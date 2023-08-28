Login

Updated Honda Hornet 2.0 Launched At Rs 1.39 Lakh; Gets Slipper Clutch

The updated motorcycle gets revised graphics, an OBD2-compliant engine and a new assist and slipper clutch.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

28-Aug-23 05:16 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Updated Hornet 2.0 gets new assist and slipper clutch
  • 184.4cc engine now OBD2 compliant
  • Gets new graphics though colour options are unchanged

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has updated the Hornet 2.0. Now priced at Rs 1.39 lakh (ex-showroom), the updated Hornet gets a few changes under the skin and at the surface level. On the whole, the motorcycle’s design remains unchanged from the one launched in 2020 with the updated model sporting some new graphics to stand out from the older model. The colour options, however, remain unchanged.

 

Also read: Honda Introduces New Warranty Program For Big Wing Customers
 

The changes under the skin are those that will draw attention. Honda says that the 184.4 cc engine is now OBD2-compliant. The unit develops 17 bhp and 15.9 Nm of peak power paired with a 5-speed gearbox with a new assist and slipper clutch.

 

 

Other hardware remains unchanged for the updated 2023 model. The bike continues to get a USD fork up front and a mono-shock at the rear. Stopping power comes from petal disc brakes at the front and rear with single-channel ABS. In terms of features, the motorcycle continues to get tech such as all-LED lights and a digital instrument cluster with five levels of brightness.

 

Also read: Honda Launches The 2023 Livo In India

 

Honda is also offering the updated Hornet 2.0 with its new extended warranty package. Buyers will be able to option the motorcycle with extended warranty cover up to the 10th year.

