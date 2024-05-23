Yamaha MT-03 Real World Review: In Pictures

Photography: Arvind Salhan

Our experience with the Yamaha YZF R3 left us wanting for more. So, we figured why not get a taste of its sibling, the MT-03 and we have been living with it for a few days now to see how it deals with the rigours of daily riding.

The MT-03 offers a sweet motorcycling experience

The 321 cc parallel-twin motor is smooth and high-revving. It offers dollops of torque across the rev range

Best performances comes after you cross 5,000 rpm

The engine has a tendency to heat up in peak traffic. And there's no way to adjust the brake and clutch levers as well

The engine is free-revving and loves to be ridden hard

The motorcycle feels nimble and agile around a corner. It is similar to the R3 in terms of riding dynamics

The 37 mm USD fork along with the lightweight chassis and the Dunlop Sportmax tyres do a good job of making the bike handle well

We like the front-end design on the MT-03, which is similar to the MT-15

The display is the same as the one on the R3, a black and white LCD unit, with no connectivity features. The bike also misses out on electronics like ride-by-wire, traction control, quick-shifter and riding modes. It only gets dual-channel ABS as standard.

At Rs. 4.6 lakh (ex-showroom), it is quite a pricey proposition and there are much more affordable models which offer more features and have similar levels of performance, if not better

Specifications Table