Honda CB 200X, Hornet 2.0 Now Available At BigWing Showrooms
Published on July 4, 2024
Highlights
- The Hornet 2.0 is the most affordable bike at a BigWing showroom
- Both models were updated late last year
- The CB200X is based on the Hornet 2.0
Honda Two-wheelers BigWing dealerships, previously reserved for the brand's higher displacement motorcycles such as the GoldWing Tour, Transalp, Africa Twin, and other models including the CB350 RS, H'ness CB350, and CB350, are now also selling the Honda CB200X and Hornet 2.0. Moreover, this is the first time a sub-300 cc motorcycle is being offered through the brand's BigWing dealership.
This move by Honda is anticipated to boost sales at BigWing dealerships. The CB200X and Hornet 2.0 availability across the entire Honda two-wheeler sales network is expected to enhance its accessibility as well.
Both models received significant updates late last year, most notably the addition of OBD2-compliant engines. The Honda CB200X, essentially an ADV version of the Hornet 2.0, shares the same platform but with visual differences and no mechanical changes.
Both motorcycles are equipped with an 184.4 cc, single-cylinder engine producing 17 bhp and 15.9 Nm of peak torque. The CB200X is priced at Rs 1.47 lakh, while the Hornet 2.0 is priced at Rs 1.39 lakh (ex-showroom). With this, the latter is the most affordable bike at a BigWing dealership.
