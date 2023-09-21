2023 Honda Hornet 2.0, Dio 125 Repsol Editions Launched

Ahead of India’s inaugural MotoGP race, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched the 2023 Repsol editions of the Hornet 2.0 and Dio 125. Priced at Rs 1.40 lakh and Rs 92,300 respectively (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Repsol editions pay homage to the Repsol Honda MotoGP race bikes featuring a Ross White and Vibrant Orange colour scheme similar to the race bike's livery.

“Racing is the heart of Honda. The pinnacle of motorcycle racing, MotoGP, is happening in India for the first time ever and there is a lot of enthusiasm among the Indian fans to witness history in the making. To further amplify their excitement, we have launched the 2023 Repsol Editions of Hornet 2.0 and Dio 125. We wish the upcoming BharatGP to be a great success,” said Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India.

In terms of features, both the Dio and Hornet 2.0 Repsol Editions are identical to the top variants of the standard model. Both Repsol Editions cost about Rs 1,000 more than the respective standard top variant.

The Dio Respol edition gets bits such as orange-finished alloy wheels, an LED headlamp, digital instrument console, Honda’s Smart Key and a three-step adjustable rear suspension.

On the powertrain front, it uses the same 123.92 cc engine as the standard Dio 125 developing 8.2 bhp and 10.4 Nm.

The Hornet 2.0 Repsol edition also mirrors the standard motorcycle in terms of features and specifications. It gets all-LED lighting, a digital instrument cluster with 5 levels of brightness and an assist and slipper clutch. Power comes from a 184.4 cc single-cylinder engine developing 17 bhp and 15.9 Nm.