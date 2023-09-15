Login

2023 Honda CB200X Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.47 Lakh

The 2023 Honda CB200X is now OBD-II compliant and also gets an assist and a slipper clutch.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

15-Sep-23 02:13 PM IST

Highlights

  • 2023 Honda CB200X launched in India
  • It gets OBD-II compliance and an assist & slipper clutch
  • No other changes on the motorcycle

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched the 2023 Honda CB200X, which is priced at Rs. 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom). At the time of its launch two years ago, the motorcycle was priced at Rs. 1.44 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike is now OBD-II compliant and an assist and slipper clutch.

 

The Honda CB200X shares its engine and chassis with the Honda Hornet 2.0. It gets block pattern tyres and a plastic bash plate for some added capability to take on rough terrain, but it's not meant for hard-core off-roading.

The motorcycle gets gold- coloured USD fork up front and a monoshock at the rear. The CB200X has a 167 mm ground clearance, which should be enough for mild trails and kaccha roads The bike has a kerb weight of 147 kg. There is also a fully digital instrument panel that has five levels of customisable brightness. Other features include full LED lighting and single-channel ABS.

The bike gets a 184.4 cc, 4 stroke, single-cylinder BS-6 PGM-FI engine. It churns out 17 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 15.9 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The engine gets Honda's programmed fuel injection with 8 on-board sensors which constantly inject optimum fuel and air mixture for better efficiency and performance.

 

The 2023 CB200X will be available in three colours – Decent Blue Metallic (new), Pearl Nightstar Black and Sports Red. HMSI is also offering a 10 year warranty package (3 year standard + 7 year optional) on the motorcycle.

