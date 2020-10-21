Honda H'Ness CB350 Deliveries Begin In India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has commenced deliveries of the new H'Ness CB350 retro-motorcycle from today across the country. The first batch of the CB350 bikes were despatched recently, and are now being handed over to customers at the Honda BigWing premium dealerships. The Honda H'Ness CB350 has been developed in India by HMSI and will also be exported to other markets in the future. The bike competes in the 350-500 cc modern-classic segment against the likes of the Royal Enfield Classic 350, Jawa Motorcycles and the Benelli Imperiale 400.

Also Read: Honda H'Ness CB350 Despatches Commence; Deliveries To Begin Soon

The Honda H'Ness CB350 borrows its styling from the Honda CB models of the 1960s and 1970s

Speaking on the commencement of customer deliveries, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales & Marketing, HMSI said," The introduction of H'ness-CB350 is a testimony of our commitment to expand fun riding experience for India. Born with the CB DNA at its core, H'ness-CB350 is crafted to give an ultimate pride of ownership while celebrating passion and aspiration of mid-size motorcycle enthusiasts. With the commencement of customer deliveries today, we are pleased to bring a new fun of riding on Indian roads."

Also Read: Exclusive: Honda H'Ness CB 350 Platform Could See More Models Being Developed

The single-pod instrument console has an analogue speedometer, but lots of information packed in the digital readout

The Honda CB350 is priced from ₹ 1.85 lakh for the DLX variant, going up to ₹ 1.90 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Gurugram) for the DLX Pro variant with the Bluetooth connectivity feature and dual-tone paint scheme. The motorcycle is well packaged on paper and the price tag is on par with most rivals in the segment. Furthermore, Honda offers a six year warranty period on the CB350, like its other offerings, which includes three years of standard warranty and three years of extended warranty.

Also Read: Honda H'Ness CB 350 Launched; Priced At ₹ 1.85 Lakh

Power on the CB 350 comes from the new 348 cc single-cylinder engine tuned for 20.78 bhp 30 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 5-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch. The engine comes with a counter-balancer that should translate to a refined and smooth riding experience on the road.

WATCH: HONDA H'Ness CB 350 First Look

The Honda CB 350 is underpinned by a half-duplex cradle frame, while suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks at the front and a twin hydraulic shocks at the rear. The bike gets dual-channel ABS as standard, and uses a 310 mm disc at the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear for stopping power. The model rides on a 19-inch alloy wheel upfront and an 18-inch unit at the rear wearing MRF Zapper rubber.

Also Read: Honda H'Ness CB 350 vs Rivals: Price Comparison

The new Honda H'Ness-CB350 offers a fuel tank capacity of 15 litres and promises to be a mile muncher on the highway while offering a stress-free ride in the urban jungle. While we have brought you a closer look at the new CB 350, we can't wait to ride it and tell you more about it.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.