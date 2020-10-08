Honda H'Ness CB 350 Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.85 Lakh

The Honda H'Ness CB 350 is priced at Rs. 1.90 lakh for the DLX Pro variant

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the all-new Honda H'Ness CB 350 at a special starting price of ₹ 1.85 lakh (Ex-showroom, Gurugram) for the Honda CB 350 DLX variant. The Honda CB 350 DLX Pro has been priced at ₹ 1.90 lakh (Ex-showroom, Gurugram). The DLX Pro variant gets dual-tone colours, dual horns finished in chrome, and the Honda Smartphone Voice Activated System which offers Bluetooth connectivity through a dedicated mobile app and allows riders to toggle between features such as navigation, music playback, phone calls, incoming messages and more through buttons on the left handlebar, and when paired to the rider's helmet mounted headset system.

"We are overwhelmed with the love and appreciation the Honda H'ness CB350 has received from customers. It demonstrates customer's confidence in brand Honda and reinforces our commitment towards them. Refined performance, technology and unrivalled reliability - 'CB' is the answer to the aspirations and passion of young riders all across the globe," said Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Private Limited.

The Honda H'Ness CB 350 has distinctive retro appeal, in line with the 1960s and 1970s Honda CB models

The retro-styled modern classic will be positioned as a premium product in the 350-500 cc motorcycle segment, and will be sold through Honda's BigWing network in India. Deliveries of the new Honda CB 350 will begin from mid-October, just in time for the festive season in India, which has traditionally been a period of high sales volumes for the automotive industry.

Wheels are alloy, with a 19-inch front and 18-inch rear combination

"Truly bringing in the festivities, we are happy to announce the attractive starting price of Honda H'ness CB350. The excellent response since the global premiere of this model is very encouraging and customers can look forward to the ultimate fun of riding the "Made in India" CB legacy this festival. With a special introductory price of ₹ 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurugram), we are confident that H'ness-CB350 will attract the mid-size motorcycle enthusiasts," said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India.

The Honda H'Ness CB 350 is powered by a 348.36 cc, single cylinder, air-cooled engine that makes 20.8 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 30 Nm of peak torque at 3,000 rpm. The single-cylinder engine is mounted on a half duplex cradle frame. The CB 350 also features a slip and assist clutch, as well as a side stand indicator with engine inhibitor.

The single-pod instrument console has an analogue speedometer, but a long list of features on the digital screen

The Honda CB 350 features a retro design reminiscent of motorcycle designs from the 1960s and 1970s and gets a circular headlight, a round single-pod instrument cluster, chrome fenders and a slightly upswept chrome exhaust. The Honda H'Ness CB 350 will be available in two variants - DLX and DLX Pro. The DLX Pro version will offer dual-tone paint schemes, dual horn, and Honda Smartphone Voice Control System. Lighting is LED on both variants, and the bike comes with dual-channel anti-lock braking system (ABS) and Honda Selectable Torque Control, which is essentially traction control system.

The engine features a counter balancer, so it should be smooth and refined

The Honda H'Ness CB 350 will take on the leaders in the modern classic segment, including the bestselling Royal Enfield Classic 350, Benelli Imperiale 400, Jawa and the upcoming Royal Enfield Meteor 350. The Honda H'Ness CB 350 has been manufactured in India, with inputs from Honda Japan.

