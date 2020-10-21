New Cars and Bikes in India
Honda H'Ness CB350 Deliveries Begin In India

Deliveries have begun for the Honda H'Ness CB350 across India from the brand's premium Honda BigWing dealerships.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Updated:
YS Guleria, Director - Sales & Marketing, HMSI, hands over the keys to the H'Ness CB350 customer expand View Photos
YS Guleria, Director - Sales & Marketing, HMSI, hands over the keys to the H'Ness CB350 customer

Highlights

  • The Honda H'Ness CB 350 is priced from Rs. 1.85 lakh for the DLX variant
  • The Honda CB 350 is sold only through the Honda BigWing dealerships
  • The CB350 is the most affordable motorcycle in Honda BigWing outlets

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has commenced deliveries of the new H'Ness CB350 retro-motorcycle from today across the country. The first batch of the CB350 bikes were despatched recently, and are now being handed over to customers at the Honda BigWing premium dealerships. The Honda H'Ness CB350 has been developed in India by HMSI and will also be exported to other markets in the future. The bike competes in the 350-500 cc modern-classic segment against the likes of the Royal Enfield Classic 350, Jawa Motorcycles and the Benelli Imperiale 400.

v14vrch8

The Honda H'Ness CB350 borrows its styling from the Honda CB models of the 1960s and 1970s

Speaking on the commencement of customer deliveries, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales & Marketing, HMSI said," The introduction of H'ness-CB350 is a testimony of our commitment to expand fun riding experience for India. Born with the CB DNA at its core, H'ness-CB350 is crafted to give an ultimate pride of ownership while celebrating passion and aspiration of mid-size motorcycle enthusiasts. With the commencement of customer deliveries today, we are pleased to bring a new fun of riding on Indian roads."

g3s6md9o

The single-pod instrument console has an analogue speedometer, but lots of information packed in the digital readout

The Honda CB350 is priced from ₹ 1.85 lakh for the DLX variant, going up to ₹ 1.90 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Gurugram) for the DLX Pro variant with the Bluetooth connectivity feature and dual-tone paint scheme. The motorcycle is well packaged on paper and the price tag is on par with most rivals in the segment. Furthermore, Honda offers a six year warranty period on the CB350, like its other offerings, which includes three years of standard warranty and three years of extended warranty.

Power on the CB 350 comes from the new 348 cc single-cylinder engine tuned for 20.78 bhp 30 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 5-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch. The engine comes with a counter-balancer that should translate to a refined and smooth riding experience on the road.

The Honda CB 350 is underpinned by a half-duplex cradle frame, while suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks at the front and a twin hydraulic shocks at the rear. The bike gets dual-channel ABS as standard, and uses a 310 mm disc at the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear for stopping power. The model rides on a 19-inch alloy wheel upfront and an 18-inch unit at the rear wearing MRF Zapper rubber.

The new Honda H'Ness-CB350 offers a fuel tank capacity of 15 litres and promises to be a mile muncher on the highway while offering a stress-free ride in the urban jungle. While we have brought you a closer look at the new CB 350, we can't wait to ride it and tell you more about it.

Honda H Ness CB 350

Honda H Ness CB 350

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 1.85 - 1.9 Lakh
EMI Starts
6,10111.5% / 3 yrs
Cruiser
Petrol
0 Kmpl
find-new-bike
View Specification & Features
find-used-bike
Check User Ratings & Reviews
emi
Check On-Road Price
Honda Hness Cb 350 Tank
Honda Hness Cb 350 Tank
Honda Hness Cb 350 Engine
Honda Hness Cb 350 Engine
Honda Hness Cb 350 Headlight And Tail Light
Honda Hness Cb 350 Headlight And Tail Light
Honda Hness Cb 350 Multi Meter
Honda Hness Cb 350 Multi Meter
Honda Hness Cb 350 18 Inch Front Indicator
Honda Hness Cb 350 18 Inch Front Indicator
Honda Hness Cb 350 19 Inch Front Indicator
Honda Hness Cb 350 19 Inch Front Indicator
Honda Hness Cb 350 Side Stands Indicator
Honda Hness Cb 350 Side Stands Indicator
Honda Hness Cb 350 Hazard Switch
Honda Hness Cb 350 Hazard Switch
Honda Hness Cb 350 Duplex Cradle Frame
Honda Hness Cb 350 Duplex Cradle Frame
Honda Hness Cb 350 Engine Startstop Switch
Honda Hness Cb 350 Engine Startstop Switch
Honda Hness Cb 350 Rearview
Honda Hness Cb 350 Rearview
Honda Hness Cb 350
Honda Hness Cb 350
