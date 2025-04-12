Login
KTM 390 Enduro R With Long-Travel Suspension To Be Launched In India Soon

The global-spec model of the 390 Enduro R has a few differences from the India-spec model that recently went on sale
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 12, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • The new variant of the 390 Enduro R will get long-travel suspension.
  • Will have a higher 272 mm ground clearance.
  • Will have a taller 890 mm seat height.

Hot on the heels of the launch of the 390 Enduro R, KTM India has revealed its decision to launch the global-spec version of the motorcycle in the Indian market. The current model, which is priced at Rs 3.37 lakh (ex-showroom), has quite a few differences from the version sold overseas in the form of cost-cutting and market suitability measures. KTM, however, hasn’t revealed a specific timeframe for the launch of this variant. With the current version slotting in between the 390 Adventure and Adventure X, one can expect the new variant to exceed the 390 Adventure in terms of pricing when it goes on sale. 

 

Also Read: KTM 390 Enduro R First Ride Review: As Good As It Gets

While the upcoming variant retains the same design and many of the same features as the Enduro R, it has some major differences on the mechanical front. The new variant will be equipped with a completely different long-travel suspension setup with 230 mm travel on both ends. For reference, the current version of the Enduro R in India has 200 mm of travel up front and 205 mm of rear travel, identical to the KTM 390 Adventure.  Other differences include a higher ground clearance figure of 272 mm, 19 mm greater than the currently on sale model, and a taller 890 mm seat height. 

 

Also Read: KTM 390 Enduro R Launched In India At Rs 3.37 Lakh
 

Powering the new variant will be the same 399 cc LC4c single-cylinder engine, also used in models such as the 390 Duke and 390 Adventure. It churns out 45.37 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 39 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm, and comes mated to a six-speed gearbox, aided by a bi-directional quickshifter.


 

