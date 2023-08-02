  • Home
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Sells 3,38,310 Units In July 2023

The company reported a total of 3,38,310 units sold during the month of July 2023
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
02-Aug-23 06:36 PM IST
Highlights
  • Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India reported 3,38,310 units sold in July 2023, with domestic sales at 3,10,867 units and exports at 27,443 units.
  • Sales in July 2023 decreased compared to the same month in 2022, where domestic sales were 4,02,701 units and exports were 40,942 units.
  • HMSI expanded its presence in Bihar with a new dealership in Purnia, while also conducting road safety awareness campaigns in 6 cities across India.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has disclosed its sales numbers for the month of July 2023. The company reported a total of 3,38,310 units sold during this period. This figure comprises of domestic sales amounting to 3,10,867 units and exports totaling 27,443 units.

 

Also Read: Honda Elevate Production Begins Ahead Of Launch In September

As compared to the sales in July 2022, Honda recorded a higher number of sales in the domestic market, reaching 4,02,701 units. Additionally, the company exported 40,942 units during the same month. The total sales for July 2022 amounted to 4,43,643 units.

 

Also Read: Honda Elevate Review: Is It Worth The Wait?

 

As part of its growth strategy, HMSI extended its presence in Bihar by inaugurating a new dealership in Purnia. Moreover, HMSI conducted road safety awareness campaigns in 6 cities across the country. These awareness programs were held in Udaipur (Rajasthan), Sehore (Madhya Pradesh), Wayanad (Kerala), Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Umden (Meghalaya), and Chandigarh.

 

The Honda India Foundation also launched its program, Project Pragati (One Step towards Growth), in Udaipur (Rajasthan) and Pune (Maharashtra). Through this initiative, HIF is facilitating vocational training to economically disadvantaged youth, aiming to empower them for sustainable livelihoods and contribute to the development of a more prosperous society.

 

