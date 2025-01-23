2025 Honda Activa Launched At Rs 80,950
By car&bike Team
2 mins read
Published on January 23, 2025
Highlights
- 2025 Honda Activa priced at Rs 80,950 ex-showroom
- Gets new features and is OBS2B compliant
- Available in three variants and six colourways
Honda 2Wheelers India has just launched the 2025 edition of the popular Activa, which also holds the crown for the best-selling scooter in India. The 2025 Activa has a sticker price of Rs 80,950 for the base variant and is available in three variants: STD, DLX, and H-Smart. The scooter has been updated with a couple of new features that are available depending on the variant selected.
Also Read: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Honda Activa E: Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 1.17 Lakh
With bookings started, the scooter is available at all Honda dealerships across the country and in six colourways: Pearl Precious White, Decent Blue Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, Matte Axis Gray Metallic, Rebel Red Metallic, and Pearl Siren Blue.
Regarding design and mechanicals, the 2025 Activa hasn't undergone any changes as it continues to feature the same design, cycle parts and powertrain. However, the scooter is now OBD2B compliant to qualify for the upcoming regulations. The 109.51 cc motor now gets an idling start-stop system to further enhance fuel savings. Notably, Honda continues to offer the Activa with only drum brakes, while the competition offers their vehicles with the option of a disc brake.
Also Read: 2025 Honda Activa 125 Launched At Rs 94,422; Gets New 4.2-inch TFT Display
Furthermore, in terms of features the top-spec variant of the Activa now sports a 4.2-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, that is compatible with Honda’s RoadSync app, and also gets a C-Type charging port.
Commenting on the launch, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “The Activa has always been at the forefront of redefining mobility for Indian customers. With its latest 2025 iteration, it continues to embody the perfect blend of innovation, convenience, and reliability that has made it India’s most loved scooter. The addition of the TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity and the OBD2B-compliant engine demonstrates our commitment to staying ahead of the curve in terms of technology and sustainability. We are confident that the new Activa will not only elevate the riding experience for our customers but also reinforce Honda’s leadership in the Indian scooter market.”
