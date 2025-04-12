KTM 390 Enduro R First Ride Review: As Good As It Gets

Say hello to the newest KTM in town, the 390 Enduro R, based on the 390 Adventure’s platform. This one is a more off-road-focused machine and is the fourth motorcycle to be offered by the brand in its 390 range. Unlike the 390 Adventure, which is more road-biased while offering a good level of off-roading capabilities, the 390 Enduro R is designed to offer a 50:50 ratio between off-road and on-road riding. In this first ride review, we will focus mainly on the off-road capabilities of the 390 Enduro R since the time spent with the motorcycle was in off-road environments. Also, for the Indian market, KTM is offering the 390 Enduro R with a different suspension setup from the international spec version that comes with more travel. But, how much of that change in setup has affected the capabilities of the 390 Enduro R, or is it the ideal setup for the Indian market? We rode the newest KTM on obstacle courses and fast trails to answer the above question and more. Here’s what we have to say about the 390 Enduro R.

2025 KTM 390 Enduro R: Design & Features

The KTM 390 Enduro R takes its inspiration from the 690 Enduro, a Dakar-winning machine, so it is safe to say that the context set by KTM is on point. So, you have a similar design approach with a minimalistic approach for the body panels. You get a tall-mounted fender, slim profile, petite headlamp fairing and tail section. The body panels are moulded out of polypropylene (PP) grade plastic, which is common among off-road-type motorcycles and is designed to take on a lot of abuse with all the off-roading. Even the graphics are infused in the panels, so with any kind of scuffs or scratches, the graphic design will not get scraped away.

The motorcycle features a 9-litre fuel tank, a slim and long bench seat, a wide one-piece handlebar that is adjustable at three positions, and slightly rear-set foot pegs with two positions, all allowing a very engaging and direct riding stance, ideal for the off-road environment or even for tarmac use. Overall, the fit-in-finish of the body panels and the quality of the switchgear are good and feel to have been built to last with the intended rough use.

In the features department, you get a compact 4.2-inch TFT display, which, despite its size, packs a lot of information that has been smartly packed and is also easy to access with the help of the joystick on the left switch block. The unit is Bluetooth-enabled with turn-by-turn navigation, call alerts, music control and more. There are two ride modes-- Street and Off-Road, both customisable in terms of the traction control and ABS settings. However, in off-road mode, the ABS can be completely turned off with the help of a dedicated switch, and the throttle response is also more aggressive. Lastly, you also get two display modes, standard and reduced, the latter only displaying the gear position and speed for easing visibility during off-roading for the rider.

2025 KTM 390 Enduro R: Ergonomics

The 390 Enduro R uses the same steel trellis frame from its adventure sibling but with a sharper rake angle, considering its more off-road-focused application. The subframe is slimmer compared to that on the Adventure to provide a narrow profile to benefit the rider while off-roading.

With a seat height of 860 mm, it is 30 mm higher than the 390 Adventure, and for my height of 5’7”, with off-road boots on, I was able to tip-toe, but it is a manageable way. But, with one foot on the peg, I was able to flat-foot on the other with ease, providing the necessary confidence to balance the bike at a standstill or during off-roading. The overall riding stance is upright yet engaging, and thanks to the wide handlebars, you get good leverage to steer the bike with more precision. Lastly, with the narrow and long bench seat, riders of different heights will be able to easily get comfortable on the 390 Enduro R. Overall, from an off-road riding perspective, the KTM has got the riding stance on point, providing good control of the motorcycle.

2025 KTM 390 Enduro R: Engine & Performance

In the powertrain department, the 390 Enduro R is powered by the same 399 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled mill, but in this setup, the motor is tuned to produce 45.3 bhp and 39 Nm of peak torque. Mated to it is a slick six-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter and a slipper clutch. Additionally, the 390 Enduro R comes with a 48-tooth rear sprocket as opposed to a 46-tooth sprocket on the 390 Adventure, aiding in better initial acceleration while off-roading.

Now, while the international spec 390 Enduro R comes with even longer suspension travel, which means, a taller seat height and added ground clearance, KTM India wanted to keep the bike’s dimensions accessible to Indian riders and hence has opted to drop the suspension travel, 200 mm at the front and 205 mm at the rear, and hence a ground clearance of 253 mm. Having said that, the India-spec version could have been called just the 390 Enduro, and the ‘R’ spec version that KTM will be introducing later will feature the longer suspension of 230 mm at both ends, catering to experienced off-road-focused buyers with need that additional travel.

2025 KTM 390 Enduro R: Ride & Handling

With a kerb weight of 177 kg, 21-18-inch wire-spoke tube-type rims shod with Mitas Enduro Trail+ tyres, equipped with the fully adjustable suspension, you are talking about a capable machine to take on off-roading, fast trail-riding, and more. The ride experience started with a mini enduro course, followed by a natural fast trail comprising different terrains, everything from grit, dirt, fields, water-crossing, and gravel, concluding with a technical obstacle course allowing the motorcycle to be tested on multiple parameters. With 30 clicks at the front and 20 clicks at the rear for the suspension, the plan was to keep the setup stock for the experience to keep a neutral baseline. Apart from the rear bottoming out on one or two occasions during jumps which can be addressed by dialling in some preload, I found the setup to be quite good and capable for the activities. The suspension on the 390 Enduro R, on the one we tested, is the same as the 390 Adventure but has been tuned differently for the intended purpose.

Moving further, the motor packs all the power that you’ll need for all sorts of fun with the motorcycle while off-roading. The throttle does feel a bit snappy, but with more time spent with the bike, you get the hang of it. Also, the clutch action is smooth but very sensitive on the test bike, which can be addressed by setting it. The gearbox is super slick, and the bi-directional quickshifter works like a charm. With the traction control system set to Off-Road mode, it allows a good amount of slide before the system kicks in to take control.

Overall, the 390 Enduro R impresses well on all parameters, and for my height, I found the suspension travel and corresponding ground clearance appropriate for the activities. And yes, with the long-travel suspension variant that KTM will be introducing soon, it will take care of the serious off-roaders who have been looking forward to the benefit of the additional suspension travel.

2025 KTM 390 Enduro R: Price & Verdict

From a first ride experience and off-road perspective, the new KTM 390 Enduro manages to tick all the boxes of a very capable motorcycle for those who love to ride more off-road than on-road. The bike is light, compact, feature-packed, and well-kitted in terms of cycle parts, making for a very interesting proposition. And for those who want to go extreme, the additional variant with long travel suspension that will be introduced soon will take care of it, of course, at a slight additional cost.

Speaking of cost, KTM has launched the 390 Enduro R at Rs 3.37 lakh, ex-showroom, placing itself somewhere between the 390 Adventure X and the 390 Adventure. At that price, we feel it is an acceptable price tag for all that is being offered. But we do hope that KTM keeps it reasonable with the price of the long travel suspension variant for hardcore off-road buyers. In conclusion, if you are someone who loves to ride off-road and doesn’t mind compromising on comfort levels when it comes to daily on-road usage, the KTM 390 Enduro R is an interesting and fun-packed proposition.