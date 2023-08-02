Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Sells 3,38,310 Units In July 2023

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has disclosed its sales numbers for the month of July 2023. The company reported a total of 3,38,310 units sold during this period. This figure comprises of domestic sales amounting to 3,10,867 units and exports totaling 27,443 units.

As compared to the sales in July 2022, Honda recorded a higher number of sales in the domestic market, reaching 4,02,701 units. Additionally, the company exported 40,942 units during the same month. The total sales for July 2022 amounted to 4,43,643 units.

As part of its growth strategy, HMSI extended its presence in Bihar by inaugurating a new dealership in Purnia. Moreover, HMSI conducted road safety awareness campaigns in 6 cities across the country. These awareness programs were held in Udaipur (Rajasthan), Sehore (Madhya Pradesh), Wayanad (Kerala), Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Umden (Meghalaya), and Chandigarh.

The Honda India Foundation also launched its program, Project Pragati (One Step towards Growth), in Udaipur (Rajasthan) and Pune (Maharashtra). Through this initiative, HIF is facilitating vocational training to economically disadvantaged youth, aiming to empower them for sustainable livelihoods and contribute to the development of a more prosperous society.