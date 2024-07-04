Login
Honda CB 200X, Hornet 2.0 Now Available At BigWing Showrooms

Both models will be sold alongside the CB350 RS, H'ness CB350, and other large-capacity Honda motorcycles.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 4, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The Hornet 2.0 is the most affordable bike at a BigWing showroom
  • Both models were updated late last year
  • The CB200X is based on the Hornet 2.0

Honda Two-wheelers BigWing dealerships, previously reserved for the brand's higher displacement motorcycles such as the GoldWing Tour, Transalp, Africa Twin, and other models including the CB350 RS, H'ness CB350, and CB350, are now also selling the Honda CB200X and Hornet 2.0. Moreover, this is the first time a sub-300 cc motorcycle is being offered through the brand's BigWing dealership. 

 

Also Read: Two-Wheeler Sales June 2024: Honda, Hero MotoCorp, TVS Witness Growth In Sales 

 

Honda 2023 CB 200 X Sports Red

 

This move by Honda is anticipated to boost sales at BigWing dealerships. The CB200X and Hornet 2.0 availability across the entire Honda two-wheeler sales network is expected to enhance its accessibility as well. 

 

Both models received significant updates late last year, most notably the addition of OBD2-compliant engines. The Honda CB200X, essentially an ADV version of the Hornet 2.0, shares the same platform but with visual differences and no mechanical changes.

 

Also Read: Honda Eying Small-Capacity Adventure Bike Segment In India? 

 

Honda Hornet 2 0 f12bc644f2 removebg preview

 

Both motorcycles are equipped with an 184.4 cc, single-cylinder engine producing 17 bhp and 15.9 Nm of peak torque. The CB200X is priced at Rs 1.47 lakh, while the Hornet 2.0 is priced at Rs 1.39 lakh (ex-showroom). With this, the latter is the most affordable bike at a BigWing dealership. 

