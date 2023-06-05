2023 MotoGP Bharat To Be Held From September 22-24; Pre-Registration For Tickets Open

India is gearing up to host the 14th round of the 2023 MotoGP World Championship with great enthusiasm. The highly anticipated Bharat Grand Prix will take place from September 22-24, 2023, at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida. Racing enthusiasts and fans can pre-register for tickets through BookMyShow, the official ticketing partner for the event. Customers pre-registering for the event will get early access to tickets with sales set to commence this later this month.



Commenting on the occasion Pushkar Nath Srivastava, COO of FairStreet Sports, the India race promoter, said, “We are delighted to announce our exclusive partnership with BookMyShow as the official ticketing partner for this much-awaited MotoGP event in India. This collaboration brings together two firms with the vision of delivering an unparalleled racing experience to Indian fans. By joining forces with BookMyShow, we will offer fans a seamless and convenient 360-degree experience.

Ticket sales will commence in the coming months, with prices ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 40,000. It's important to note that these tickets will be sold as three-day packages, allowing attendees to enjoy watching the practice, qualifying, and the main race. Also included will be races in the Moto2 and Moto3 categories.



For viewers at home, the race will be streamed live on JioCinema and Sports 18.

Commenting on the opening of pre-registrations Akbar Ebrahim, President of The Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), said, “The FMSCI would like to congratulate Fairstreet Sports Pvt Ltd (Indian Promoter), Dorna (Promoter & Rights Holder for the FIM World MotoGP Championship) & the FIM (World Governing Body for 2W Motorsport) for concluding the agreement to run a round of the FIM World MotoGP Championship in India in September 2023. The FMSCI would also like to wish Fairstreet Sports Pvt Ltd the very best for the opening of the ticket registrations for the event and wish them all success."



The MotoGP race will be the first major international race to be held at the Buddh International Circuit which had previously hosted Formula 1 races from 2011 to 2013. The track has reportedly undergone modifications to accommodate the MotoGP race.



Written by Aaryan Sonsurkar