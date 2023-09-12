Login

Honda CB300F Launched With OBD-2 Compliant Engine; Priced At Rs 1.70 Lakh

The updated motorcycle now features a modern OBD2-compliant engine, but its performance remains unchanged
By Jafar Rizvi

2 mins read

12-Sep-23 10:29 AM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Available in a single Deluxe Pro variant
  • performance remains unchanged
  • Gets a modern fully digital instrument panel

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched the 2023 CB300F in India. Available in a single Deluxe Pro variant, it comes with a sticker price of Rs 1.70 lakh (ex-showroom). This motorcycle now features a modern OBD2-compliant engine, with no other mechanical changes.

 

This motorcycle now features a modern OBD2-compliant engine

 

The updated Honda CB300F retains its previous performance, running on a 293.52 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine producing 24.14 bhp and 25.6 Nm of apex torque. It is paired with a six-speed gearbox. Safety and performance are combined with dual disc brakes (276mm front and 220mm rear) equipped with dual-channel ABS and Honda's Selectable Torque Control (HSTC). Additionally, it features a USD front fork and a 5-step adjustable rear monoshock.

 

Also Read: Updated Honda Hornet 2.0 Launched At Rs 1.39 Lakh; Gets Slipper Clutch

 

The CB300F boasts a fully digital instrument panel with a speedometer, odometer, tachometer, fuel gauge, twin trip metres, gear position indicator, and clock. It also comes with an all-LED lighting system and the Honda Smartphone Voice Control System (HSVCS) for continuous connectivity.

 

The Honda CB300F will be offered in a Deluxe Pro variant and three colour options

 

Introducing the 2023 Honda CB300F, Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “Since its launch, Honda CB300F has been a remarkable head turner. With the spirit of a true street fighter and the fine balance of performance, versatility & modernism, CB300F has fulfilled the aspirations of the next-gen riders in providing unmatched style, comfort and power. The new 2023 model is further advanced with the OBD-II A engine and other modern technologies that will further elevate the riding experience with punchy performance and agility on the road.”

 

Also Read: Honda CD 110 Dream Deluxe Launched In India, Priced At Rs 73,400

 

The 2023 Honda CB300F will be offered in a Deluxe Pro variant with three colour options: Sports Red, Mat Marvel Blue Metallic, and Mat Axis Grey Metallic. 

 

Research More on CB300F

Honda CB300F
Honda CB300F

Starts at ₹ 2.26 - 2.29 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View CB300F Specifications
View CB300F Features

