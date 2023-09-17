Login

Honda Unveils Motocompacto Foldable Electric Scooter

The Honda Motocompacto is an electric scooter that pays homage to the iconic Motocompo from the early 1980s
By Jafar Rizvi

2 mins read

17-Sep-23 10:31 AM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Ideal for a short trip around the city
  • It has a maximum speed of 24 kmph
  • It has a range of up to 19 km on a single charge

Honda recently unveiled the Motocompacto, an electric scooter that pays homage to the iconic Motocompo from the early 1980s. It operates emissions-free and delivers a range of up to 19 km on a single charge, making it ideal for short trips around the city. Moreover, it is foldable and looks like a fun-to-ride solution for modern city commuters.

 

Also Read: Honda Delivers 100 Units Of The Elevate In Hyderabad

Despite its compact size, the Motocompacto doesn't compromise on style. It retains a retro aesthetic with an all-white body that exudes a timeless charm. Behind this innovative scooter are Honda engineers from Ohio and California, who have incorporated 32 patents into its design. The uniqueness of the Motocompacto lies in its transformation into a compact, lightweight, and stackable carrying case. This feature makes it easy to transport in a vehicle, take on public transportation, or store in tight spaces.

 

Also Read: 2023 Honda CB200X Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.47 Lakh

The Motocompacto electric scooter by Honda comes equipped with a permanent magnet, direct-drive motor that delivers a peak output of 490 W and a torque of 16 Nm. It utilises front-wheel drive and can reach a maximum speed of 24 kmph. The scooter is powered by a 6.8-Ah battery, which can be fully charged in 3.5 hours using a standard 110-volt outlet. With this energy, it offers a range of up to 19 km on a single charge.

 

In terms of dimensions and capacities, it features a wheelbase of 742 mm. Its length, in the ready-to-ride and folded configuration, is 968 mm and 742 mm, respectively. The height measures 889 mm when ready to ride and a compact 536 mm when folded. The width also adjusts, from 437 mm when ready to ride to a slim 100 mm when folded. The seat height is set at 622.3 mm, providing a comfortable riding position for users. In terms of weight, the Motocompacto weighs only 18 kg, making it easy to handle.

 

