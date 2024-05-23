Login
Yamaha MT-03 Real World Review: In Pictures

The Yamaha MT-03 is a genuinely good product and is a great tool for riding daily. The only thing holding it back is its pricing.
Calendar-icon

By Kingshuk Dutta

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 23, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The Yamaha MT-03 offers a solid motorcycling experience
  • It is a neat motorcycle, with great performance and design
  • At Rs. 4.6 lakh (ex-showroom), it is crazy expensive

Photography: Arvind Salhan

 

Our experience with the Yamaha YZF R3 left us wanting for more. So, we figured why not get a taste of its sibling, the MT-03 and we have been living with it for a few days now to see how it deals with the rigours of daily riding.

Yamaha MT 03 Image 32

The MT-03 offers a sweet motorcycling experience

 

Yamaha MT 03 Image 14

The 321 cc parallel-twin motor is smooth and high-revving. It offers dollops of torque across the rev range

 

Yamaha MT 03 Image 21

Best performances comes after you cross 5,000 rpm

 

Yamaha MT 03 Image 23

The engine has a tendency to heat up in peak traffic. And there's no way to adjust the brake and clutch levers as well

 

Yamaha MT 03 Image 22

The engine is free-revving and loves to be ridden hard

 

Yamaha MT 03 Image 36

The motorcycle feels nimble and agile around a corner. It is similar to the R3 in terms of riding dynamics

 

Yamaha MT 03 Image 8

The 37 mm USD fork along with the lightweight chassis and the Dunlop Sportmax tyres do a good job of making the bike handle well

 

Yamaha MT 03 Image 5

We like the front-end design on the MT-03, which is similar to the MT-15

 

Yamaha MT 03 Image 15

The display is the same as the one on the R3, a black and white LCD unit, with no connectivity features. The bike also misses out on electronics like ride-by-wire, traction control, quick-shifter and riding modes. It only gets dual-channel ABS as standard.

 

Yamaha MT 03 Image 1

At Rs. 4.6 lakh (ex-showroom), it is quite a pricey proposition and there are much more affordable models which offer more features and have similar levels of performance, if not better

 

Specifications Table 

 

SpecificationsYamaha MT-03
Displacement321 cc
Engine Liquid-cooled parallel-twin
Max Power41 bhp at 10,750 rpm
Peak Torque29.5 Nm at 9,000 rpm
Gearbox6-speed
Chassis TypeDiamond frame
Seat Height 780 mm
Ground Clearance 160 mm
Front Suspension37 mm USD fork 
Rear SuspensionMonoshock
Fuel Capacity14 litres
Kerb Weight167 kg
Front Brake298 mm disc (ABS)
Rear Brake220 mm disc (ABS)
Front Tyre110/70-R17
Rear Tyre140/70-R17
  The Yamaha MT-03 is a genuinely good product and is a great tool for riding daily. The only thing holding it back is its pricing.
  The Yamaha MT-03 is a genuinely good product and is a great tool for riding daily. The only thing holding it back is its pricing.
  The Yamaha MT-03 is a genuinely good product and is a great tool for riding daily. The only thing holding it back is its pricing.
