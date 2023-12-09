Yamaha India To Offer Free RSA Services To Customers Impacted By Cyclone Michaung

India Yamaha Motor announced their support to victims affected by the flash floods owing to the cyclone Michaung in the state of Tamil Nadu. Customers living in Chennai and the nearby areas, including Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kanchipuram, will be offered free roadside assistance and check-ups of their Yamaha vehicles.

Also Read: TVS Motor Company Extends Service Support To Customers Affected By Cyclone Michaung

Starting from December 8, the two-wheeler manufacturer has introduced a special service campaign which includes free RSA, flushing of flood-affected vehicles, 100 per cent lube support if an engine overhaul is required and swift delivery of parts required within 24 hours of the order. The brand states that this service campaign will run throughout December and customers can seek assistance by calling the helpline number – 1800 3093 968.

The cyclone has caused massive flooding in Chennai and other coastal regions across Tamil Nadu and caused havoc for many vehicles. At these challenging times, several automakers such as Tata Motors, Mahindra and Mahindra, Hyundai, Toyota, Renault, TVS Motor Company and Audi have already announced supportive initiatives to aid the customers affected by these flash floods.

Also Read: Yamaha R3 And MT-03 Motorcycles To Be Launched In December 2023

Moreover, Yamaha is set to launch the much-awaited R3 and MT-03 in India next year. The two motorcycles are based on the same platform and share the same 321cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin DOHC engine. The motor is capable of churning out 41.4 bhp at 10,750 rpm and 29.5 Nm at 9,000 rpm while mated to a slick 6-speed gearbox. However, both motorcycles miss out on slipper clutch and traction control, features that are now offered even in the entry-level R15.