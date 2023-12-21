2023 Yamaha R3, Yamaha MT-03 Track Review: In Pictures
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 21, 2023
- The Yamaha R3 and its naked version, the MT-03 are impressive motorcycles
- Great all-round performance and dynamics make these two pretty impressive
- Prices are steep though, beginning at Rs. 4.60 lakh (Ex-showroom)
The Yamaha YZF-R3, or R3 as it’s popularly known was launched in India in 2015, and then pulled off Yamaha’s line-up in 2019. Now, in the end of 2023, Yamaha has once again launched the updated R3 in India, and along with it, its naked sibling, the Yamaha MT-03 makes its India debut, both imported from Indonesia as completely built units (CBU). The 2023 Yamaha R3 has been priced at Rs. 4,64,900 (Ex-showroom), while the MT-03 is priced at Rs. 4,59,900 (Ex-showroom).
Also Read: 2023 Yamaha R3 Track Review
Watch the video review:
Pricey, yes. But does these two justify their steep price tag they command? We spent a few laps around the Buddh International Circuit to get a sense of what these two Yamahas offer. Here's a look at some pictures from that outing at the BIC.
Also Read: 2023 Yamaha MT-03 Track Review
The Yamaha R3 and the MT-03 share the same engine, chassis, suspension and features. The only difference is the front end, and the MT-03 has more relaxed ergonomics, with its upright riding position. It's also 2 kg lighter with a kerb weight of 167 kg.
The 2023 Yamaha R3 has familiar performance. It's friendly, forgiving and full of spirit when you decide to explore its limits. We saw a top speed of over 172 kmph on the back straight, and the engine's got a strong mid-range. Acceleration is linear and it's upto the tast of relaxed, chilled out performance as well, if that's what you seek.
It's around the corners when the R3 really shines. Handling is predictable, front end feel is adequate and you will feel confident hustling it around a set of corners.
If there's one thing the R3 excels in, it's the combination of spirited performance and accessibility. Experienced riders will not tire of its impressive dynamics and smooth parallel-twin performance, and newer riders will not find it intimidating. It's a perfect platform to improve track-riding skills in, and will be upto the task of some serious corner-carving shenanigans as well.
The Yamaha MT-03 shares the same engine and chassis, so performance is more or less similar to the R3's. Maximum speed is somewhat sacrificed because of the lack of aerodynamics. The MT-03 topped out at around 167 kmph at the BIC.
The 321 cc, parallel-twin engine has the same familiar performance of the R3. It's smooth, with linear acceleration and you can chase triple digit speeds easily. But the throttle response is gentle, perfect for newer riders who will find its performance friendly, but approachable.
Around corners, the Yamaha MT-03 displays a similar level of sure footed-ness as its full-faired sibling, the R3.
Like the R3, the MT-03 is a hoot to ride on a racetrack. Its sharp dynamics and planted handling should translate to very good handling and dynamics on the street as well. But like the R3 it lacks any features, apart from dual-channel ABS.
Both the MT-03 and the R3 get a LCD instrument console. It has all necessary read-outs, but there's no full-colour TFT screen, nor is there smartphone connectivity available. And there are no electronic rider aids as well - no slip and assist clutch, no riding modes, no traction control or quickshifter offered.
The Yamaha MT-03 is priced at Rs. 4,59,900 (Ex-showroom). At that price, it certainly is expensive, and the 2023 KTM 390 Duke seems like a much better, more well-rounded product with even more performance and features.
The Yamaha YZF-R3 is priced at Rs. 4,64,900 (Ex-showroom) and is definitely an expensive proposition, despite its impressive performance and dynamics.
Photograhy: Arvind Salhan
