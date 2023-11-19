Honda CB350 To Be Launched In Japan With A New Name
19-Nov-23 01:35 PM IST
Highlights
- The new Honda CB350 will be rebadged as the GB350 C in Japan
- Honda will offer different colour options in Japan compared to India
- The new CB350 for Japan will be mechanically identical to the Indian model
After launching the all-new Honda CB350 for the Indian market, Honda Japan has announced that the updated motorcycle will be sold in its home market, Japan, under the ‘GB350 C’ nameplate. The made-in-India Honda CB350 H’ness is already on sale in Japan, and the new CB350 will be an addition to the lineup. The image shared on social media also promises more colour options for the motorcycle compared to the ones available in India.
Honda Japan is yet to disclose complete details about the new GB350 C but expect the bike to be identical to the motorcycle sold in India. The Japanese two-wheeler giant has gone full-retro with its latest offering that not only takes inspiration from the older Honda motorcycles but bears a striking resemblance to its biggest rival, the Royal Enfield Classic 350. In India, too, both the CB350 H’ness and the new CB350 will be sold alongside each other.
Sold via Honda Big Wing dealerships, the new 2024 Honda CB350 gets a host of styling revisions to look more old-school. Changes include big metal fenders, colour-matched metal fork covers, split seats, and a peashooter-styled exhaust. The added metal components do add to the weight of the new CB350 about 6 kg heavier than the H’ness with a kerb weight of 187 kg. The fuel tank capacity stands at 15 litres.
Power comes from the 348.36 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that develops 20.7 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 29.4 Nm of peak torque at 3,000 rpm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The bike also gets a slip-and-assist clutch. The modern classic is also big on tech, unlike its rival with an LED headlamp and indicators, an analogue instrument console with a digital display that incorporates the Honda Smartphone Voice Control System (HSVCS). There’s also an Emergency Stop Signal (ESS) by flashing the hazard lights.
Suspension duties on the retro motorcycle are handled by telescopic front forks, while the rear gets gas-charged shock absorbers. Braking power on the bike comes from a 310 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS. The bike rides on 19-inch front and 18-inch rear alloy wheels. Honda will also sell you a range of accessories, including windscreen and saddlebags.
In India, the new Honda CB350 is priced at Rs 2 lakh for the DLX variant, going up to Rs 2.18 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the DLX Pro variant. The company is offering a 10-year warranty on the motorcycle that includes three three-year standard and seven years extended warranty as an option.
Honda has not announced which other markets will the new CB350 go apart from Japan. Nevertheless, it’ll be safe to say that the bike is likely to make it to a number of countries. Do note that Royal Enfield has a presence in Japan and retails the Classic 350 in the market, among other motorcycles.
