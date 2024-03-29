Yamaha YZF R3 Real-World Review: In Pictures

Photography: Arvind Salhan

The Yamaha YZF R3 needs no introduction! After all, it won the Performance Motorcycle of the Year (under 500 cc) at 2024 car&bike Awards, fending off tough competition from the Triumph Speed 400, TVS Apache RTR 310, KTM 390 Duke and its own sibling, the MT-03. While we did ride the motorcycle on two occasions before, first at Buddh International Circuit for the media ride and then at Madras International Circuit for the two-wheeler jury round of car&bike Awards and the motorcycle did well to impress us with its on-track performance and handling. But I recently spent some time with the R3, riding it on traffic-laden roads of Delhi to see how it does as a daily ride. And well, it’s been a revelation.

The R3 is a sharp-looking machine. But at first glance, you may mistake it to be the R15

Few design cues on the R3 remind you of the iconic R1

The ergonomics on the R3 isn't too sporty, unlike on the R15

Slapping on tank pads will be a good idea! It helps you grip the tank better

The 321 cc parallel-twin motor is high-revving and vibey. It makes 41 bhp at 10,750 rpm along with 29.5 Nm at 9,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox

The Yamaha R3 builds up speed quickly and loves to be ridden hard

Show it a corner and see how it makes you smile under the helmet

The Dunlop Sportmax tyres are good for the road but for track days, you could look at grippier rubber

The black and white LCD console looks and feels old-school

The R3 does have some solid rivals in the segment like the Aprilia RS 457, KTM RC 390 and the Kawasaki Ninja 400

If only Yamaha could price the R3 better! At Rs. 4.65 lakh (ex-showroom), it is eye-wateringly expensive