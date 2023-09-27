Login

Honda Activa Limited Edition Launched At Rs 80,734

With booking commenced, the limited edition Activa will be available across all Honda Red Wing dealerships but only for a limited duration
Calendar-icon

By Janak Sorap

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

27-Sep-23 05:46 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Priced at Rs 80,734 (ex-showroom)
  • Offered in two colour schemes
  • Gets black chrome garnish elements and striking graphics

The Honda Activa is the highest-selling scooter in India and has even been the highest-selling two-wheeler on a few occasions. On that note, to celebrate the success of the scooter and to commensurate the onset of the festive season, the company has launched the Activa Limited Edition variant of the scooter, priced at Rs 80,734 (ex-showroom). The variant is now available across all Honda Red Wing dealerships across the country but will be on sale only for a limited duration.

 

Also Read: 2023 Honda Hornet 2.0, Dio 125 Repsol Editions Launched

While the scooter remains largely the same, it features a dark colour theme and black chrome elements, accentuated by striking stripe graphics on the body panels. The Activa 3D emblem is finished in black chrome garnish, while the rear grab rail also gets a body colour dark finish. Targeted at young buyers, the limited edition Activa is available in two colour shades, Matte Steel Black Metallic and Pearl Siren Blue. Furthermore, the scooter comes with alloy wheels, while the top-spec variant comes with Honda’s Smart Key tech. 

Honda Activa Limited Edition in Matte Steel Black Metallic livery

 

Powering this variant of the Activa is the same 109.51cc, single-cylinder mill that registers 7.74 bhp of max power and 8.90 Nm of peak torque. The scooter is suspended by telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear.  

 

 

Commenting on the launch of the limited edition Activa, Mr Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, HMSI, said, “We are pleased to announce the launch of Activa Limited Edition ahead of the auspicious festive season with striking looks, smart advanced features and a trusted reliable engine. As we strive to meet the evolving customer aspirations, HMSI will continue to raise the bar and introduce new-age offerings to provide an unmatched ownership experience.”

# Honda Activa 6G# Honda Activa Limited Edition# Honda Activa scooter# scooter# petrol# commuter# highest selling scooter

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 21.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi Q5
7.1
0
10
2015 Audi Q5
70,925 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 15.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
70,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
54,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 18.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Research More on Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G
8.1
0
10
Honda Activa 6G

Starts at ₹ 74,536 - 80,537

Check On-Road Price
View Activa 6G Specifications
View Activa 6G Features

Popular Honda Models

Honda CB Unicorn 160
Honda CB Unicorn 160

₹ 1.06 - 1.1 Lakh

Honda Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G

₹ 74,536 - 80,537

Honda CB Shine
Honda CB Shine

₹ 77,378 - 82,878

Honda SP 125
Honda SP 125

₹ 85,131 - 90,567

Honda Dio
Honda Dio

₹ 68,625 - 77,712

Honda Activa 125 FI
Honda Activa 125 FI

₹ 78,920 - 88,093

Honda Livo
Honda Livo

₹ 78,500 - 82,500

Honda Hornet 2.0
Honda Hornet 2.0

₹ 1.39 - 1.4 Lakh

Honda X-Blade
Honda X-Blade

₹ 1.12 - 1.16 Lakh

Honda Grazia
Honda Grazia

₹ 82,566 - 89,903

Honda Gold Wing
Honda Gold Wing

₹ 39.72 Lakh

Honda CB 350 RS
Honda CB 350 RS

₹ 2.15 - 2.18 Lakh

Honda CBR 1000RR
Honda CBR 1000RR

₹ 16.43 - 19.28 Lakh

Honda H Ness CB 350
Honda H Ness CB 350

₹ 1.96 - 2.15 Lakh

Honda CB300R
Honda CB300R

₹ 2.77 Lakh

Honda CB200X
Honda CB200X

₹ 1.45 - 1.46 Lakh

Honda CB300F
Honda CB300F

₹ 1.7 Lakh

Honda CB500X
Honda CB500X

₹ 6.87 Lakh

Honda CBR650R
Honda CBR650R

₹ 9.35 Lakh

Honda CB 650 R
Honda CB 650 R

₹ 8.67 Lakh

Honda CB1000R Plus
Honda CB1000R Plus

₹ 14.47 Lakh

Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin

₹ 16.02 - 17.56 Lakh

Honda Dio 125
Honda Dio 125

₹ 83,400 - 92,300

Honda Shine 100
Honda Shine 100

₹ 64,900

Honda SP 160
Honda SP 160

₹ 1.18 - 1.22 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

BMW iX1
BMW iX1

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 28, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Aston Martin DB12
Aston Martin DB12

₹ 4.5 - 5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 20, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Consider Exploring

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

More Powerful Hero XPulse 210 Spied On Test; Gets Karizma XMR’s mill
More Powerful Hero XPulse 210 Spied On Test; Gets Karizma XMR’s mill
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The text mule of the next-generation XPulse was spotted for the first time sporting the 210cc mill from the recently launched Karizma XMR

Lexus LM Luxury MPV Receives Over 100 Bookings In India
Lexus LM Luxury MPV Receives Over 100 Bookings In India
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Lexus is expected to reveal price figures for the LM in India by the end of 2023

New BMW 5 Series Plug-In Hybrid Unveiled With Over 100 KM Of Pure Electric Range
New BMW 5 Series Plug-In Hybrid Unveiled With Over 100 KM Of Pure Electric Range
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The new 5 Series plug-in hybrid will be available in 530e and 550e spec and have an EV-only range of up to 103 km.

Honda Activa Limited Edition Launched At Rs 80,734
Honda Activa Limited Edition Launched At Rs 80,734
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

With booking commenced, the limited edition Activa will be available across all Honda Red Wing dealerships but only for a limited duration

Mahindra Bolero Maxx Pik-Up Crosses 1 Lakh Units Production Milestone
Mahindra Bolero Maxx Pik-Up Crosses 1 Lakh Units Production Milestone
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

Mahindra has recently rolled out its 1,00,000th Bolero MaXX Pik-Up. The brand took 16 months to achieve this milestone.

One-Off Rolls-Royce Phantom 'Cinque Terre' Unveiled
One-Off Rolls-Royce Phantom 'Cinque Terre' Unveiled
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

This 'Inspired by Cinque Terre' Phantom is a one-of-a-kind commission, destined for a collector's collection, and will not be replicated

Mercedes-AMG G63 ‘Grand Edition’ Launched In India; Priced at Rs 4 Crore
Mercedes-AMG G63 ‘Grand Edition’ Launched In India; Priced at Rs 4 Crore
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

This model is limited to just 25 units in India, and will only be sold to existing Mercedes-Maybach, Mercedes-AMG, and S-Class customers

New Skoda Kodiaq To Debut On October 4; Design Previewed In Sketches
New Skoda Kodiaq To Debut On October 4; Design Previewed In Sketches
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

Second-gen Kodiaq will be longer than the model it replaces and will feature an evolutionary design.

MV Agusta Lucky Explorer To Be Renamed Enduro Veloce
MV Agusta Lucky Explorer To Be Renamed Enduro Veloce
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

The renaming of the adventure bike line-up to Enduro Veloce will be more conventional in the sense of MV Agusta’s model line-up, rather than creating a sub-brand under the Lucky Explorer name.

Toyota Rumion Accessories Revealed
Toyota Rumion Accessories Revealed
c&b icon
By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

7 hours ago

The Toyota-badged derivative of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga gets a 1-year warranty on official accessories

More Powerful Hero XPulse 210 Spied On Test; Gets Karizma XMR’s mill
More Powerful Hero XPulse 210 Spied On Test; Gets Karizma XMR’s mill
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The text mule of the next-generation XPulse was spotted for the first time sporting the 210cc mill from the recently launched Karizma XMR

Bajaj Pulsar N150 Launched At Rs 1.17 Lakh
Bajaj Pulsar N150 Launched At Rs 1.17 Lakh
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

8 hours ago

Launched alongside the P150 and the Pulsar 150, the new N150 is available in three colour options

Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Spied On Test With Hub Motor
Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Spied On Test With Hub Motor
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

New variant with a hub-mounted motor could help target more price-conscious buyers.

Honda SP125 Sports Edition Launched, Priced At Rs. 90,567
Honda SP125 Sports Edition Launched, Priced At Rs. 90,567
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Christened Honda SP125 Sports Edition, the motorcycle is priced at Rs. 90,567 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It will be available for a limited period.

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Spied: New Pics Reveal Interior Details
2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Spied: New Pics Reveal Interior Details
c&b icon
By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

2 days ago

The Sonet likely to be launched in early 2024

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Honda Activa Limited Edition Launched At Rs 80,734
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved