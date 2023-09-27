Honda Activa Limited Edition Launched At Rs 80,734

The Honda Activa is the highest-selling scooter in India and has even been the highest-selling two-wheeler on a few occasions. On that note, to celebrate the success of the scooter and to commensurate the onset of the festive season, the company has launched the Activa Limited Edition variant of the scooter, priced at Rs 80,734 (ex-showroom). The variant is now available across all Honda Red Wing dealerships across the country but will be on sale only for a limited duration.

While the scooter remains largely the same, it features a dark colour theme and black chrome elements, accentuated by striking stripe graphics on the body panels. The Activa 3D emblem is finished in black chrome garnish, while the rear grab rail also gets a body colour dark finish. Targeted at young buyers, the limited edition Activa is available in two colour shades, Matte Steel Black Metallic and Pearl Siren Blue. Furthermore, the scooter comes with alloy wheels, while the top-spec variant comes with Honda’s Smart Key tech.

Honda Activa Limited Edition in Matte Steel Black Metallic livery

Powering this variant of the Activa is the same 109.51cc, single-cylinder mill that registers 7.74 bhp of max power and 8.90 Nm of peak torque. The scooter is suspended by telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear.

Commenting on the launch of the limited edition Activa, Mr Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, HMSI, said, “We are pleased to announce the launch of Activa Limited Edition ahead of the auspicious festive season with striking looks, smart advanced features and a trusted reliable engine. As we strive to meet the evolving customer aspirations, HMSI will continue to raise the bar and introduce new-age offerings to provide an unmatched ownership experience.”