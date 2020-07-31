New Cars and Bikes in India

Honda Electric Super Cub Revealed In Latest Patent Filings

Patent images reveal an electric Honda Super Cub with what seems like a removable battery.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
Latest patent images reveal an electric Honda Super Cub with a removable battery

Highlights

  • The electric Super Cub is shown with a removable battery
  • The US Patent and Trademark Office has published the patents
  • The Honda Super Cub is one of the most popular Honda models worldwide

Honda introduced a concept electric scooter as far back as in 2009, with a design based on the hugely popular Honda Super Cub. And now, it seems the electric Super Cub is about to become reality. Patents filed in 2016, and now officially published reveal designs of the electric Super Cub, hinting at the very real possibility that Honda may be working on an electric version of its legendary and most popular two-wheeler model. Patent applications published by the US Patent and Trademark Office show several drawings, not just for the electric Super Cub, but also for the removable battery system that the bike uses.

6gubcur4

The patent images show the removable battery system of the electric Super Cub

Honda

Honda Bikes

Activa 5G

Activa 6G

CB Shine

CB Shine SP

SP 125

Dio

CB Unicorn 160

Livo

CB Unicorn 150

CD 110 Dream

X-Blade

Aviator

Dream Yuga

Grazia

CRF1100L Africa Twin

Activa 125 FI

Dream Neo

CBR 1000RR

Gold Wing

CB300R

CBR650R

CB 1000R

Africa Twin

CB1000R Plus

A removable battery will certainly be helpful for owners of the electric Super Cub, who can just remove the battery and put it for charging while attending classes in college, the workplace, or even overnight at home, or the university hostel. The patent designs also reveal where the battery will be installed on the bike, in a case structure, and mounted on the lowest point in the bike's frame, but with a tilting mechanism. So, there are no leads to be clipped on or any terminals to be attached. The battery case can be tilted forward, making the battery easily accessible.

uv6qj0v

Filing a patent is not always a guarantee of an idea making to production, but the chances of an electric version of a popular model are high

Also Read: Honda Super Cub Production Tops 100 Million Units

0 Comments

The idea of an electric Honda Super Cub is certainly exciting. And going by the popularity of the Honda Super Cub, which has sold over 100 million units since 1958, the electric version, if introduced, will also prove to be popular. The only catch is that it's still a patent, and patents don't always make it to the drawing board of actual product development. So, the jury is still out on an electric Honda Super Cub making it to production.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Honda Activa 5G with Immediate Rivals

Honda Activa 5G
Honda
Activa 5G

Popular Honda Bikes

Honda Activa 5G
Honda Activa 5G
₹ 54,632 - 56,897 *
Honda Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
₹ 65,419 - 66,919 *
Honda CB Shine
Honda CB Shine
₹ 68,812 - 73,512 *
Honda CB Shine SP
Honda CB Shine SP
₹ 64,098 - 68,015 *
Honda SP 125
Honda SP 125
₹ 74,407 - 78,607 *
Honda Dio
Honda Dio
₹ 61,497 - 64,847 *
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Honda CB Unicorn 160
₹ 94,548 *
Honda Livo
Honda Livo
₹ 70,056 *
Honda CB Unicorn 150
Honda CB Unicorn 150
₹ 78,815 *
Honda CD 110 Dream
Honda CD 110 Dream
₹ 64,505 - 65,505 *
Honda X-Blade
Honda X-Blade
₹ 1.07 - 1.11 Lakh *
Honda Aviator
Honda Aviator
₹ 55,832 - 60,186 *
Honda Dream Yuga
Honda Dream Yuga
₹ 54,247 *
Honda Grazia
Honda Grazia
₹ 73,912 - 80,978 *
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
₹ 15.35 - 16.1 Lakh *
Honda Activa 125 FI
Honda Activa 125 FI
₹ 68,997 - 75,997 *
Honda Dream Neo
Honda Dream Neo
₹ 52,299 - 52,590 *
Honda CBR 1000RR
Honda CBR 1000RR
₹ 16.43 - 19.28 Lakh *
Honda Gold Wing
Honda Gold Wing
₹ 27.79 Lakh *
Honda CB300R
Honda CB300R
₹ 2.42 Lakh *
Honda CBR650R
Honda CBR650R
₹ 7.7 Lakh *
Honda CB 1000R
Honda CB 1000R
₹ 13.38 Lakh *
Honda Africa Twin
Honda Africa Twin
₹ 13.5 Lakh *
Honda CB1000R Plus
Honda CB1000R Plus
₹ 14.47 Lakh *
View More
Jawa Perak 4
x
Skoda Rapid is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Skoda Rapid is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Skoda Superb is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Skoda Superb is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Skoda Karoq is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Skoda Karoq is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
2020 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, Fireblade SP Bookings Open; India Launch Soon
2020 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, Fireblade SP Bookings Open; India Launch Soon
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities