Honda Files Patents For Motocompacto Electric Folding Scooter

The Motocompacto name is familiar with the 1980s MotoCompo folding scooter Honda had introduced for a brief run.

Honda had showcased the Compo Concept electric scooter at the 2011 Tokyo Motor Show

Honda has filed for the trademark Motocompacto, hinting at the possible return of the 1980s MotoCompo folding scooter. Only difference is, that this time around, the Motocompacto will be powered by an electric motor. Honda describes the new vehicle as relating to "land vehicles, namely, electric scooters", so it's almost certainly going to be a foldable electric scooter that will come with the Motocompacto name. Honda showcased a foldable electric scooter concept at the 2011 Tokyo Motor Show, called the Motor Compo Concept, and the Motocompacto could well be a development of that concept.

dr53kcgk

The Honda Compo concept showcased removable batteries, way back in 2011

So far, it's only a trademark filing, and no actual designs or patent images have been filed, yet. The Moto Compo folding scooter concept did showcase a swappable battery, and that was almost a decade ago. With electric scooters, powertrains, battery packs and charging network going through quite a bit of evolution over the last decade, it may well be time for Honda to finally see that concept from 2011 to see through its production. Honda is also actively working on battery swapping technology, and future electric two-wheeler production may be gathering pace now.

v8o4rf9

The Honda Motocompo was a folding scooter with a 50 cc engine launched in 1981

0 Comments

The original Moto Compo was a suitcase-sized petrol-powered scooter that was launched in 1981 and was in production till 1983. The folding 50 cc mini scooter was designed to fit into the boot of the Honda City, as a sort of last mile connectivity option, if you will, that Honda had designed four decades ago. The new Motocompacto will have the same basic concept, of a small, portable machine, but with electric power. And now that the name has been trademarked, it may just be a matter of time when we get to see some sort of design renderings, and possibly even a prototype in concept form, maybe sooner than later.

