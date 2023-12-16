Login

2023 Yamaha R3 Racetrack Review: Pricey Proposition!

The Yamaha YZF-R3, or R3, makes a comeback to India, and we spent a few laps around the Buddh International Circuit to see what has changed, what’s good, and what could have been better.
By Preetam Bora

8 mins read

Published on December 16, 2023

Story
  • 2023 Yamaha YZF-R3 priced at ₹ 4.65 lakh
  • New Yamaha R3 is imported from Indonesia
  • Simple & accessible sportbike, but expensive price tag

It’s déjà vu! Hard to imagine how more than eight years have gone by since Yamaha first launched the R3 in India in August 2015. I had a taste of the first Yamaha R3 at the very same Buddh International Circuit, and today, on this nippy winter morning, getting out of corner 3 into the long back straight feels almost like going back in time, to 2015. I’m astride the new 2023 Yamaha R3, new, yes, but not all-new. The R3 now makes a comeback to India after an interval of four years, since it was taken off Yamaha’s portfolio just before the Bharat Stage VI, or BS6 emission regulations came into force in 2020.  

 

Also Read: Yamaha R3, MT-03 Launched In India; Prices Begin At ₹ 4.60 Lakh

 

The 2023 Yamaha R3 has the same silhouette as before, but comes with a minor nip and tuck in its design, and upside down front forks

  

Updates include a new face, with LED lighting, a new LCD instrument console, and upside down front forks. But it has the same 321 cc, parallel-twin engine, and retains its sharp and premium looks. Heading down the over 1 km long back straight, the R3’s spirited performance brought a smile under my helmet, but I still can’t help thinking more about it. Yes, the engine’s potent and refined, and it makes an immediate impression with its spirited performance. But what could be better, and is the R3 still relevant now, in 2023-24? After all, it’s almost like the 2015 model, save for minor visual changes, and the front suspension. More importantly, it misses out on features and electronics that you’d expect from any motorcycle in its price range in 2023.

Design, Ergonomics & Features

Sharp sportbike design, friendly ergonomics

The Yamaha R3 has always had sharp sportbike styling, although the ergonomics are friendly, and not as committed as its younger sibling, the R15.

 

Compared to the last-generation R3, what immediately sets the new one apart is the 37 mm upside down fork, and the new LED lights. Yes, it gets upside down forks, but chunkier, gold-finished ones could have perhaps made it look more premium. There’s a new LCD instrument console which offers all necessary read-outs, but there’s no full-colour TFT screen, nor is there any smartphone connectivity, if features like those matter to you. The ergonomics are the same as before, friendly, with an extremely approachable seat height of just 780 mm. And despite its sporty looks, the riding position is quite comfortable, and not at all committed and you don’t need to sit crouched down low like on the R15. And there’s no span-adjustability on the clutch and brake levers, but overall fit and finish is quite nice.

 

There's a new LCD instrument console, but no electronic rider aids, apart from ABS. And no smartphone connectivity either.

 

But at the price the new R3 is launched at, you won’t get any sort of riding aids. Nope. There’s just ABS. No traction control, no ride modes, no slip & assist clutch and no quickshifter. Sure, with the R3’s balance between performance and accessibility, you don’t need a lot of rider aids. But traction control could come in handy on a wet day, and like us, if you intend to get some track time with it, a slip & assist clutch could help in aggressive downshifting on a racetrack without the bother of wheel hopping. A quickshifter could make a track experience even more enjoyable, although the R3’s performance isn’t exactly adrenaline-pumping, but friendly, and forgiving.

Engine & Performance

321 cc parallel-twin with 41.43 bhp, 29.5 Nm

The R3 will hit a top speed of over 170 kmph, and the engine has spirited performance, but is approachable enough for newer riders.

 

In numbers, the 321 cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine puts out 41.43 bhp at 10,750 rpm and 29.5 Nm of peak torque at 9,000 rpm. Acceleration is friendly, linear and speeds pick up predictably, hitting the ton and beyond quite effortlessly. With my 73 kg body weight, I saw a top speed of 173 kmph at the end of the backstraight, before it was time to hit the brakes to take the right hand turn into C4. It’s a free-revving unit, the parallel-twin, and is refined and responsive, with friendly and ample power through the rev range. Whether you’re n the low revs, or exploring the redline, the R3’s parallel-twin offers an impressive combination of manageable power, smooth acceleration and ample torque.

 

Also Read: Aprilia RS457 Specification Comparison

 

Dynamics & Handling

Diamond-Type lightweight frame, 37 mm USD 

Handling is another one of the R3's strong points, even with the stock Dunlop tyres. The USD forks have resulted in even better front end feel than before.

 

Around the far side of the BIC, through turns C6 right upto C14, the R3 exhibits impressive handling. The lightweight chassis, balanced weight and refined suspension offers exceptional handling, making it easy-peasy to scrape knee pucks on tarmac. The upside down front forks may be just 37 mm in diameter but certainly seem to offer a more planted front end feel when you’re pushing the R3 through its paces. But where it could have excelled even more is just the introduction of a slip and assist clutch and traction control, if not ride modes.

 

If it's a pure and simple motorcycling experience you're looking for, the R3 will not disappoint.

 

So long as you’re riding it smoothly, there’s no drama, but a little more aggression in downshifting and throttle action on track makes the rear hop and twitch. Yes, this is not something which you’ll experience on the road very often. But something which is apparent when you’re intent on exploring the limits of the R3’s performance. Our track ride experience was only on the smooth tarmac of the BIC, but its superb dynamics should make it a versatile and capable companion, whether on the street, on a twisty road, or on a racetrack.

Price & Rivals

₹ 4.65 Lakh (Ex-showroom)

The ₹ 4.65 lakh (Ex-showroom) price tag is something which will be the primary reason for the R3's fate. 

 

The only shocker is the price at which Yamaha has introduced the new YZF-R3 in India. Brought in as a CBU (completely built unit) from Indonesia, the new Yamaha R3 has been priced at a surprisingly high Rs. 4,64,900 (Ex-showroom). For a market which already has several top-notch products in the sub-Rs. 5 lakh price bracket, in every flavour, it will be difficult for anyone to justify the price tag the R3 commands. And that’s not all, the recently launched Aprilia RS457 (Rs. 4,10,000) is a direct rival boasting more performance, features and ride modes. And come 2024, the next-gen KTM RC 390 will also be launched, possibly at a much lower price than the new R3 which will be a serious contender in the segment.

 

Also Read: Aprilia RS 457 Launched At Rs. 4.10 Lakh

Verdict

Despite its impressive performance and dynamics, the R3 doesn't quite make the cut to recommend at its steep price tag.

 

The new Yamaha R3 has a lot going for it. If it’s pure and simple motorcycling you’re seeking, without the trappings of modern electronics, smartphone connectivity or other gizmos like a full-colour TFT screen. For anyone looking for a entry-level sportbike, the R3 is an all-round impressive package, with its friendly performance, accessibility and versatility. The engine has enough performance for slightly experienced riders yet being approachable and unintimidating for newer riders. But at the steep price tag it commands, and the lack of features any contemporary motorcycle is expected with, the R3 just feels like an unnecessary extravagance, which doesn’t even come close to offering any value for that kind of money, its performance and dynamics notwithstanding. 

Even the brake and clutch levers don't offer span adjustability at that price, and at least a slip & assist clutch and more features would have made it more attractive.

 

As I pulled into the pit lane at the end of the track session, I took a close look at the R3. It still looks and feels like the 2015 model. The USD forks and other minor changes hardly justify it as a facelift, and at that price tag, it just doesn’t seem to make any sense. Same wine, same bottle, with a higher sticker price. This one is hard to justify and recommend at Rs. 4.65 lakh (Ex-showroom) despite its strengths.

The 2023 Yamaha R3 has been launched along with its naked sibling, the Yamaha MT-03, which makes its debut in India at Rs. 4.60 lakh (Ex-showroom).

 

Photography: Arvind Salhan

 

Technical Specifications:

 

Engine TypeFour-Stroke, Parallel-Twin, DOHC, 4-valves per cylinder
Displacement321 cc
Bore X Stroke68 x 44.1 mm
Compression Ratio11.2:1
Maximum Power41.42 bhp @ 10,750 rpm
Peak Torque29.5 Nm @ 9,000 rpm
Transmission SystemConstant Mesh, 6-Speed
FrameDiamond
Front Suspension37 mm telescopic fork, 130 mm travel
Rear SuspensionSwingarm monoshock, 125 mm travel
Front BrakeHydraulic, single disc, 298 mm, ABS
Rear BrakeHydraulic, single disc, 220 mm, ABS
Front Tyre110/70 R17M/C 54H Tubeless
Rear Tyre140/70 R17M/C 66H Tubeless
Seat Height780 mm
Wheelbase1,380 mm
Wet Weight169 kg
Fuel Tank Capacity14 litres
# Yamaha R3 review# 2023 Yamaha R3 Review# Yamaha R3 first ride review# Yamaha R3 racetrack review
