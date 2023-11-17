Login

New Honda CB350: Top 5 Highlights

After recently sharing multiple teasers of a new motorcycle, Honda India has launched the new CB350, a more retro-style version of the modern classic bike.
By Jafar Rizvi

3 mins read

17-Nov-23 06:45 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • It will be retailed via Honda’s Bigwing dealership.
  • Available in five colour options
  • Accessible in two variants

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has officially launched the CB350, a new addition to its modern classic motorcycle lineup, after providing a sneak peek for weeks. This model, along with other 350 cc offerings, will be available through Honda's premium BigWing dealerships nationwide. Customers opting for the CB350 can benefit from a 10-year warranty package, comprising a standard 3-year warranty and an optional 7-year extension.

 

Also Read: New Honda CB350 Launched At Rs 2 Lakh; Rivals RE Classic 350

 

The all-new CB350 will be available through Honda's premium BigWing dealerships nationwide

 

Here are the top five highlights of Honda’s latest offering in the mid-displacement segment.

 

Honda CB350 Retro Design:

 

The CB350 showcases a vintage design with subtle changes.

 

Drawing inspiration from its sibling, the H'ness CB350, the CB350 showcases a vintage design with subtle changes. Honda has retained the classic elements, featuring a round LED headlight, extended metal fenders, metallic covers for front fork tubes, an oval-shaped fuel tank, a split seat, and a distinctive exhaust design.

 

Also Read: 2024 Honda CB300R Launched In India; Gets A Price Cut Of Rs. 37,000

 

Honda CB350 features:

 

It comes equipped with Honda Smartphone Voice Control System.

 

In terms of features, the CB350 is equipped with a digital-analogue instrument cluster, a USB type C socket, an assist and slipper clutch, traction control, and an emergency stop signal that activates hazard lights during sudden braking. The brand has also introduced the Honda Smartphone Voice Control System (HSVCS), enabling users to make calls and send texts directly from the motorcycle's cluster.

 

Honda CB350 Powertrain and Cycle Parts:

 

It is powered by the same engine and underpinned by the same chassis as the H’ness CB350. 

 

Powering the CB350 is the same 348.36cc air-cooled engine, delivering 20.78 bhp and 30 Nm, paired with a five-speed gearbox featuring a slipper clutch. The motorcycle's suspension comprises a telescopic fork and nitrogen-charged dual shock absorbers. Braking components include a 310 mm disc with a two-piston calliper at the front and a 240 mm disc with a single-piston calliper at the rear, equipped with dual-channel ABS as standard.

 

Also Read: Honda H’ness CB350 Legacy Edition, CB350RS New Hue Edition Launched

 

Honda CB350 Colour Options:

 

Honda is offering five colour options for the new CB350.

 

HMSI is offering the CB350 in five colour choices: Precious Red Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, Matte Crust Metallic, Matte Marshal Green Metallic, and Matte Dune Brown. The latter closely resembles the Desert Storm shade offered by Royal Enfield for the previous-generation Classic 350.

 

Honda CB350 Pricing:

 

The all-new Honda CB350 is available in two variants.

 

The all-new Honda CB350 is priced at Rs. 2.00 lakh for the DLX variant and Rs. 2.18 lakh for the DLX Pro variant (ex-showroom, Delhi). In comparison to its direct competitor, the Royal Enfield Classic 350, with prices ranging from Rs. 1.93 lakh to Rs. 2.25 lakh (ex-showroom), the CB350's base model carries a premium. However, the top model of the Honda CB350 is priced more affordably compared to the equivalent Royal Enfield variant.

 

The lead image has accessories which are additional.

