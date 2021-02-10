New Cars and Bikes in India
Honda H'Ness CB 350 Sales Numbers Cross 10,000

Despite limited availability through the Honda BigWing network, sales of the H'Ness CB 350 crossed 10,000 units in just three months.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Updated:
The Honda H'Ness CB 350 has prices beginning at Rs. 1.86 lakh for the DLX variant expand View Photos
Highlights

  • Prices begin at Rs. 1.86 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the base DLX variant
  • The Honda H'Ness CB 350 is light, with refined performance
  • Honda H'Ness CB 350 is only available on the Honda BigWing network

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has announced that the company's new modern classic roadster, the Honda H'Ness CB 350, has crossed 10,000 unit sales in India. Customer deliveries for the Honda CB 350 began on October 21, 2020, and the 10,000 sales number has been achieved in just over three months' time. The H'Ness CB 350 was unveiled on September 30, 2020, and is offered in two variants - DLX and DLX Pro in India. The Honda H'Ness CB 350 DLX is priced at ₹ 1.86 lakh (Ex-showroom), while the top-spec Honda H'Ness CB 350 DLX Pro is priced at ₹ 1.92 lakh (Ex-showroom).

Also Read: Honda H'Ness CB 350 Review

The Honda H'Ness CB 350 is an impressive and well-rounded product

Speaking on the milestone, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said "H'Ness CB350 is well appreciated for its modern-classic design, advanced features, refinement and built quality, not to forget, the rich distinctive roar of the exhaust note. With a limited BigWing network, we have already crossed 10,000 sales milestone in a short time and carrying backorders as well across several towns. We thank all our valuable customers for their love and trust in brand Honda. We are making efforts at the backend to reduce the waiting time as well as expanding our BigWing network fast to more towns and serve our customers better."

Also Read: Honda H'Ness CB 350 Vs Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Review

The Honda H'Ness CB 350 DLX Pro comes in dual-tone colours, dual horns and the smartphone voice activated system

Honda currently has 5 BigWing Topline dealerships across Gurugram, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Cochin and Indore, and 18 BigWing dealerships in India. By end of March 2021, Honda aims to expand the number of BigWing outlets to 50 across India. The Honda H'Ness CB 350 is only available on sale across the BigWing and BigWing Topline network.

Also Read: Honda H'Ness CB 350 Prices Hiked

The Honda CB 350 gets a slip and assist clutch, and a slick 5-speed gearbox

0 Comments

The Honda H'Ness CB 350 is HMSI's new modern classic roadster in the mid-size 350-500 cc motorcycle segment. The CB 350 is powered by a 349 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that produces 20.8 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 30 Nm of peak torque at 3,000 rpm. The top-spec DLX Pro variant boasts of Honda Smartphone Voice Control System which allows the rider to use a dedicated Honda RoadSync app through which features like alerts on incoming calls, music playback and audio instructions for navigation can be accessed. The Honda H'Ness CB 350 also comes with Honda Selectable Torque Control System (HSTC), as well as dual-channel ABS.

