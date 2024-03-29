Yamaha YZF R3 Real-World Review: In Pictures
By Kingshuk Dutta
2 mins read
Published on March 29, 2024
Highlights
- We ride the Yamaha YZF R3 in real world conditions
- It is an excellent corner-carving machine
- Great motorcycle but let down by its price
Photography: Arvind Salhan
The Yamaha YZF R3 needs no introduction! After all, it won the Performance Motorcycle of the Year (under 500 cc) at 2024 car&bike Awards, fending off tough competition from the Triumph Speed 400, TVS Apache RTR 310, KTM 390 Duke and its own sibling, the MT-03. While we did ride the motorcycle on two occasions before, first at Buddh International Circuit for the media ride and then at Madras International Circuit for the two-wheeler jury round of car&bike Awards and the motorcycle did well to impress us with its on-track performance and handling. But I recently spent some time with the R3, riding it on traffic-laden roads of Delhi to see how it does as a daily ride. And well, it’s been a revelation.
The R3 is a sharp-looking machine. But at first glance, you may mistake it to be the R15
Few design cues on the R3 remind you of the iconic R1
The ergonomics on the R3 isn't too sporty, unlike on the R15
Slapping on tank pads will be a good idea! It helps you grip the tank better
The 321 cc parallel-twin motor is high-revving and vibey. It makes 41 bhp at 10,750 rpm along with 29.5 Nm at 9,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox
The Yamaha R3 builds up speed quickly and loves to be ridden hard
Show it a corner and see how it makes you smile under the helmet
The Dunlop Sportmax tyres are good for the road but for track days, you could look at grippier rubber
The black and white LCD console looks and feels old-school
The R3 does have some solid rivals in the segment like the Aprilia RS 457, KTM RC 390 and the Kawasaki Ninja 400
If only Yamaha could price the R3 better! At Rs. 4.65 lakh (ex-showroom), it is eye-wateringly expensive
|Specifications
|Yamaha YZF R3
|Displacement
|321 cc
|Engine
|Liquid-cooled parallel-twin
|Max Power
|41 bhp at 10,750 rpm
|Peak Torque
|29.5 Nm at 9,000 rpm
|Gearbox
|6-speed
|Chassis Type
|Diamond frame
|Seat Height
|780 mm
|Ground Clearance
|160 mm
|Front Suspension
|37 mm USD fork | 130 mm travel
|Rear Suspension
|Monoshock | 125 mm travel
|Fuel Capacity
|14 litres
|Kerb Weight
|169 kg
|Front Brake
|298 mm disc (ABS)
|Rear Brake
|220 mm disc (ABS)
|Front Tyre
|110/70-R17
|Rear Tyre
|140/70-R17
