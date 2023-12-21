Login

2023 Yamaha R3, Yamaha MT-03 Track Review: In Pictures

The Yamaha R3 makes a comeback to India after nearly four years, and along with it, its naked sibling the Yamaha MT-03 makes its debut. Here’s a look at the review of these two, through some images.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 21, 2023

Story
  • The Yamaha R3 and its naked version, the MT-03 are impressive motorcycles
  • Great all-round performance and dynamics make these two pretty impressive
  • Prices are steep though, beginning at Rs. 4.60 lakh (Ex-showroom)

The Yamaha YZF-R3, or R3 as it’s popularly known was launched in India in 2015, and then pulled off Yamaha’s line-up in 2019. Now, in the end of 2023, Yamaha has once again launched the updated R3 in India, and along with it, its naked sibling, the Yamaha MT-03 makes its India debut, both imported from Indonesia as completely built units (CBU). The 2023 Yamaha R3 has been priced at Rs. 4,64,900 (Ex-showroom), while the MT-03 is priced at Rs. 4,59,900 (Ex-showroom). 

 

Also Read: 2023 Yamaha R3 Track Review 

 

Watch the video review:

 

 

Pricey, yes. But does these two justify their steep price tag they command? We spent a few laps around the Buddh International Circuit to get a sense of what these two Yamahas offer. Here's a look at some pictures from that outing at the BIC.

 

Also Read: 2023 Yamaha MT-03 Track Review

 

The Yamaha R3 and the MT-03 share the same engine, chassis, suspension and features. The only difference is the front end, and the MT-03 has more relaxed ergonomics, with its upright riding position. It's also 2 kg lighter with a kerb weight of 167 kg.

 

The 2023 Yamaha R3 has familiar performance. It's friendly, forgiving and full of spirit when you decide to explore its limits. We saw a top speed of over 172 kmph on the back straight, and the engine's got a strong mid-range. Acceleration is linear and it's upto the tast of relaxed, chilled out performance as well, if that's what you seek. 

 

It's around the corners when the R3 really shines. Handling is predictable, front end feel is adequate and you will feel confident hustling it around a set of corners.

If there's one thing the R3 excels in, it's the combination of spirited performance and accessibility. Experienced riders will not tire of its impressive dynamics and smooth parallel-twin performance, and newer riders will not find it intimidating. It's a perfect platform to improve track-riding skills in, and will be upto the task of some serious corner-carving shenanigans as well. 

 

The Yamaha MT-03 shares the same engine and chassis, so performance is more or less similar to the R3's. Maximum speed is somewhat sacrificed because of the lack of aerodynamics. The MT-03 topped out at around 167 kmph at the BIC.

 

The 321 cc, parallel-twin engine has the same familiar performance of the R3. It's smooth, with linear acceleration and you can chase triple digit speeds easily. But the throttle response is gentle, perfect for newer riders who will find its performance friendly, but approachable.

 

Around corners, the Yamaha MT-03 displays a similar level of sure footed-ness as its full-faired sibling, the R3.

 

Like the R3, the MT-03 is a hoot to ride on a racetrack. Its sharp dynamics and planted handling should translate to very good handling and dynamics on the street as well. But like the R3 it lacks any features, apart from dual-channel ABS.

 

Both the MT-03 and the R3 get a LCD instrument console. It has all necessary read-outs, but there's no full-colour TFT screen, nor is there smartphone connectivity available. And there are no electronic rider aids as well - no slip and assist clutch, no riding modes, no traction control or quickshifter offered.

The Yamaha MT-03 is priced at Rs. 4,59,900 (Ex-showroom). At that price, it certainly is expensive, and the 2023 KTM 390 Duke seems like a much better, more well-rounded product with even more performance and features.

The Yamaha YZF-R3 is priced at Rs. 4,64,900 (Ex-showroom) and is definitely an expensive proposition, despite its impressive performance and dynamics. 

 

Photograhy: Arvind Salhan

# Yamaha MT-03 review# Yamaha R3 India Review# Yamaha R3 Track Review# Yamaha MT-03 Track Review
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

  Latest Reviews

  • Related Articles

BMW X7 Review: Has The Best Just Gotten Better?
BMW X7 Review: Has The Best Just Gotten Better?
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The BMW X7 has been one of the most popular flagship luxury SUVs in India, and earlier this year, it received a proper mid-lifecycle facelift. So, is the 2023 BMW X7 truly a better product or is it just old wine in a new bottle? Let’s find out.

2023 Yamaha MT-03 Track Review: Fun & Forgiving, But Is It Worth It?
2023 Yamaha MT-03 Track Review: Fun & Forgiving, But Is It Worth It?
c&b icon
By Preetam Bora
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The Yamaha MT-03 is the naked version of the R3, and as we found out, it’s fun, forgiving and comfortable. All great qualities but is it worth its Rs. 4.60 lakh price tag?

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Review: Almost Palisade
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Review: Almost Palisade
c&b icon
By Shams Raza Naqvi
calendar-icon

2 days ago

The 5th generation of the Hyundai Santa Fe has come with a host of changes which include a fresh design, updated tech, and new drivetrain options. We drive it in Seoul, Korea.

2023 Yamaha R3 Racetrack Review: Pricey Proposition!
2023 Yamaha R3 Racetrack Review: Pricey Proposition!
c&b icon
By Preetam Bora
calendar-icon

5 days ago

The Yamaha YZF-R3, or R3, makes a comeback to India, and we spent a few laps around the Buddh International Circuit to see what has changed, what’s good, and what could have been better.

Lotus Eletre Review: Performance Brand’s Debut Car In India Driven
Lotus Eletre Review: Performance Brand’s Debut Car In India Driven
c&b icon
By Shams Raza Naqvi
calendar-icon

8 days ago

Geely-owned famed British sportscar manufacturer Lotus has recently made its India debut with the Eletre SUV, a car of many firsts from the brand. We take it for a drive.

Maserati Grecale First Drive: India-Bound Porsche Macan Rival Driven
Maserati Grecale First Drive: India-Bound Porsche Macan Rival Driven
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

15 days ago

Slated to be launched in early 2024, the Grecale will smallest SUV from Maserati, and I got to test both the base trim GT and the top-end Trofeo trims.

2023 Lexus LX 500d Review: Grandeur Rewritten
2023 Lexus LX 500d Review: Grandeur Rewritten
c&b icon
By Shams Raza Naqvi
calendar-icon

16 days ago

Japanese Luxury carmaker Lexus has launched the new generation of its flagship SUV, the LX in the Indian market. The car has arrived with a new design, many more features and just a Diesel engine option. But is it worth Rs. 3 crore? We take it out for a drive

Nissan Magnite CVT In Long Term: What's Good And What's Not?
Nissan Magnite CVT In Long Term: What's Good And What's Not?
c&b icon
By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

21 days ago

Nissan sent us the Magnite CVT for long-term duties and here’s how it has performed so far

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 4MATIC Review: In Pictures
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 4MATIC Review: In Pictures
c&b icon
By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

22 days ago

The most extreme C-Class on sale in India today looks sporty yet elegant

2024 Range Rover Velar Review: More Minimalistic, More Refined, So What’s The Catch?
2024 Range Rover Velar Review: More Minimalistic, More Refined, So What’s The Catch?
c&b icon
By Girish Karkera
calendar-icon

23 days ago

MY 2024 Range Rover Velar is the first midlife facelift for the compact luxury SUV that brings in new features with a more minimalist, yet comfier cabin.

