goa, on December 2 and 3, 2022.
9 months ago
Egyptian officials have said their priority was to provide a conducive atmosphere for negotiations and act as a neutral mediator. The presidency denied that fossil fuel producers had been given sympathetic treatment.