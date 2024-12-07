Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra XEV 9eMahindra BE 6eKia SyrosHonda 2025 AmazeNew Hyundai Verna
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Toyota New CamryLotus EmiraKia SyrosLexus New LBXMahindra XUV.e8
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Oben Electric RorrHero XPulse 210Hero XPulse 200 4VUltraviolette F77 Mach 2Hero Mavrick 440
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Okinawa Oki100Benelli Benelli 302SHonda CB750 HornetHarley-Davidson Nightster X440Hero Electric AE-47
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

KTM 390 Enduro R At India Bike Week 2024: In Pictures

For those seeking something more hardcore than the standard 390 Adventure, KTM will bring the 390 Enduro R to India at the start of 2025.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 7, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • KTM 390 Enduro R makes India debut at IBW 2024.
  • Employs a 21-inch front and 18-inch spoke rear wheel.
  • To be launched in January 2025.

After an agonisingly long wait, KTM finally brought the new-gen 390 Adventure motorcycle to India Bike Week 2024. However, alongside the standard ADV was the 390 Enduro R, which debuted at EICMA 2024 and is a distinct, more flavourful take on the latest 390 Adventure series. While KTM has not shared full specifications for the motorcycles at this point, we have snapped all the details on the 390 Enduro R. Take a closer look at everything that's present on the motorcycle in our images.

 

Also Read: New KTM 390 Adventure Debuts At IBW 2024

 

 

KTM 390 Enduro 10

 

At the front, the 390 Enduro R is visibly different from the 390 Adventure S, with a smaller, more conventional-looking LED headlight and headlight surround. The beak-like fender, too, sits fairly high.

 

KTM 390 Enduro 3

 

The 390 Enduro R showcased at IBW 2024 wears a white-on-orange livery.

 

KTM 390 Enduro 16

 

The 390 Enduro R employs the same 399 cc LC4C single-cylinder engine as the 390 Adventure, but final output figures remain under wraps for now.

 

KTM 390 Enduro 12

 

You get a single-piece seat on the 390 Enduro R.

 

KTM 390 Enduro 5

 

The dash is also different, as the 390 Enduro R misses out on the 5-inch TFT seen on the 390 Adventure S.

 

KTM 390 Enduro 15

 

The Enduro R has wire-spoke wheels, with the bike showcased at IBW 2024 wearing Mitas Enduro Trail Plus knobby tyres.

 

KTM 390 Enduro 17

 

Wheel sizes are 21-inch (fr) and 18-inch (rr); Bybre disc brakes present at both ends.

 

KTM 390 Enduro 14

 

Registration plate holder is situated above the headlight; hand guards are standard on the Enduro R.

 

KTM 390 Enduro 9

 

Anti-lock braking system on the Enduro R can be disengaged using the button on the left cube. 

 

KTM 390 Enduro 4

 

In terms of suspension, the Enduro R has a WP Apex upside down fork and a monoshock.

 

KTM 390 Enduro 1

 

Considering this is an enduro motorcycle, KTM has equipped it with a bash plate as well.

 

KTM 390 Enduro 13

 

The Enduro R will be launched in the month of January 2025, alongside the new 390 Adventure S.

# KTM 390 Enduro# KTM# KTM 390 Enduro R# India Bike Week# India Bike Week 2024# IBW 2024# Bikes# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Alongside the standard 390 Adventure, KTM has also showcased the more focused KTM 390 Enduro R at India Bike Week 2024.
    New KTM 390 Adventure S Debuts At India Bike Week 2024; Launch In January 2025
  • The motorcycles that are expected to be launched today include the KTM 890 Duke R, 890 Adventure R, and the KTM 1390 Super Duke R EVO
    KTM 890 Duke R, 890 Adventure R, 1390 Duke R EVO And More Launch Highlights: Prices, Features, Specifications, Images
  • We’ve compiled a list highlighting selections from both Indian and international brands, along with each member of the car&bike team sharing their personal favourite.
    Best Bikes Of EICMA 2024: Team carandbike's Picks
  • Both motorcycles are powered by the same 399 cc mill from the current 390 Duke
    EICMA 2024: KTM 390 SMC R And Enduro R Unveiled
  • The list of changes on the all-new KTM 390 Adventure, include an all-new design, a range of new mechanical components, and new features
    EICMA 2024: New KTM 390 Adventure R Unveiled

Latest News

  • For those seeking something more hardcore than the standard 390 Adventure, KTM will bring the 390 Enduro R to India at the start of 2025.
    KTM 390 Enduro R At India Bike Week 2024: In Pictures
  • With the change in calendar year, several carmakers have announced a price hike across their product line-up, which will be effective from January 1, 2025
    Cars, SUVs To Get Pricier From January 2025: Maruti, MG, Mahindra, Hyundai, And More Announce Price Hikes
  • Along with refreshed looks, the 2025 Multistrada V2 comes with a more powerful engine and lighter kerb weight. It will arrive in India in 2025.
    2025 Ducati Multistrada V2 Unveiled; It’s Lighter And More Powerful Now
  • Alongside the standard 390 Adventure, KTM has also showcased the more focused KTM 390 Enduro R at India Bike Week 2024.
    New KTM 390 Adventure S Debuts At India Bike Week 2024; Launch In January 2025
  • This single-cylinder engine is a new, in-house developed unit by TVS; the company is yet to confirm which motorcycle this powertrain will be rolled out with.
    New 300cc TVS RT-XD4 Engine Unveiled At MotoSoul 2024
  • All-electric derivative of the G-Class SUV offers up to 579 bhp and 1,164 Nm of peak torque.
    Mercedes-Benz G 580 EV India Launch On January 9, 2025
  • The second-gen SUV gets a more upright and boxy design along with packing in newer tech.
    All-New Hyundai Palisade Unveiled; Grows In Size, Gets 9-Seat Layout
  • Volvo’s smallest electric SUV scores well across all parameters.
    Volvo EX30 Awarded Five Stars In Euro NCAP Crash Tests
  • The new Amaze arrives shortly after the launch of the fourth-gen Dzire and looks set to be its strongest competitor in the market. We see how they compare on paper.
    2025 Honda Amaze vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Dimensions, Engines, Prices Compared
  • The limited-period offer is valid until December 31, 2024.
    Triumph Scrambler 400 X Offered With Free Accessories Worth ₹ 12,500

Popular KTM Models

  • Home
  • News
  • bike
  • KTM 390 Enduro R At India Bike Week 2024: In Pictures
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved