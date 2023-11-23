Honda CB350: Full Accessories List Revealed

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has listed the accessories for the newly launched CB350 modern-classic motorcycle. The new Honda CB350 was launched earlier this month, priced between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 2.18 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), and the official accessories aim to enhance the motorcycle’s touring quotient. The new accessory range is listed on the company’s website and will be available via the Honda Big Wing dealerships.

The accessory range on the new Honda CB350 includes a taller windscreen, a rear carrier with a pillion backrest, and a solo carrier in place of the pillion seat, allowing for more storage space. The motorcycle also comes with blacked-put leg guards with fog lamps and knuckle guards. The company has yet to announce prices for the same.

The CB350 has received major changes over the H’ness CB350, on which it is based, to exude the retro charm. The bike gets extended metal fenders for a more vintage look, colour-matched metal fork covers, brown split seats, and a peashooter-styled exhaust. The bike is powered by the familiar 348.36 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that develops 20.7 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 29.4 Nm of peak torque at 3,000 rpm. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox and a slip-and-assist clutch.

The suspension setup comprises telescopic forks at the front with twin shock absorbers at the rear, while braking performance comes from disc brakes with dual-channel ABS. The bike gets 19-inch front and 18-inch rear alloy wheels with dual-channel ABS. Honda is also offering its tech-friendly features on the CB350 including the Honda Smartphone Voice Control System (HSVCS) and Emergency Stop Signal (ESS), while the bike comes with an analogue instrument console with a digital display. It also gets all LED lighting.



The new CB350 is Honda entering boldly into the Royal Enfield territory taking on the Classic 350’s supremacy in the segment. The new offering also competes against the Yezdi Roadster, Benelli Imperiale 400, Jawa 42 and TVS Ronin in the segment.