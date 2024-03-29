Login
Yamaha YZF R3 Real-World Review: In Pictures

The Yamaha YZF R3 is fast, looks good and is a hoot to ride as well. But the price is where all the good work comes undone. Only if there was a way for Yamaha to price it right!
Calendar-icon

By Kingshuk Dutta

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 29, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • We ride the Yamaha YZF R3 in real world conditions
  • It is an excellent corner-carving machine
  • Great motorcycle but let down by its price

Photography: Arvind Salhan

 

The Yamaha YZF R3 needs no introduction! After all, it won the Performance Motorcycle of the Year (under 500 cc) at 2024 car&bike Awards, fending off tough competition from the Triumph Speed 400, TVS Apache RTR 310, KTM 390 Duke and its own sibling, the MT-03. While we did ride the motorcycle on two occasions before, first at Buddh International Circuit for the media ride and then at Madras International Circuit for the two-wheeler jury round of car&bike Awards and the motorcycle did well to impress us with its on-track performance and handling. But I recently spent some time with the R3, riding it on traffic-laden roads of Delhi to see how it does as a daily ride. And well, it’s been a revelation.

 

Also Read: Yamaha YZF R3 Real-World Review

The R3 is a sharp-looking machine. But at first glance, you may mistake it to be the R15

 

Few design cues on the R3 remind you of the iconic R1

 

Also Read: Yamaha YZF R3 Wins Performance Motorcycle of The Year (under 500 cc) at 2024 car&bike Awards

 

The ergonomics on the R3 isn't too sporty, unlike on the R15

 

Slapping on tank pads will be a good idea! It helps you grip the tank better

 

The 321 cc parallel-twin motor is high-revving and vibey. It makes 41 bhp at 10,750 rpm along with 29.5 Nm at 9,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox

 

The Yamaha R3 builds up speed quickly and loves to be ridden hard

 

Show it a corner and see how it makes you smile under the helmet

 

The Dunlop Sportmax tyres are good for the road but for track days, you could look at grippier rubber

 

The black and white LCD console looks and feels old-school

 

The R3 does have some solid rivals in the segment like the Aprilia RS 457, KTM RC 390 and the Kawasaki Ninja 400

 

If only Yamaha could price the R3 better! At Rs. 4.65 lakh (ex-showroom), it is eye-wateringly expensive

 

SpecificationsYamaha YZF R3
Displacement321 cc
Engine Liquid-cooled parallel-twin
Max Power41 bhp at 10,750 rpm
Peak Torque29.5 Nm at 9,000 rpm
Gearbox6-speed
Chassis TypeDiamond frame
Seat Height 780 mm
Ground Clearance 160 mm
Front Suspension37 mm USD fork | 130 mm travel
Rear SuspensionMonoshock | 125 mm travel
Fuel Capacity14 litres
Kerb Weight169 kg
Front Brake298 mm disc (ABS)
Rear Brake220 mm disc (ABS)
Front Tyre110/70-R17
Rear Tyre140/70-R17
# Yamaha R3# Yamaha Motor Company# Yamaha YZF R3# R3# Yamaha bikes# Bikes# Two Wheelers# bike-review# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Yamaha YZF R3

Yamaha YZF R3

Starts at ₹ 4.65 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View YZF R3 Specifications
View YZF R3 Features

