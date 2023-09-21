Login

2023 Honda Hornet 2.0, Dio 125 Repsol Editions Launched

The Repsol edition models get the Ross White and Vibrant Orange colour scheme reminiscent of the Team Repsol Honda MotoGP bikes.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

21-Sep-23 06:53 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Repsol Editions get colour scheme reminiscent of the Repsol Honda MotoGP race bikes
  • Cost about Rs 1,000 more than the top variant
  • Equipment and specifications remain unchanged

Ahead of India’s inaugural MotoGP race, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched the 2023 Repsol editions of the Hornet 2.0 and Dio 125. Priced at Rs 1.40 lakh and Rs 92,300 respectively (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Repsol editions pay homage to the Repsol Honda MotoGP race bikes featuring a Ross White and Vibrant Orange colour scheme similar to the race bike's livery.

 

Also read: Honda Unveils Motocompacto Foldable Electric Scooter
 

“Racing is the heart of Honda. The pinnacle of motorcycle racing, MotoGP, is happening in India for the first time ever and there is a lot of enthusiasm among the Indian fans to witness history in the making. To further amplify their excitement, we have launched the 2023 Repsol Editions of Hornet 2.0 and Dio 125. We wish the upcoming BharatGP to be a great success,” said Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India.

 

Also read: 2023 Honda CB200X Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.47 Lakh
 

In terms of features, both the Dio and Hornet 2.0 Repsol Editions are identical to the top variants of the standard model. Both Repsol Editions cost about Rs 1,000 more than the respective standard top variant.

The Dio Respol edition gets bits such as orange-finished alloy wheels, an LED headlamp, digital instrument console, Honda’s Smart Key and a three-step adjustable rear suspension.

On the powertrain front, it uses the same 123.92 cc engine as the standard Dio 125 developing 8.2 bhp and 10.4 Nm.

 

Also read: Honda CB300F Launched With OBD-2 Compliant Engine; Priced At Rs 1.70 Lakh
 

The Hornet 2.0 Repsol edition also mirrors the standard motorcycle in terms of features and specifications. It gets all-LED lighting, a digital instrument cluster with 5 levels of brightness and an assist and slipper clutch. Power comes from a 184.4 cc single-cylinder engine developing 17 bhp and 15.9 Nm.

# Honda Hornet 2.0# Honda Scooter and Motorcycle India# HMSI# Honda Dio 125# Honda Dio# Honda Repsol Edition# Honda Hornet 2.0 Repsol Edition# Honda Dio 125 Repsol Edition

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2023 Maruti Suzuki XL6
9.2
0
10
2023 Maruti Suzuki XL6
4,338 km
Petrol+CNG
Manual
₹ 13.75 L
₹ 29,078/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra Scorpio
8.0
0
10
2019 Mahindra Scorpio
23,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 12.50 L
₹ 27,996/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra Scorpio
7.7
0
10
2017 Mahindra Scorpio
18,999 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 12.50 L
₹ 27,996/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Honda City
7.9
0
10
2019 Honda City
30,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 10.25 L
₹ 22,956/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Hyundai Verna
2019 Hyundai Verna
55,177 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 9.25 L
₹ 20,717/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Corolla Altis
8.0
0
10
2018 Toyota Corolla Altis
40,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
₹ 33,035/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan
7.7
0
10
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan
44,112 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 19.50 L
₹ 43,673/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Hyundai Creta
7.6
0
10
2017 Hyundai Creta
50,259 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.00 L
₹ 22,397/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 MG Hector Plus
9.0
0
10
2023 MG Hector Plus
4,200 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 22.75 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Tata Hexa
8.0
0
10
2018 Tata Hexa
14,500 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 11.25 L
₹ 25,196/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

Aston Martin DB12
Aston Martin DB12

₹ 4.5 - 5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

₹ 3.2 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

EeVe Tesero
EeVe Tesero

₹ 1 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 22, 2023

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 20, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

You might be interested in

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 Specifications Leaked
Upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 Specifications Leaked
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-13830 second ago

The leaked documents reveal that the motorcycle will get a 451.65 cc engine that will develop peak power at 8000 rpm

MotoGP Bharat: Visa Issues Resolved For Marc Marquez Ahead Of Inaugural IndianOil Grand Prix
MotoGP Bharat: Visa Issues Resolved For Marc Marquez Ahead Of Inaugural IndianOil Grand Prix
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-10419 second ago

Visa issues had disrupted the lead up to the inaugural MotoGP Indian Grand Prix, affecting many teams and riders, including superstar Marc Marquez.

Volkswagen Strikes Deal with Bugatti & Rimac for Import and Distribution of High-Performance Vehicles in the U.S.
Volkswagen Strikes Deal with Bugatti & Rimac for Import and Distribution of High-Performance Vehicles in the U.S.
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-9115 second ago

The agreement strengthened the VWs existing portfolio, which spans from mass-market Volkswagens to the high-end hypercars offered by Bugatti and Rimac

2024 Audi Q4, Q4 Sportback e-tron Revealed; Get Updated Powertrains, More Range
2024 Audi Q4, Q4 Sportback e-tron Revealed; Get Updated Powertrains, More Range
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

-8055 second ago

Audi says that the 2024 model year EVs get an optimized battery cell chemistry for faster charging and a new more efficient and powerful electric motor.

MoRTH Postpones Mandatory Commercial Vehicle Fitness Testing Deadline To October 2024
MoRTH Postpones Mandatory Commercial Vehicle Fitness Testing Deadline To October 2024
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-3457 second ago

This extension was announced through a notification, dated September 12, 2023.

UK Pushes Combustion Engine Ban To 2035
UK Pushes Combustion Engine Ban To 2035
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

9 second ago

The United Kingdom's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced the change in policy, which was planned to go into effect in 2030.

Suzuki Motorcycle India To Host 'Suzuki Matsuri 2023' Event in New Delhi
Suzuki Motorcycle India To Host 'Suzuki Matsuri 2023' Event in New Delhi
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The event is scheduled to take place on October 1st, 2023, at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi.

TVS Electric One-Make Championship To Debut On Sep 29
TVS Electric One-Make Championship To Debut On Sep 29
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The Electric One Make Championship will debut at the fourth round of the Indian National Motorcycle Road Racing Championship and will feature 8 riders.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Homologated In India: Key Specifications Out Ahead Of Launch
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Homologated In India: Key Specifications Out Ahead Of Launch
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Sharing its 648 cc parallel-twin engine with the Super Meteor 650 cruiser, the Shotgun 650 could well be the most expensive Royal Enfield offering to date.

McLaren GT Special Edition From MSO Unveiled; Limited to 8 Units
McLaren GT Special Edition From MSO Unveiled; Limited to 8 Units
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

This limited-edition series of the McLaren GT comprises four unique models exclusive to the UK market

Updated Honda Hornet 2.0 Launched At Rs 1.39 Lakh; Gets Slipper Clutch
Updated Honda Hornet 2.0 Launched At Rs 1.39 Lakh; Gets Slipper Clutch
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

23 days ago

The updated motorcycle gets revised graphics, an OBD2-compliant engine and a new assist and slipper clutch.

Honda 2Wheelers To Unveil New Motorcycle On August 2, 2023
Honda 2Wheelers To Unveil New Motorcycle On August 2, 2023
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India is all set to unveil a new premium commuter motorcycle in the 150-160 cc segment. The new model will take on the likes of the Hero Xtreme 160R, Bajaj Pulsar N160 and the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V.

Honda Dio 125 Launch: Top 5 Highlights
Honda Dio 125 Launch: Top 5 Highlights
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

2 months ago

The Dio 125 is available in two variants and is priced at Rs 83,400

Honda Dio 125 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 83,400
Honda Dio 125 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 83,400
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 months ago

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India launched the new Honda Dio 125. It gets the same 125 cc motor as the Grazia 125.

New Honda Two-Wheeler Teased; Could Be A New Scooter or ADV
New Honda Two-Wheeler Teased; Could Be A New Scooter or ADV
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 months ago

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India recently released a teaser on its social media handles, hinting at the launch of a new two-wheeler. But what it could be? We believe it is either a new scooter or a new 300 cc ADV.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • 2023 Honda Hornet 2.0, Dio 125 Repsol Editions Launched
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn