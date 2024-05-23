Yamaha MT-03 Real World Review: In Pictures
By Kingshuk Dutta
1 mins read
Published on May 23, 2024
Highlights
- The Yamaha MT-03 offers a solid motorcycling experience
- It is a neat motorcycle, with great performance and design
- At Rs. 4.6 lakh (ex-showroom), it is crazy expensive
Photography: Arvind Salhan
Our experience with the Yamaha YZF R3 left us wanting for more. So, we figured why not get a taste of its sibling, the MT-03 and we have been living with it for a few days now to see how it deals with the rigours of daily riding.
The MT-03 offers a sweet motorcycling experience
The 321 cc parallel-twin motor is smooth and high-revving. It offers dollops of torque across the rev range
Best performances comes after you cross 5,000 rpm
The engine has a tendency to heat up in peak traffic. And there's no way to adjust the brake and clutch levers as well
The engine is free-revving and loves to be ridden hard
The motorcycle feels nimble and agile around a corner. It is similar to the R3 in terms of riding dynamics
The 37 mm USD fork along with the lightweight chassis and the Dunlop Sportmax tyres do a good job of making the bike handle well
We like the front-end design on the MT-03, which is similar to the MT-15
The display is the same as the one on the R3, a black and white LCD unit, with no connectivity features. The bike also misses out on electronics like ride-by-wire, traction control, quick-shifter and riding modes. It only gets dual-channel ABS as standard.
At Rs. 4.6 lakh (ex-showroom), it is quite a pricey proposition and there are much more affordable models which offer more features and have similar levels of performance, if not better
Specifications Table
|Specifications
|Yamaha MT-03
|Displacement
|321 cc
|Engine
|Liquid-cooled parallel-twin
|Max Power
|41 bhp at 10,750 rpm
|Peak Torque
|29.5 Nm at 9,000 rpm
|Gearbox
|6-speed
|Chassis Type
|Diamond frame
|Seat Height
|780 mm
|Ground Clearance
|160 mm
|Front Suspension
|37 mm USD fork
|Rear Suspension
|Monoshock
|Fuel Capacity
|14 litres
|Kerb Weight
|167 kg
|Front Brake
|298 mm disc (ABS)
|Rear Brake
|220 mm disc (ABS)
|Front Tyre
|110/70-R17
|Rear Tyre
|140/70-R17
