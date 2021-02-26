New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Honda Files Patents For Bike-Mounted Drone

What is not clear is what the drone will be used for; will it help show the rider a bird's eye view of traffic ahead, or will it be to take pictures and videos?

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Patent filings from Honda reveal a motorcycle-mounted autonomous drone expand View Photos
Patent filings from Honda reveal a motorcycle-mounted autonomous drone

Highlights

  • A drone mounted on the tail of a motorcycle could offer new insights
  • Honda could use the drone to monitor traffic ahead
  • So far, there's no clarity on what use the drone will be for eventually

Honda has filed a patent application for a motorcycle-mounted drone, and from the looks of it, it will be a future development of an autonomous flying machine built onto the bike. The idea is that the drone can be released on command from the motorcycle, and return automatically when needing a re-charge. But what is not clear is what the drone will be used for. Honda's own patent filing suggests a host of possible uses, without focusing on a single main benefit of the motorcycle-mounted drone.

Also Read: Honda Patents Reveal Mind-Reading Motorcycle Tech

j2kalmcc

The autonomous drone will be mounted on the motorcycle's tail section, where a conventional top box is mounted

Based on the patent diagrams, what we can see is a small drone mounted in the tail box of the bike. The top box would be normally closed, so possibly it will offer a rack for strapping on luggage if needed, when the drone is not in use. When activated, the top box is designed to open, and allow the autonomous drone to fly out ahead of the motorcycle. And the drone would also be capable of navigating and returning to the motorcycle by itself, without needing the rider to focus on controlling the drone, and concentrate on riding and the road ahead. But what use is such a drone, apart from capturing cool images and videos from above?

Also Read: Honda Patents Reveal New Aerodynamic Tail Section

Newsbeep
oakf0bak

The tech could be used to monitor traffic congestion

0 Comments

One potential purpose is that the drone could be used to deliver fully charged battery packs to the electric motorcycle. But the battery packs need to be quite light, to be able to be carried by a drone of that size. The other purpose is for the drone to do traffic scouting, reporting to the rider of obstacles or a traffic congestion up ahead. But there are some questions that remain. How will the drone be launched from a moving motorcycle, and how will it return to dock at a motorcycle moving, at least at normal traffic speed, if not highway speeds? It's certainly a unique patent, and one that will likely be developed further, as rider assisted safety systems evolve in the coming years and decades.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Honda Bikes

  • Colors1
    Colors1
  • Images10
    Images10
  • Images2
    Images2
  • Honda Activa 6g 3 Step Rear Adjustable Suspension
    Honda Activa 6g 3 Step Rear Adjustable Suspension
  • Honda Activa 6g 12inch Alloy Wheels
    Honda Activa 6g 12inch Alloy Wheels
  • Honda Activa 6g Alloy Wheels
    Honda Activa 6g Alloy Wheels
  • Sp 125 Digital
    Sp 125 Digital
  • Sp 125 Passlight
    Sp 125 Passlight
  • Sp 125 Suspension
    Sp 125 Suspension
  • Honda Hornet 20 Right Side Facing View
    Honda Hornet 20 Right Side Facing View
  • Honda Hornet 20 Left Side Facing View
    Honda Hornet 20 Left Side Facing View
  • Honda Hornet 20 Rearview
    Honda Hornet 20 Rearview
  • Honda Livo Tail Light
    Honda Livo Tail Light
  • Honda Livo Speedometer
    Honda Livo Speedometer
  • Honda Livo Killswitch
    Honda Livo Killswitch
  • Honda Hness Cb 350 Tank
    Honda Hness Cb 350 Tank
  • Honda Hness Cb 350 Engine
    Honda Hness Cb 350 Engine
  • Honda Hness Cb 350 Headlight And Tail Light
    Honda Hness Cb 350 Headlight And Tail Light
  • Honda X Blade Robo Face Led Headlamp
    Honda X Blade Robo Face Led Headlamp
  • Honda X Blade Hazard Switch
    Honda X Blade Hazard Switch
  • Honda X Blade Low Maintenance Seal Chain
    Honda X Blade Low Maintenance Seal Chain
  • Honda Cd 110 Silent Start With Acg
    Honda Cd 110 Silent Start With Acg
  • Honda Cd 110 Start Stop Switch
    Honda Cd 110 Start Stop Switch
  • Honda Cd 110 Passing Switch
    Honda Cd 110 Passing Switch
  • 2018 Honda Cb Hornet 160r Front
    2018 Honda Cb Hornet 160r Front
  • 2018 Honda Cb Hornet 160r Rear Profile
    2018 Honda Cb Hornet 160r Rear Profile
  • Sports Red
    Sports Red
  • Pearl Amazing White
    Pearl Amazing White
  • Matt Selene Silver Metallic
    Matt Selene Silver Metallic
  • Pearl Igneous Black
    Pearl Igneous Black
x
7 Reasons Why Your Next Maruti Suzuki Car Should Be A Subscription
7 Reasons Why Your Next Maruti Suzuki Car Should Be A Subscription
Aston Martin Says Back On The Road To Profitability After 2020 Loss
Aston Martin Says Back On The Road To Profitability After 2020 Loss
All-New Mercedes-Benz C-Class Breaks Cover
All-New Mercedes-Benz C-Class Breaks Cover
Morris Garages India Rolls Out The 50,000th MG Hector With An All-Women Crew
Morris Garages India Rolls Out The 50,000th MG Hector With An All-Women Crew
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities