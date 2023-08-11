Login

Honda CD 110 Dream Deluxe Launched In India, Priced At Rs 73,400

The 110 cc commuter motorcycle gets an updated OBD2-compliant engine with Honda’s Enhanced Smart Power (eSP)
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

11-Aug-23 05:38 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • The CD 110 is available in only one variant
  • It comes with four dual-tone colour options
  • It is priced at Rs 73,400

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched the 2023 CD 110 Dream Deluxe in India, and it comes with a sticker price of Rs 73,400. The motorcycle gets an updated OBD2-compliant engine with Honda’s Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) system. It sits between the Honda Shine and Honda Livo in the brand's motorcycle line-up in India. Also, the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer is offering a 10-year warranty package (3 years standard + 7 years optional extended warranty) on the all-new CD110 Dream Deluxe.

 

Also Read: 2023 Honda Dio Launched In India; Gets New Smart Variant Priced At Rs 77,712

 

The 110 cc commuter motorcycle will be available in just one variant and comes in four dual-tone colour options: Black with Red, Black with Blue, Black with green, and Black with Grey. Moreover, the bike comes with new graphics and styling elements. It gets five-spoke alloy wheels and a chrome shield on the muffler. The revised fender and visor further enhance the look of the motorcycle.

 

Also Read: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Sells 3,38,310 Units In July 2023

 

Speaking on the launch, Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, "With the launch of the all-new OBD2 compliant CD110 Dream Deluxe, we are excited to redefine affordability and performance in the Indian motorcycle market. This next-generation motorcycle, packed with comfort, convenience, and reliability, reflects HMSI's commitment to providing unmatched value to our customers."

The CD110 Dream Deluxe is powered by an OBD2-compliant 109.51 cc, air-cooled engine that produces 8.67 bhp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque of 9.30 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The engine is linked to a four-speed gearbox. Suspension duties are handled by a telescopic fork up front and hydraulic suspensions at the rear. It gets 130 mm drum brakes at both ends, and combined braking with an equaliser is offered as standard.

 

Also Read: All-New Honda Shine 100 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 64,900

 

Additionally, the engine is equipped with a brushless Silent Starter insured with an ACG Starter Motor, Programmed Fuel Injection (PGM-FI) and a friction reduction mechanism. It also features an in-built side-stand engine inhibitor for safety, a two-way Engine Start/Stop Switch, and a sealed chain for lower maintenance. The Honda CD 110 also comes with a saddle height of 720 mm. 

Introducing the all-new offering from HMSI, Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “Building on the rich legacy of brand CD, we are proud to introduce the all-new CD110 Dream Deluxe. The motorcycle offers a comprehensive package of comfort, convenience, and style. We are confident that the attractive pricing and unmatched value will appeal to a wide range of customers, making it the perfect choice for daily commuting.”

# Honda Motorcycles# Honda Motorcycle & Scooter# Honda CD 110 Dream Deluxe# CD 110 Dream# Honda bikes in India# Honda bikes# Commuter Motorcycles# Commuter Two Wheeler

