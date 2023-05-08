Honda Takes A Leap Into The Future With Performance Electric Motorcycles

Honda, the Japanese motorcycle giant, has been a leader in the motorcycle industry since it was first conceived. From its humble beginnings in 1949, the brand has built a reputation for producing high-quality, reliable motorcycles that are both practical and fun to ride. Over the years, Honda has continued to innovate and push the boundaries of motorcycle design and technology. Now, the company is taking its next big step by announcing the development of performance electric motorcycles.

Honda is also working on making a mini electric motorcycle for kids.

Looking at the teaser images released by Honda, it is evident that the brand is working on creating a whole range of electric two-wheelers. As Honda states, they plan to launch four electric motorcycles by 2024 or 2025. From the image released by Honda, it is evident that two of these motorcycles are going to be heavily inspired by cafe racers, while there is also an ADV-inspired scooter in the works.

The next generation of electric motorcycles from Honda could be heavily inspired from the CMX Rebel motorcycle range

According to reports, Honda is developing electric motorcycles that will compete in the 500-750cc segment. These motorcycles will be designed for sporty, high-performance riding rather than commuting or short trips. This move showcases the brand still being committed to retaining the excitement and thrill of motorcycling but modernizing it for the future. Furthermore, the brand is also reportedly working on new battery technology that will provide extended range and fast charging times.

There are no immediate plans to make an Africa Twin inspired electric ADV

Moreover, with the brand focusing on building a high-performance electric motorcycle, we can expect it to lead to a new era of electric motorcycle racing potentially since it will give a push to other manufacturers to design and build their own electric motorcycles specifically designed for racing.