Honda H'ness CB 350 Receives Price Hike By Up To Rs. 2,500

The Honda H'ness CB 350 gets its first price hike ever since its launc in October 2020

The Honda H'ness CB 350 has received its first price hike in the new year. Honda 2Wheelers India has silently increased prices on its new modern-classic motorcycle by ₹ 1,500 on the DLX variant, which is now priced at ₹ 1,86,500. Meanwhile, the range-topping CB 350 DLX Pro variant is dearer by ₹ 2,500 and costs ₹ 1,92,500 (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). This is the first price hike for the new CB 350 ever since it went on sale in October last year. We only recently had the chance to test the motorcycle, so do make sure to check out our review.

The Honda H'Ness CB 350 is now marginally more expensive than the Meteor 350, but the Benelli Imperiale 400 remains the most expensive offering in this segment

With the price hike, the Honda H'ness CB 350 is now more expensive than its direct rival - the Royal Enfield Meteor 350. In comparison, the Meteor 350 is priced from ₹ 1.76 lakh, going up to ₹ 1.90 lakh for the range-topping Supernova variant. That said, the Benelli Imperiale 400 BS6 continues to be the most expensive offering in this segment priced at ₹ 1.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

While prices are up, the Honda H'ness CB 350 does not get any changes. The motorcycle continues to draw power from the same 348 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine with fuel injection that develops 20.8 bhp and 30 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. With respect to features, the modern-classic offering boasts of a full LED headlamp, Bluetooth enabled instrument cluster with navigation, as well as Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) or traction control along with dual-channel ABS.

Developed completely by Honda 2Wheelers India for domestic and exports markets, the H'Ness CB 350 is sold exclusively via the Honda Big Wing dealerships pan India.

