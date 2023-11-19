Login

Honda CB350 To Be Launched In Japan With A New Name

The made-in-India Honda CB350 H’ness is already on sale in Japan. The new CB350 will be an addition to the lineup as the ‘GB350 C’ and will sport new colours
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

19-Nov-23 01:35 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The new Honda CB350 will be rebadged as the GB350 C in Japan
  • Honda will offer different colour options in Japan compared to India
  • The new CB350 for Japan will be mechanically identical to the Indian model

After launching the all-new Honda CB350 for the Indian market, Honda Japan has announced that the updated motorcycle will be sold in its home market, Japan, under the ‘GB350 C’ nameplate. The made-in-India Honda CB350 H’ness is already on sale in Japan, and the new CB350 will be an addition to the lineup. The image shared on social media also promises more colour options for the motorcycle compared to the ones available in India.

 

Also Read: New Honda CB350 Launched At Rs 2 Lakh; Rivals RE Classic 350

 

Honda Japan is yet to disclose complete details about the new GB350 C but expect the bike to be identical to the motorcycle sold in India. The Japanese two-wheeler giant has gone full-retro with its latest offering that not only takes inspiration from the older Honda motorcycles but bears a striking resemblance to its biggest rival, the Royal Enfield Classic 350. In India, too, both the CB350 H’ness and the new CB350 will be sold alongside each other. 

Sold via Honda Big Wing dealerships, the new 2024 Honda CB350 gets a host of styling revisions to look more old-school. Changes include big metal fenders, colour-matched metal fork covers, split seats, and a peashooter-styled exhaust. The added metal components do add to the weight of the new CB350 about 6 kg heavier than the H’ness with a kerb weight of 187 kg. The fuel tank capacity stands at 15 litres. 

 

undefined

Power comes from the 348.36 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that develops 20.7 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 29.4 Nm of peak torque at 3,000 rpm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The bike also gets a slip-and-assist clutch. The modern classic is also big on tech, unlike its rival with an LED headlamp and indicators, an analogue instrument console with a digital display that incorporates the Honda Smartphone Voice Control System (HSVCS). There’s also an Emergency Stop Signal (ESS) by flashing the hazard lights. 

 

Also Read: New Honda CB350: Top 5 Highlights

 

Suspension duties on the retro motorcycle are handled by telescopic front forks, while the rear gets gas-charged shock absorbers. Braking power on the bike comes from a 310 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS. The bike rides on 19-inch front and 18-inch rear alloy wheels. Honda will also sell you a range of accessories, including windscreen and saddlebags. 

 


 

In India, the new Honda CB350 is priced at Rs 2 lakh for the DLX variant, going up to Rs 2.18 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the DLX Pro variant. The company is offering a 10-year warranty on the motorcycle that includes three three-year standard and seven years extended warranty as an option. 

 

Honda has not announced which other markets will the new CB350 go apart from Japan. Nevertheless, it’ll be safe to say that the bike is likely to make it to a number of countries. Do note that Royal Enfield has a presence in Japan and retails the Classic 350 in the market, among other motorcycles. 

# Honda CB350# Honda CB350 Japan# Honda CB350 BABT# Honda Japan# Bikes# Cruiser Motorcycles
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2016 Hyundai Creta
2016 Hyundai Creta
93,123 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 7.75 L
₹ 17,357/month emi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2016 Mahindra XUV500
2016 Mahindra XUV500
62,123 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 9.75 L
₹ 21,837/month emi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Toyota Fortuner
2014 Toyota Fortuner
61,234 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
₹ 31,193/month emi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Toyota Innova Crysta
2017 Toyota Innova Crysta
44,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 18.25 L
₹ 40,874/month emi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Hyundai Creta
2015 Hyundai Creta
49,231 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 8.25 L
₹ 18,477/month emi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
2017 Mahindra XUV500
62,091 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 10.50 L
₹ 23,516/month emi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2018 Ford Endeavour
2018 Ford Endeavour
16,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 31.00 L
₹ 69,429/month emi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.8
0
10
2016 Toyota Innova Crysta
68,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
₹ 33,035/month emi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Mahindra XUV500
2015 Mahindra XUV500
56,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 8.50 L
₹ 19,037/month emi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.6
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
70,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 18.75 L
₹ 41,994/month emi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Research More on CB350

Honda CB350

Honda CB350

Starts at ₹ 1.99 - 2.17 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View CB350 Specifications
View CB350 Features

Popular Honda Models

Honda CB Unicorn 160
Honda CB Unicorn 160

₹ 1.06 - 1.1 Lakh

Honda Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G

₹ 74,536 - 82,734

Honda CB Shine
Honda CB Shine

₹ 77,378 - 82,878

Honda SP 125
Honda SP 125

₹ 85,131 - 90,567

Honda Dio
Honda Dio

₹ 68,625 - 77,712

Honda Activa 125 FI
Honda Activa 125 FI

₹ 78,920 - 88,093

Honda Livo
Honda Livo

₹ 78,500 - 82,500

Honda Hornet 2.0
Honda Hornet 2.0

₹ 1.39 - 1.4 Lakh

Honda X-Blade
Honda X-Blade

₹ 1.12 - 1.16 Lakh

Honda Grazia
Honda Grazia

₹ 82,566 - 89,903

Honda Gold Wing
Honda Gold Wing

₹ 39.2 Lakh

Honda CB 350 RS
Honda CB 350 RS

₹ 2.15 - 2.18 Lakh

Honda CBR 1000RR
Honda CBR 1000RR

₹ 16.43 - 19.28 Lakh

Honda H Ness CB 350
Honda H Ness CB 350

₹ 1.96 - 2.15 Lakh

Honda CB300R
Honda CB300R

₹ 2.4 Lakh

Honda CB200X
Honda CB200X

₹ 1.45 - 1.46 Lakh

Honda CB300F
Honda CB300F

₹ 1.7 Lakh

Honda CB500X
Honda CB500X

₹ 6.87 Lakh

Honda CBR650R
Honda CBR650R

₹ 9.35 Lakh

Honda CB 650 R
Honda CB 650 R

₹ 8.67 Lakh

Honda CB1000R Plus
Honda CB1000R Plus

₹ 14.47 Lakh

Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin

₹ 16.02 - 17.56 Lakh

Honda SP 160
Honda SP 160

₹ 1.18 - 1.22 Lakh

Honda Shine 100
Honda Shine 100

₹ 64,900

Honda Dio 125
Honda Dio 125

₹ 83,400 - 92,300

Honda CB350
Honda CB350

₹ 1.99 - 2.17 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

Expected Price :

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 14, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 23, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

KTM New 390 Duke
KTM New 390 Duke

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Husqvarna Svartpilen 125
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

Expected Price :

₹ 1.25 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Suzuki e-Burgman
Suzuki e-Burgman

Expected Price :

₹ 1.05 - 1.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Benelli 752S
Benelli 752S

Expected Price :

₹ 6 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Expected Price :

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Expected Price :

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

Expected Price :

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Yamaha MT-03
Yamaha MT-03

Expected Price :

₹ 3.4 - 3.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 13, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

MotoGP: Martin Crucially Slices Bagnaia’s Lead Down To Seven Points After Aggressive Qatar Sprint Duel
MotoGP: Martin Crucially Slices Bagnaia’s Lead Down To Seven Points After Aggressive Qatar Sprint Duel
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-16229 second ago

Martin's aggressive racing, overtaking Bagnaia and subsequent duel with Di Giannantonio, resulted in a stellar victory by a mere 0.391s, while Alex Marquez secured fourth ahead of Bagnaia

Vegas GP Race Report 2023: Verstappen Secures P1 On Vegas Strip As Lelrec Makes Daring Last Lap Drive On Perez For P2
Vegas GP Race Report 2023: Verstappen Secures P1 On Vegas Strip As Lelrec Makes Daring Last Lap Drive On Perez For P2
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-12728 second ago

What started off as a “clown show” turned into a pretty entertaining race with great racing and unpredictable action

KTM To Launch Made-In-India 250 And 390 Dukes In the US
KTM To Launch Made-In-India 250 And 390 Dukes In the US
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-10954 second ago

KTM’s range of 125cc to 390cc models is manufactured by Bajaj Auto

Best 5 Hollywood Movies With Motorcycle Chases
Best 5 Hollywood Movies With Motorcycle Chases
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-3895 second ago

We list down Hollywood movies with some of the best motorcycle chases and scenes that’ll give you goosebumps

Verstappen Bashes Vegas GP As Sainz Receives Undeserved Grid Penalty For Track Inadequacies
Verstappen Bashes Vegas GP As Sainz Receives Undeserved Grid Penalty For Track Inadequacies
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

55 minutes ago

Lack of effective communication angers attendees, drivers and team principals, raising concerns about safety and Formula 1's preparedness for the event

F1 2023: Leclerc Lights Up The Vegas Strip To Take Pole Ahead Of Verstappen And Russell
F1 2023: Leclerc Lights Up The Vegas Strip To Take Pole Ahead Of Verstappen And Russell
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

First blood at the Las Vegas Grand Prix goes to an ominous looking Leclerc and Ferrari who’ll be hoping to change the narrative of the consequences of the Monegasque’s pole position on Sunday

Badminton Player Saina Nehwal Buys A Mercedes-AMG GLE 53
Badminton Player Saina Nehwal Buys A Mercedes-AMG GLE 53
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

Saina Nehwal shared images of her new car on social media as she took delivery of the Coupe SUV, finished in an obsidian black shade.

MotoGP: Luca Martini Smashes All-Time Lap Record In Qatar To Take Pole While Title Rivals Martin And Bagania Start 4th And 5th
MotoGP: Luca Martini Smashes All-Time Lap Record In Qatar To Take Pole While Title Rivals Martin And Bagania Start 4th And 5th
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

Fabio Di Giannantonio initially led the pack, breaking the 1m52s barrier and looked poised for pole until Marini's late surge, relegating him to a close second, only 0.067s behind

Bugatti Unveils Special Chiron Pur Sport Grand Prix Model
Bugatti Unveils Special Chiron Pur Sport Grand Prix Model
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

This example is finished in Blanc white paint with red elements featured all over the model.

Hero MotoCorp Reports Sales Of Over 14 Lakh Units In 2023 Festive Season, It’s Highest Ever
Hero MotoCorp Reports Sales Of Over 14 Lakh Units In 2023 Festive Season, It’s Highest Ever
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

Hero MotoCorp sold over 14 lakh units in the 32-day festive period, recording a 19 per cent growth over 2022.

New Honda CB350: Top 5 Highlights
New Honda CB350: Top 5 Highlights
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 day ago

After recently sharing multiple teasers of a new motorcycle, Honda India has launched the new CB350, a more retro-style version of the modern classic bike.

New Honda CB350 Launched At Rs 2 Lakh; Rivals RE Classic 350
New Honda CB350 Launched At Rs 2 Lakh; Rivals RE Classic 350
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The CB350 is the third model introduced using the 350cc platform featuring retro classic styling

California Superbike School (CSS) Releases 2024 Schedule For India
California Superbike School (CSS) Releases 2024 Schedule For India
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

1 day ago

CSS will host training rounds across two weekends in January and February 2024

Honda Teases New CB350 “BABT” Model; Will Rival Royal Enfield Classic 350
Honda Teases New CB350 “BABT” Model; Will Rival Royal Enfield Classic 350
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 days ago

The new model will be an addition to the existing CB 350 series and will rival the Royal Enfield Classic 350

EICMA 2023: Top Highlights from Benelli At The Show
EICMA 2023: Top Highlights from Benelli At The Show
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

4 days ago

Benelli unveiled a series of parallel-twin motorcycles at the Italian Motor Show 2023.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Honda CB350 To Be Launched In Japan With A New Name
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved