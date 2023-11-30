Marc Marquez Was Exceptionally Quick On His New Ducati During 2024 Testing
By Yashraj Singh
1 mins read
Published on November 30, 2023
Highlights
- Marc Marquez impressed on his Ducati debut securing a top-four finish at Valencia's MotoGP test
- Maverick Vinales led the test session, closely followed by Brad Binder, while Marco Bezzecchi edged out Marquez
- MotoGP paddock, factory bosses, and rivals acknowledge Marquez's swift adaptation to Ducati
MotoGP's post-season test at Valencia offered an intriguing preview of what's to come in the 2024 season, especially with Marc Marquez making an impactful debut as a Ducati rider. The six-time MotoGP champion, formerly with Honda, showcased his adaptability by immediately settling into the 2023-spec Ducati Desmosedici, impressively securing a top-four finish during the seven-hour session at Circuit Ricardo Tormo.
Aprilia's Maverick Vinales upheld his reputation as a testing specialist by clocking the fastest time, just three-tenths off his previous lap record. Yet, his lead was briefly challenged by KTM's Brad Binder, who nearly edged Vinales before an unfortunate crash at Turn 5. Marco Bezzecchi, following a spat with Marquez over the Valencian Grand Prix weekend, concluded the test slightly ahead of Marquez, positioning him just behind Vinales, Binder, and Bezzecchi's VR46 Ducati teammate, Fabio Di Giannantonio.
The day also witnessed Raul Fernandez, part of the Aprilia test team due to his 2023 employer RNF Aprilia's absence in the 2024 season, posting an impressive fifth-fastest time. Meanwhile, Gresini Ducati's Alex Marquez expressed satisfaction with the new Ducati GP23 relative to the previous GP22.
New developments in KTM's aero arrangements marked an immediate competitive impact. Additionally, Honda's Luca Marini, recently confirmed for 2024, surprised with a strong performance, signalling potential improvements in the RC213-V prototype.
The Ducati team saw Enea Bastianini lead the pack, securing the eighth position, while reigning champion Pecco Bagnaia landed in 11th. Yamaha, experimenting with new aero and engine updates, saw Fabio Quartararo in 12th, showcasing recovery from illness during the Valencian Grand Prix.
Noteworthy was Marc Marquez's noteworthy Ducati debut, placing fourth. However, limited availability for comment from Marquez due to contractual restrictions with Honda left room for Gresini's manager, Michele Masini, to subtly hint at their contentment with the day's performance.
Among other reactions, Bagnaia and Bezzecchi acknowledged Marquez's speed and the competitive Ducati bike, suggesting their lack of surprise at his performance. Nonetheless, Bastianini pointed out Marquez's impressive handling of Turn 8 compared to other Ducati riders, expressing curiosity about the upcoming season's challenges.
Outside observers and rival teams were less surprised by Marquez's performance. Honda's Alberto Puig and Ducati's Davide Tardozzi anticipated Marquez's competitiveness, with Tardozzi hinting at the potential for Marquez to vie for the championship.
Marquez's rapid adaptation to the Ducati was perceived as a certainty by some factory team bosses, underlining the significant impression he made during his debut with the fourth-fastest time in the test session.
Marquez's swift integration into the Ducati fold, evident from his immediate competitiveness, has left the MotoGP paddock anticipating an intense 2024 season, with the seasoned champion emerging as a potential title contender.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
- 24,110 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 72,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 20,156 km
- Electric
- Automatic
- 64,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 65,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 53,763 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 85,000 km
- Hybrid
- Automatic
- 75,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 70,123 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 22,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
Popular Ducati Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-6715 second ago
SAIC President Wang Xiaoqiu and JSW Group’s Parth Jindal signed the shareholder and share purchase agreements in London.
-4485 second ago
The Mercedes-Benz EQS is made in limited numbers at the Alabama plant in the US and production will move to Germany by 2026 to make way for the new-generation EQC.
-1471 second ago
The facelifted XUV300 gets a redesigned front fascia with new light clusters, enclosed grille and redesigned bumper
31 minutes ago
The recall affects 45,230 units of the Wrangler 4xe sold in global markets
54 minutes ago
The Jesko completed the 7.3-kilometre lap in 2 minutes and 56.97 seconds.
1 hour ago
Toyota Gazoo Racing reshapes its 2024 WEC lineup, introducing Nyck de Vries to replace José María López in the #7 Toyota GR010 Hybrid.
His remarkable 86 per cent win rate in 2023, where he claimed victory in an astonishing 19 out of 22 races, surpassed Alberto Ascari's legendary benchmark set in 1952
The company will be offering electric vehicle chargers through direct sales channels.
Lamborghini has issued a recall for 77 units of the Huracan EVO, STO, and Tecnica.
This collaboration's initial phase involved delivering 20 BYD e6 vehicles, flagged off in Bengaluru.
1 day ago
It has flashing front lights, a safety car roof bar, a front splitter, Recaro seats, a six-point racing harness, and a fire extinguisher.
2 days ago
Royal Enfield took the wraps off its latest 650 cc motorcycle, the Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023 in Goa. Here are the top 5 highlights of the newest Royal Enfield bike, albeit in its Motoverse edition.
2 days ago
Honda Racing Corporation officially announces Luca Marini as the replacement for six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez, securing the rider on a two-year contract
3 days ago
Following its recent global unveil, the motorcycle has been launched in the United States
4 days ago
Factory Aprilia rider Maverick Vinales, surged to an exceptional pole position, setting a new lap record at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo with an astonishing 1 minute 28.931 second lap