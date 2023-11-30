Marc Marquez Was Exceptionally Quick On His New Ducati During 2024 Testing

MotoGP's post-season test at Valencia offered an intriguing preview of what's to come in the 2024 season, especially with Marc Marquez making an impactful debut as a Ducati rider. The six-time MotoGP champion, formerly with Honda, showcased his adaptability by immediately settling into the 2023-spec Ducati Desmosedici, impressively securing a top-four finish during the seven-hour session at Circuit Ricardo Tormo.



Aprilia's Maverick Vinales upheld his reputation as a testing specialist by clocking the fastest time, just three-tenths off his previous lap record. Yet, his lead was briefly challenged by KTM's Brad Binder, who nearly edged Vinales before an unfortunate crash at Turn 5. Marco Bezzecchi, following a spat with Marquez over the Valencian Grand Prix weekend, concluded the test slightly ahead of Marquez, positioning him just behind Vinales, Binder, and Bezzecchi's VR46 Ducati teammate, Fabio Di Giannantonio.

The day also witnessed Raul Fernandez, part of the Aprilia test team due to his 2023 employer RNF Aprilia's absence in the 2024 season, posting an impressive fifth-fastest time. Meanwhile, Gresini Ducati's Alex Marquez expressed satisfaction with the new Ducati GP23 relative to the previous GP22.

New developments in KTM's aero arrangements marked an immediate competitive impact. Additionally, Honda's Luca Marini, recently confirmed for 2024, surprised with a strong performance, signalling potential improvements in the RC213-V prototype.





The Ducati team saw Enea Bastianini lead the pack, securing the eighth position, while reigning champion Pecco Bagnaia landed in 11th. Yamaha, experimenting with new aero and engine updates, saw Fabio Quartararo in 12th, showcasing recovery from illness during the Valencian Grand Prix.

Noteworthy was Marc Marquez's noteworthy Ducati debut, placing fourth. However, limited availability for comment from Marquez due to contractual restrictions with Honda left room for Gresini's manager, Michele Masini, to subtly hint at their contentment with the day's performance.



Among other reactions, Bagnaia and Bezzecchi acknowledged Marquez's speed and the competitive Ducati bike, suggesting their lack of surprise at his performance. Nonetheless, Bastianini pointed out Marquez's impressive handling of Turn 8 compared to other Ducati riders, expressing curiosity about the upcoming season's challenges.





Outside observers and rival teams were less surprised by Marquez's performance. Honda's Alberto Puig and Ducati's Davide Tardozzi anticipated Marquez's competitiveness, with Tardozzi hinting at the potential for Marquez to vie for the championship.

Marquez's rapid adaptation to the Ducati was perceived as a certainty by some factory team bosses, underlining the significant impression he made during his debut with the fourth-fastest time in the test session.

Marquez's swift integration into the Ducati fold, evident from his immediate competitiveness, has left the MotoGP paddock anticipating an intense 2024 season, with the seasoned champion emerging as a potential title contender.