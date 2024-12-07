KTM 390 Enduro R At India Bike Week 2024: In Pictures

After an agonisingly long wait, KTM finally brought the new-gen 390 Adventure motorcycle to India Bike Week 2024. However, alongside the standard ADV was the 390 Enduro R, which debuted at EICMA 2024 and is a distinct, more flavourful take on the latest 390 Adventure series. While KTM has not shared full specifications for the motorcycles at this point, we have snapped all the details on the 390 Enduro R. Take a closer look at everything that's present on the motorcycle in our images.

At the front, the 390 Enduro R is visibly different from the 390 Adventure S, with a smaller, more conventional-looking LED headlight and headlight surround. The beak-like fender, too, sits fairly high.

The 390 Enduro R showcased at IBW 2024 wears a white-on-orange livery.

The 390 Enduro R employs the same 399 cc LC4C single-cylinder engine as the 390 Adventure, but final output figures remain under wraps for now.

You get a single-piece seat on the 390 Enduro R.

The dash is also different, as the 390 Enduro R misses out on the 5-inch TFT seen on the 390 Adventure S.

The Enduro R has wire-spoke wheels, with the bike showcased at IBW 2024 wearing Mitas Enduro Trail Plus knobby tyres.

Wheel sizes are 21-inch (fr) and 18-inch (rr); Bybre disc brakes present at both ends.

Registration plate holder is situated above the headlight; hand guards are standard on the Enduro R.

Anti-lock braking system on the Enduro R can be disengaged using the button on the left cube.

In terms of suspension, the Enduro R has a WP Apex upside down fork and a monoshock.

Considering this is an enduro motorcycle, KTM has equipped it with a bash plate as well.

The Enduro R will be launched in the month of January 2025, alongside the new 390 Adventure S.